How El-Sayed Can Help Us Cultivate Our Emunah

I must make a confession. Despite having grown up with the knowledge of Chazal’s words that teach us “Eisov soneh l’Yaakov,” I looked at it through the eyes of emunah. To my mind, the thought was, “If Chazal said it, it must be true…despite the fact that I didn’t see it that way.”

Living in America with minimal antisemitism, we didn’t see the openly ugly hatred, contempt, and cruelty of Eisov in the way that our parents and grandparents had experienced it in Europe. We needed emunah to believe this Chazal, because our yediah seemed to indicate that this was not the case.

Today, that has changed. To think that America may very soon elect a fifth-column senator who represents the Muslim Brotherhood more than he represents Michigan is a chilling thought. More chilling is the fact that so many Americans hate the Jews so much that their Jew-hatred has conversely made them fans of anyone who also hates the Jews. Thus, if Abdul El-Sayed hates the Jews, the fact that he supports a terrorist organization that killed more than three thousand Americans on 9/11 and the fact that he wants to undermine America doesn’t matter.

The same goes for the mayor of New York. It is just amazing to see how his overt antisemitism doesn’t matter to Americans anymore. Not only doesn’t it matter, but for many, it is an endearing factor about him. It makes him more likeable.

No, today in America, you don’t need emunah to see that “Eisov soneh l’Yaakov.” All you have to do is open your eyes. It is everywhere.

Indeed, it was just a wake-up call for me to start working on emunah. Emunah in the words of Chazal and emunah in Hashem, even when what we see appears to be the opposite of what our emunah is telling us. Yes, just a few years ago, you needed emunah to believe that “Eisov soneh l’Yaakov.” Today, anyone with eyes and ears realizes that.

Learning Emunah from Avrohom Avinu

Let’s look at Avrohom Avinu, the father of maaminim and the father of emunah.

Now, we all know why, in this week’s parsha, Avrohom was traveling. He was traveling because Hashem had commanded him, “Lech lecha—Leave your home,” and Avrohom Avinu, without asking any questions, completely uprooted himself, leaving behind his entire life, his birthplace, and everything familiar, and left…for an unknown destination.

Avrohom Avinu left everything familiar and finally arrived in Eretz Yisroel. You would think, “Wow! He passed the test. He went to an unknown destination. Hashem will probably shower him with brocha, with everything he needs. He passed the test!”

But no. That is not what happened.

What did happen? What did Hashem do? He brought about a terrible famine. Avrohom Avinu had nothing to eat. He was starving, poor, and destitute.

Had it been us, what might we have done? We might have thought, “Hashem, I did so much for You. I left everything behind without asking any questions, and now I can’t even find a crust of bread to eat?! I don’t even have a penny in my pocket?!”

Not Avrohom Avinu.

Avrohom Avinu didn’t ask any questions.

He saw that there was no food, so he picked up again and went down to Mitzrayim, where his wife Sarah was kidnapped by the evil Paroh.

So many tzaros!

Only after Hashem performed a great neis by sending a plague upon Paroh and his household was Sarah Imeinu freed. Not only was she freed, but Paroh gave Avrohom a lot of money for his trouble as well.

What did Avrohom Avinu do after so much suffering? He packed up and headed back to Eretz Yisroel. What does he do?

The posuk tells us, “Vayeilech lemasaav—He went on his journey.” Rashi teaches us that this means that when he returned from Mitzrayim to Canaan, he stayed overnight in the lodgings where he had stayed on his previous trips to pay his debts.

A Yid Never Loses by Listening to Hashem

When the Gerer Rebbe, the Pnei Menachem, learned this Rashi as a child, he asked his father, the Imrei Emes, an amazingly insightful question. Avrohom Avinu had no idea that he would get rich in Mitzrayim and thus have money to repay his debts later. How, then, could he put himself in a position where he could incur debt and leave his place of lodging before paying? A person is not supposed to borrow money without knowing how he is going to pay it back.

The Imrei Emes answered that Avrohom Avinu was the first person to bring the idea and ideal of emunah in Hashem into this world. Avrohom Avinu had reached such an exalted level of emunah that he believed with the utmost truth and simplicity that “He who gives life gives substance too.” Not only did he believe, but he also actually internalized and knew that Hashem would give him the wherewithal to pay it back.

Of course, we, who are not on the level of Avrohom Avinu, cannot borrow money without knowing how we are going to pay it back, but Avrohom Avinu, the father of the concept of emunah, was able to.

This offers us a tremendous lesson in emunah. When we follow Hashem’s commands, we must realize with ironclad emunah that Hashem will help us serve Him. Yes, Avrohom Avinu left his home without questioning and then, after such a sacrifice, instead of being rewarded, he was faced with the tremendous nisayon of famine. Nevertheless, Avrohom Avinu never asked questions. He had such complete and pure emunah that a Yid never loses by following Hashem’s commandments that he was willing to borrow money based on that knowledge.

So too, we must always have emunah that when we do the right thing, Hashem will help us out in the end. There are times when we may not see it right away, but, ultimately, we will see how Hashem never remains in debt to anyone who fulfills His desire.

A Bleak Situation, A Reason for…Emunah

When we look at the world today, the situation is very bleak. Whether it is the contentious relationship that the Torah community in Eretz Yisroel has with their secular neighbors, who don’t understand what Torah is and what limud haTorah does for the entirety of the Jewish people, or the difficult situation that Yidden in the Diaspora find themselves in, where hatred of Jews just lehseim hatred is not just tolerated but is almost seen as a political advantage, wherever we look, the situation is bleak and is cause for concern.

That said, we shouldn’t be surprised. The halacha is that Eisov (and his father-in-law, Yishmoel) hates Yaakov. They always will.

Just as those words of Chazal are true, so too are the words of Chazal that teach us that we are Hashem’s beloved firstborn, “beni bechori Yisroel.”

Even as we become so disillusioned with America and it becomes unrecognizable in many ways, we must at the same time not despair. Not because the situation isn’t bleak. On the surface, it does appear to be very bleak, and yet…

Just as we now believe the words of “Eisov soneh l’Yaakov” and see how so many of those whom we thought to be our “friends” have shown their true colors, and we can see it with our eyes, so must we have emunah sheleimah in the words of the nevi’im that tell us that there will come a day when everyone will realize, “Hashem echad uShemo echad.”

When Rabi Akiva saw the foxes coming out of the place where the Kodesh Hakodoshim once was, he laughed. Let’s cultivate the emunah of Rabi Akiva and laugh too, because just as the words of the posuk that tell us that foxes will walk on the Har Habayis came true, so will the words of the posuk in Zechariah, “Old men and women shall yet sit in the streets of Yerushalayimm,” also come true. Bemeheirah beyomeinu.