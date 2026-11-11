Before we can start talking about the best ways to help someone, we need to be clear about the worst ways. Because although it may sound counter-intuitive, you can hurt by helping. Even with the best of intentions.

Some people are powerhouses. They have energy oozing from their pores, a decisive nature, and the stamina to see things through. All of which is quite useful for getting the job done. Any job.

What happens when the “job” at hand is someone who needs a helping hand?

The powerhouse will turn the beam of his or her energy directly on the recipient of their desire to help. They are raring to go, eager to solve the problem and bring balm to the other person’s suffering. But helping is more than just a matter of strength and resolution. A certain sensitivity is needed, as well as the discernment to know exactly how the person is hurting and what you can reasonably do to alleviate it.

The decisive, high-energy type of person may have a clear vision of what you need, and he pulls no punches in delivering that vision to you. In fact, in his enthusiasm to be of help, he can act as a figurative steamroller, flattening any opposition. Even if the opposition comes from the sufferer herself, trying in vain to express a contrary opinion.

The sufferer knows what she needs, or if she doesn’t, she at least wants the autonomy to figure it out. But our powerhouse simply goes ahead and mows down opposing views. He knows what’s best, and he believes that you’ll do best by listening to him!

Stinging Words

Some people have a critical streak that they find all too easy to direct at others, all in the name of being helpful. They’re quick to point out another’s weakness and inadequacies, as if merely mentioning them is a magic formula for repairing them. These eagle-eyed scouts take joy in bringing your mistakes and fallacies to your attention, just in case you hadn’t noticed them on your own…

The critic may be one hundred percent correct. Maybe her observations are completely justified. And maybe the powerhouse type really does know what’s best for you. Still, there’s much that they’re both overlooking in their zeal to help. How criticism stings, for one. How it feels to be steamrolled, even in a good cause. Most of all, the parts of the problem that are not visible on the surface.

In a difficult situation, it’s often not only the practical surface problem that needs repairing. There can be all sorts of emotional undercurrents to muddy the waters. Things like love and fear, anxiety and pride, and simple human preference. Things which need to be taken into account when trying to help someone. Unfortunately, they aren’t always.

The older single probably doesn’t want advice about what she’s doing wrong. The childless couple doesn’t want the name of yet another doctor. The parent of a difficult child doesn’t want a lecture on tough love. Their situations, while objective to you, are deeply personal to them.

People can feel bitter about being seen as a “project” by others who want to help. Sometimes, in our eagerness to solve someone else’s problem, the recipient of our largesse can feel as if they’re being hustled heavy-handedly toward a solution. As if the eager helper is trying to cram the problem into an envelope so that she can stick on a stamp and mail it away. Problem solved. Case closed.

Is it any wonder that some recipients of others’ helping hands end up feeling resentful instead of grateful?

The Power to Choose

A woman I know harbors regret over a specific mistake she feels she made with her daughter when the girl was younger. Often, when the little girl selected something from her closet to wear, the mother would firmly veto that outfit and pick out something else for her. All in the name of good fashion sense or her sense of what was appropriate to the occasion.

That little girl grew up into a lovely but rather passive young woman, reluctant to express an opinion of her own. Her remorseful mother wonders if she managed to squash her daughter’s individuality. Maybe, to a limited extent, she did. What makes it so glorious to be a human being is the power to choose. When a youngster is repeatedly shut down for her choices, she soon learns to put her own personality aside and let those stronger than her take over.

While I am not an advocate of letting kids run their own lives before they have the maturity to do so properly, I think that a certain amount of independence, especially in minor areas, can be a positive thing. We want our children to grow up into fully realized, three-dimensional adults. Not flat cardboard cutouts whose confidence, and thus their ability to make personal choices, has been sapped.

People love to be needed. Mothers, especially, have been known to crave it so much that they may unconsciously try to hold their children back from growing up. One way is by doing everything for the youngster instead of preparing him to face the world on his own one day.

This, obviously, is not the helpful kind of help.

The Whole Picture

Back to Mr. Powerhouse and Mrs. Critic. Even if they are absolutely on the mark about what we need, it’s vital that they take into consideration how you feel about what you need. To step back and take in the whole picture. No one can truly know the workings of another’s inner life, but when we undertake to help someone, we need to try our best to understand what makes them tick. And then tailor our efforts to help in a way that they’ll appreciate.

Including, ultimately, letting the recipient be the one to choose what form of help he’ll accept. Even if we know they’re making a mistake. Because it’s their mistake, and they’re entitled to it! After all, learning from our mistakes is the most effective way to grow.

Sometimes, all a person really wants is to know that someone cares. While the would-be helper is straining at the bit, eager to solve the other’s problems with practical solutions, maybe they aren’t ready for practicality at this stage. They may need time, even a great deal of time, before they’re ready to solve their problems. Right now, maybe just having you close is sufficient. Everybody’s journey is different.

If we really want to help, we may have to be patient. Put aside our own agenda and just be there for them while we wait.

I do not intend in any way to denigrate these willing and able helpers. They’re the ones who keep the world turning! What I’m suggesting is that the challenge may be to sensitize themselves to the other person, and then, if necessary, refrain from offering help too forceful for the other to handle. This will enhance their own growth while they seek to devote themselves to others.

The more minor and practical the problem is, the less sensitivity is needed. But for the kinds of problems that come bundled up with emotional anguish, a different way must be found. A differentiated way, based on the precise personality of the person you’re trying to help.

The rewards are great. Later on, whether or not you’ve managed to solve their problem, the recipients of your help will remember you with fondness and gratitude instead of suppressed resentment. Their hearts will remember.