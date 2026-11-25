An explosive interview on Saudi Arabia’s leading news outlet with former Iraqi Parliament MP Faiq al-Sheikh Ali, who boldly defended Israel while exposing the brutal persecution and dispossession of Jews in Arab lands, has sent shockwaves across the Middle East.

A lone voice of sanity in the Israel-hating ethos of his country, Faiq al-Sheikh Ali tore aside the veil on a largely buried chapter of Middle Eastern history: the systematic persecution, mob violence and forced expulsions that drove 900,000 Jews from their ancestral homes across the Arab world from the 1940s through the 1960s.

During the televised interview with Al Arabiya, al-Sheikh Ali praised Iraq’s historic Jewish community and condemned its expulsion. “The Jews were the most beautiful, noblest and gentlest group in Iraq,” he told the shocked interviewer— “until we expelled them.”

He said the Jews had lived peacefully alongside their neighbors and never resorted to violence, pointing to court and police records to support his remarks. The former MP, also a practicing attorney and well-versed in Middle Eastern history, then launched into an impassioned summary of the region’s history, describing how the Jews were driven from Muslim lands.

“These Jews who lived in our Arab countries, especially Iraq —we took them, forced them out, shipped them to Israel, uprooted them, and stole their money and land and made them refugees,” he said.

When the interviewer challenged him indignantly over Israeli “crimes” in Gaza and Lebanon— “We’re talking about what the Jews are doing today!”—the former MP defended Israel’s actions, saying the Jews have been forced into a war of survival.

“When you send [terrorists] over the border to rob and kill people while they’re sleeping—Israel resorts to military operations to protect itself from such attacks.”

He also maintained that Israel seeks peace through agreements that would benefit both sides, while its adversaries are only interested in confrontation.

Rejecting the argument that countries in the region should unite against Israel, al-Sheikh Ali identified Tehran as Iraq’s principal enemy. “The first, main and fundamental enemy is Iran, not Israel,” he said.

“What about the humiliation?” the interviewer demanded. “Israel is the cause of Arab humiliation!”

“I do not see humiliation from the Israelis, who have no interest in my country and have never sought to harm it. Let’s talk about oppression. I see oppression from the Iranians,” al-Sheikh Ali countered.

The bombshell interview, collapsing the narrative that Israel is the cruel oppressor and the colonial power in the region, took place in April. Muslim authorities apparently meant to suppress it, but it was mysteriously leaked a few weeks ago and went viral.

Al-Sheikh Ali’s remarks shone a light on the brutal expulsion and plunder of hundreds of thousands of Middle Eastern Jews that a cynical world has refused to acknowledge.

World leaders have elevated the plight of Palestinian refugees into a global cause for more than seven decades. Yet, the parallel tragedy of almost a million Sephardic Jews who were hounded out of Muslim lands with nothing but the shirt on their backs has been largely erased from the historical record, even among multitudes of Jews.

A Two Thousand-Year History Obliterated

For over 2,500 years, Jews lived continuously in North Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf region. The first Jewish population had already settled there at least 1,000 years before the advent of Islam.

Discrimination and Jew-hatred were the norm under Muslim rule. Discriminatory laws ghettoized the Jews; prohibited Jews from building houses higher than the houses of Muslims; forbade Jews to walk on a Muslim’s right side; and compelled them to stand in the presence of a Muslim.

The sworn testimony of a Jew was not accepted in any Muslim court. Jews had to wear special clothing; they had to take off their shoes when passing a mosque; in some places, they had to remove them when leaving the ghetto walls.

Any breach of the rules brought forth immediate and harsh disciplinary measures, including lashes, imprisonment, torture and sometimes death.

Vicious pogroms and persecutions in the twentieth century drove entire Jewish populations to abandon their homes, businesses and life savings, the vast majority of which was then seized by Arab governments.

Over half a million Sephardic Jews fled to Israel, while over 250,000 found haven in Europe and North America, notes British historian Martin Gilbert.

