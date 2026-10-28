How the Marxist-Muslim Alliance is Fueling French Student Riots

With France paralyzed by over a month of relentless rioting and chaos spreading to Italy, Spain, Belgium and Albania, the mainstream media can no longer maintain the narrative that this crisis is just about students protesting crumbling schools and teacher shortages.

That rationale has collapsed in the face of a rampage that has shifted toward anti-Israel hostility and anti-Semitic violence. What does Israel have to do with a domestic crisis in France involving dilapidated schools and economic hardship?

An eye-opening report by Fox News Digital takes a closer look at the riots spreading from Paris to key cities like Marseille, Strasbourg, Tours, Nantes, Toulouse ​and Lille, and becoming increasingly violent as they expand.

The report uncovers a much darker agenda beneath the surface.

Analyzing scores of news articles, social media posts and public statements, the news outlet has identified a coalition of more than 50 transnational organizations in the protest movement and its wider network of supporters.

These groups, including aggressive labor unions, communist and socialist groups, and Islamist organizations, have seized on France’s student protests to advance a radical agenda, political analysts say. Their goal? To destabilize the French political system and governing order, and to ultimately topple it.

With the ability to disseminate propaganda and mobilize agitators on a massive scale, coalition organizers have succeeded in uniting left-wing movements with Muslim groups in France in a bizarre partnership.

Poles apart in values and lifestyle, Leftists and Islamists would normally hate and despise each other.

The ultimate Islamist goal of creating a global caliphate governed by Sharia—harsh, Taliban-style religious law—should logically repel secular communists and socialists. By the same token, the notion of establishing a communist, atheistic world order should be anathema to Islamists.

Yet the two sides have formed, not only in France but in many countries across the globe, what has come to be known as the Red-Green Alliance, with Red representing communism, and Green symbolizing jihadist movements in Islamic history.

Hatred’s Unifying Force

The motive behind this unlikely Marxist-Muslim partnership, experts note, lies in a deeply embedded shared hatred of Israel and Jews, combined with a mutual desire to dismantle American and Western global influence.

“The communist Reds and the Islamist Greens have nothing in common but a common enemy, the Judeo-Christian free West, led by the United States,” Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, senior envoy to Europe at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, elaborated on this dynamic.

“What does Gaza and Israel have to do with a shortage of teachers in France? The connection is that the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party has spent years making hostility to Israel a central part of its appeal to young voters,” she underscored.

“Bringing that cause into the school protests helps fuel racial dynamics, and turns a demand for better classrooms into a much broader confrontation with the government,” she added.

Despite their incompatible ideologies, Islamist groups and left-wing movements have made—at least temporarily—a ”marriage of convenience” to advance their own interests, explained conservative commentator and author Daniel Greenfield.

“Left-wing groups craft the ideological framework for radical Islam.” Using their media connections and public relations infrastructure, they propagandize Muslim migrants and Palestinians as oppressed minorities who are entitled to global support as they wage war against “systemic racism.”

Islam, in turn, supplies a grassroots base of millions of “foot soldiers,” capable of carrying out sustained rioting on the streets of major European capitals. These rank-and-file rioters enable the less numerous left-wingers “to piggyback on Muslim activism.”

Illustrating this symbiosis, French Communist Party chief Fabien Roussel posted photos online of himself with protesters, many of North African appearance, writing: “Standing alongside high school students in Paris, together with Communist elected officials and activists.”

The same communist faction supports pro-Palestinian campaigns online. In one post, it calls for European governments to stop supplying arms to Israel under the slogan, “Stop arming the Palestinian genocide!”

Moral Cowardice Comes Home to Roost

In a grotesque moral reversal, the Red-Green alliance has elevated “Palestinianism” into a sacred “anti-colonial” cause, legitimizing all kinds of human savagery against Israel, the “evil aggressor. “

With a great portion of the world on board, barbaric attacks on Israeli civilians are excused as “resistance” to occupation, and those who butcher women and children are cast as victims and even heroes.

But in a stroke of “poetic justice,” this moral insanity has now boomeranged onto France and most of Europe.

By condemning Israel’s military operations against terrorists, blocking arms shipments, and championing Palestinian statehood, French President Macron sought for years to sacrifice Israel to appease a radical global movement.

Far from buying domestic peace, Macron’s one-sided hostility toward Israel has only imported the Red-Green alliance to French soil. The French president is now trapped in a crisis of his own making.

How ironic. Macron’s moral cowardice has emboldened the Islamist factions now agitating for the overthrow of government authority in his own country.

The same twisted mentality that excuses the October 7 massacres as “resistance” now excuses the torching of French town halls and the looting of French shops as expressions of “legitimate rage.”