Another major forced migration took place from Iran in 1979–80, following the Iranian Revolution and the collapse of the shah’s regime, adding 70,000 more Jewish refugees to this number.

The murderous rampages that ignited mass flight of Jews from Muslim lands in the 1940s-1960s were fueled by the spread of Nazi ideology and the relentless anti-Semitic incitement of the notorious “Mufti of Jerusalem,” Haj Amin, Hitler’s admirer and ally.

A Match Ignited at the United Nations

A vitriolic speech an Egyptian delegate delivered in the U.N. General Assembly on November 24, 1947, a few weeks before Israel’s War of Independence, brought this incitement to a head.

Addressing the proposed Partition Plan for Palestine, which would divide “Palestine” into two separate states, Arab and Jewish, Egyptian delegate Heykal Pasha threatened dire consequences if the Plan was approved:

“If the United Nations decides to partition Palestine, it might be responsible for the massacre of a large number of Jews,” the Egyptian delegate warned. “Riots would break out in Palestine, would spread through all the Arab states and might lead to a war between two races.”

On November 28, 1947, at the 126th Plenary Meeting of the UN General Assembly, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fadil Jamali hyped up the dire threats, signaling the Muslim world to attack their Jewish populations.

“Not only the uprising of the Arabs in Palestine is to be expected but the masses in the Arab world cannot be restrained. The Arab-Jewish relationship in the Arab world will greatly deteriorate.”

On May 16, 1948, the New York Times ran an article headlined, “Jews in Grave Danger in all Muslim Lands: Nine Hundred Thousand in Africa and Asia face wrath of their foes.”

The paper noted that for nearly four months, “the UN had had before it an appeal for immediate and urgent consideration of the case of the Jewish population in Arab and Moslem countries.”

A sub-headline stated that “Nine Hundred Thousand Jews in Africa and Asia Face Wrath of Their Foes,” and the article cited reports of deteriorating Jewish security including a significant increase in violent incidents.

The Farhud (Muslim Pogrom) of June 1941

Anti-Jewish violence had wracked the Gulf region for years. Six years before Heykal Pasha’s speech, Haj Amin had incited a horrific pogrom in Baghdad, known as the Farhud of June 1941. Rampaging Muslim hordes killed six hundred Jews.

Naim Kattan, an Iraqi Jew, described the Farhud in this eyewitness account from his autobiographical Farewell Babylon:

“…We could hear shots in the distance. The mobs advanced. Armed with picks, daggers and rifles, they unfurled in waves, surrounding the city. In addition to men, their ranks swelled with women and adolescents who ululated as they did on festive occasions such as weddings.

They reached the poorest part of town, Abou Sifain, hurled down the gates and lunged inside. The Jewish men were dragged away, while the Arabs plundered and demolished and violated the defenseless. Those who put up the slightest resistance had their throats cut on the spot.”

The Baghdad pogrom was followed by three outbursts of anti-Jewish violence in 1945 in Egypt, Libya, and Syria. Hundreds of Jews were killed and thousands wounded, accompanied by widespread devastation to Jewish homes, synagogues, and businesses.

Partition Plan Sounds Death Knell for Jewish Communities

Five days after the Egyptian delegate’s inflammatory speech in the United Nations, on November 29, 1947, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the Partition Plan, which the Jews accepted.

The Arabs states not only rejected it, but immediately turned on the Jews in their midst with a vengeance, massacring hundreds in government-organized rioting, and leaving thousands injured and maimed. They then launched a coordinated attack against Israel on May 15, 1948.

The crushing defeat of the Arab armies stoked the fires of hatred throughout the Arab world. The repercussions of their defeat hastened the final liquidation of the Jewish communities under Muslim rule, be it through economic strangulation, pogroms or political persecution.