Critics say France is setting a precedent for other European nations struggling with the same toxic mix of mass migration and political cowardice. And that the fight in France is merely the latest chapter in the global struggle between those who defend Western freedoms and democracy, and those dedicated to their total annihilation.

International Leaders Warn of Perils of Mass Migration

Many have taken a sober lesson about the consequences of open-border immigration policies from France’s violent student protests, with the national crisis being held up as a “cautionary tale” for the United States.

President Donald Trump has blamed the rampage on “mass migration” and “Islam,” and is calling on Europe to shut its borders while warning of civilizational decline.

“What’s happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great country!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Critics point to Democratic politicians such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who want to abolish immigration enforcement and keep America’s borders open as they were during the Biden years.

Ambassador Mike Waltz condemned the violence in Paris, telling Fox News that open-border policies, unchecked migration, and European economic failures were key factors that helped fuel the unrest.

Other international and domestic figures—including British politician Nigel Farage and leaders in Hungary and Poland—have also pointed to the French turmoil as a warning sign regarding European migration policies.

President Macron, whose tenure in office saw a huge influx of North African and Asian migrants—some immigration monitors place the number at 2.6 million—blasted remarks made by President Trump and others about “uncontrolled immigration” fueling the student riots.

“We hear people explaining that we have been invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is totally false,” Macron told reporters in Doha, Qatar. “For me, there is no visible foreign interference in the events taking place in France.”

Tracking Online Incitement by Radical Left-wing Movements

President Macron’s claims amounted to hot air; his insistence that there was “no visible foreign interference” ignored media watchdog findings that radical-left networks were actively mobilizing hundreds of thousands of online followers to storm specific newsrooms.

In a seminal article, What is Behind the Student Riots in France?, the Free Press reported that media monitors have tracked incitement by online radical groups since the start of the French student riots.

“On October 16,” the article said, “the day before major nationwide mobilizations, the radical-left news site, Contre Attaque, posted a list of French news organizations and their addresses to 400,000 Instagram followers.

“On October 17, what if the channels of enemy propaganda [i.e. news broadcasts] were unplugged?” the online instigators wrote, going on to provide their followers with precise targets: “In the capital, it’s extremely simple: the headquarters of almost all media outlets are concentrated in a few streets in the same neighborhood; they are accessible, and vulnerable.”

The fallout was immediate. Around 7:00 AM the next morning, masked and hooded groups moved to storm and blockade targeted newsrooms, signaling the start of violent demonstrations that rapidly fractured Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

“C’est la Révolution, on prend la Bastille!” [It’s the Revolution. We’re taking the Bastille!], the protesters shouted as they rammed metal barriers against the doors to Marseille’s City Hall, invoking the “storming of the Bastille,” one of the bloodiest moments of the 1789 French Revolution.

Inside, they unleashed chaos: a Palestinian flag waved through the smoke as furniture was smashed and hurled aside. In a final, symbolic blow, a statue symbolizing the French Republic was ripped from its pedestal and dashed against the floor. It was only the beginning; across the country, government buildings were falling one by one.

By evening, the Limoges City Hall in west-central France was ablaze. In Bordeaux, rioters ransacked the official residence of the national government’s local representative.

More than 2,000 people were arrested; more than 600 police officers were injured. Several hundred shops across the country were damaged. By Sunday afternoon, fresh clashes had broken out in Paris. Shopkeepers were reduced to clearing broken glass and counting their losses.

Bolstering allegations that hard-left factions were fueling the riots, the Fox News Digital report revealed that since late September, politicians from the Communist LFI party had been assisting students in organizing blockades in Seine-Saint-Denis, a low-income suburb northeast of Paris,

LFI’S incitement was just the first volley in what became a multi-pronged campaign that operated even outside French borders, the report said.

A few days later, a wide network of far-left groups called for tens of thousands of secondary school students and supporters to march through Paris on Oct. 6, while demonstrations spread across France. The report listed dozens of French high schools that answered the summons.

The organizational machinery supporting the mobilization then tapped the labor federations and education unions, instigating thousands of adults representing organized labor to join the student riots.

So much for Macron’s fatuous claims of “no visible foreign interference.”

Why Palestinian Flags?

“The protests started in an apparently spontaneous way in the immigrant suburbs of Paris,” Nathalie Szerman, a researcher at MEMRI, told Fox News Digital, but “it quickly became clear that the violence demonstrated in these protests conveyed a huge amount of hate towards the ‘system.’”

She pointed to protestors taking to the streets carrying Palestinian flags. “Pro-Palestinian organizations, such as Urgence Palestine, have declared the month of October to be a month of revolt, and these groups are supporting and fueling these demonstrations.”

“I think at the very heart of this is the far-left and the Islamists combining forces to undermine France itself.”

LFI, the acronym for a French left-wing communist political party, is the perfect embodiment of the Red-Green alliance – the alliance between leftists and Islamists,” added Szerman. “LFI rallies Islamist and pro-Palestinian groups on the one hand, and other French anti-system leftists on the other. It is a revolutionary party using Islam as an inner drive.

Political analyst Greenfield takes the symbolism of the ‘Palestinian’ flag at riots from New York City to Paris to Milan a striking step further.

“Brandishing the flag isn’t an expression of solidarity with Palestinians; it’s a statement of genocidal intent for every country where it’s flown,” he argues in a JNS article. “Its colors represent the historic Islamic caliphates which once ethnically cleansed the Middle East.”

“Every place in the world is just a few million Muslims away from becoming another Israel,” he noted. “And Israel is a symbol of what the mobs intend to do to Europe and every nation they invade.”

The Marxist-Muslim alliance, whether it’s manifested in street riots, college campuses or any of the world’s political battlegrounds, “is defining a new world order aimed at the dismantling of Western civilization,” the author writes. “It is the global conflict of our age.”

“That alliance is coming for America not just because we’re large and wealthy, but because they want to destroy us at a basic ideological level, no matter what foreign policy we adopt and how we appease them.”

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Influence of the Red-Green Alliance in American Society

A national policy organization is raising concerns about the growing influence of the “Red-Green Alliance” on American campuses and among younger generations of Americans.

The Center for Renewing America argues that, in view of the rising popularity of radical ideologies among younger Americans, particularly young Democrats, the negative influence exerted by the Red-Green Alliance—the Marxist-Muslim partnership—deserves greater attention.

Executive director Wade Miller, speaking to National News Desk, attributes the growing popularity of radical ideologies to educational indoctrination in the nation’s classrooms.

Miller argues that today’s youth are becoming deeply steeped in a worldview dominated by the “Oppressor vs. Oppressed” framework, a key Marxist doctrine and a lynchpin of woke ideology taught in many schools and college lecture halls across the country.

The organization claims this mental conditioning makes young Democrats highly receptive to movements that seek to fundamentally uproot traditional systems such as capitalism, individual liberty, and other Western values.

The Center argues that “Americans must closely monitor” destructive movements [such as the Red-Green Alliance], “which call for eliminating core institutions that protect individual liberties.”

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Yes, the Riots in France are Because of Mass Immigration

“For anyone who cares to be honest, the reason for the rioting and looting is obvious: mass immigration from the Third World,” wrote a guest editorial in The Federalist.

The writer, John Davidson, who resided in France for a period, recalled visiting French neighborhoods where he saw “colonies of North African migrants who had recreated versions of their squalid homelands on French soil.”

“In these smaller towns we beheld the fruits of a failed French immigration policy that stretched back decades, when large numbers of migrants began arriving in France from North Africa. This cohort and their children and grandchildren never assimilated to life in France, never became Frenchmen in any meaningful way,” the writer noted.

“It is that France, the new France, outposts of Africa and the Middle East, that have taken to the streets of French cities in recent weeks,” the article observed.

“French President Emmanuel Macron can deny it, the corporate press can try to spin the story to be about poverty or lack of economic opportunities, but we all know these are not “student protests,” the writer continued. “Among the thousands arrested so far, about 70 percent are adults, to give just one data point.”

‘Intifada’ on the Streets of France

Refusing to mince words, the writer goes on to identify the axis of leftist agitators and Muslim migrants.

“This is, simply put, an intifada, waged by leftist thugs together with Muslim migrants from Africa and the Middle East,” Davidson asserts.

“And by ‘migrants’ I mean also the unassimilated children and grandchildren of migrants, who are not French in any meaningful sense. Their purpose in taking to the streets is to overthrow the French republic, to tear it down, to plunder and pillage and destroy.”

“There is only one course of action France can take to save itself,” the article states. “And it’s the same course of action that every western country must now take, since every western country has for decades embraced a policy of mass migration, together with multiculturalism and non-assimilation.

The remedy? “Mass deportations, mass remigration, total closure of the borders.”

“The French people will go to the polls for national elections in six months,” the writer notes. “Their fate as a nation and as a people will likely be sealed after that. Either they will save themselves and elect a government that will take the necessary steps, or they will be conquered.”

“If they are conquered, it will be because their political leaders, of every party over the course of decades, decided to give the country away to foreigners rather than protect and defend the nation.”