During the expulsions of the Jews, the Arab governments—most notably Iraq, Egypt, Libya, and Syria — confiscated property from the fleeing Jews worth tens of billions in today’s dollars, historians say.

Arab states destroyed ancient Jewish communities that had existed for 2,800 years—predating the 7th-century advent of Islam by over a thousand years— and created a refugee population of almost one million people.

Bitter Fruits of Modern Zionist Movement

With the emergence of the modern Zionist movement, which slowly built support for a Jewish state, conditions for Jewish communities in the Arab world began to deteriorate.

As Jewish immigrants from Europe settled in Israel, muftis, sheiks and imams presiding over the Arabs in the region incited the masses to protest; that smoldering resentment spilled over into other Arab countries. A land-by-land description of what actually happened to the Jews explains why they fled:

Iraq

In 1945, there were 140,000 in Iraq, living under a regime whose policies of virulent anti-Semitism made the country a terrifying place for its Jewish population.

As described above, the persecution of the Jewish community began with the Farhud, a vicious pogrom incited by the Mufti, Haj Amin, and perpetrated by Iraqi officers, police, and gangs of young people influenced by Nazi ideology.

The Farhud, which took place seven years before the establishment of the State of Israel, was followed by outbreaks of anti-Jewish rioting which grew even more severe after Israel’s War of Independence. Jews were barred from leaving the country and were subject to increasing public violence.

In 1947, the Iraqi government made immigration to Israel illegal and, following Israeli independence, it officially declared Zionism a capital offense. Hundreds of Jews were arrested and sentenced to jail for trying to leave the country.

In 1951, the Iraqi government inexplicably passed a special bill permitting Jews to emigrate. According to Iraqi law, though, Jews had to sell their property and liquidate their businesses before they could leave. They were also stripped of Iraqi citizenship, and authorities confiscated all of their enormous remaining assets and property.

The government allowed each person to take no more than $140 out of the country and only 66 pounds of luggage—but no jewelry.

Despite the regime’s severe restrictions on the emigrants, 50,000 Jews registered to leave in a single month; within two months, the number had soared to 90,000, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

By May, the Israeli government had airlifted 110,000 Jews out of Iraq in Operation Ezra and Nehemiah. In the ensuing years, the remaining 30,000 left as well. [See Sidebar]

The land in which the Talmud Bavli was written and in which Torah life flourished for over a thousand years, today numbers 3 elderly Jews.

Syria

The 1947 Aleppo pogroms broke out on December 1, 1947, two days after the United Nations voted to partition British Palestine, devastating a Jewish community whose roots in the region stretch back to antiquity.

Rioters killed at least 75 Jews and wounded several hundred. They burned dozens of shuls, including the ancient Central Synagogue, and destroyed schools, an orphanage, a youth club, a large number of shops, and roughly 150 homes.

The government then enacted legislation to freeze Jewish bank accounts and confiscate property. The Jews began fleeing to Israel in droves. By the 1950s, only 5,000 Jews out of an original 30,000 remained in the country, subject to harsh decrees: They were banned from emigrating, selling their property, or working in government offices, and were compelled to carry special identification cards.

Less than ten elderly Syrian Jews remain in Syria today.

Egypt

In Egypt, physical and economic pressure—culminating in the confiscation of all Jewish property in 1956-57—encouraged the impoverished Jewish community to flee.

From a population of 75,000, the community now numbers six or seven Jews. According to estimates, the government’s plunder of the Jewish community’s assets totals $2.5 billion.

Yemen

Yemen’s Jewish community, now reduced to a tiny remnant, dates back more than 2,000 years, with some historians tracing its origins to the era before the destruction of the First Temple.

The imams (Muslim religious leaders) of Yemen were notorious for their fanaticism and intolerance toward all other religions. For centuries, attacking Jews, looting their property, and limiting them to the most demeaning of positions were commonplace.

In the wake of Israel’s victory in the 1948 war, mounting harassment gave way to violent mob attacks, driving Jews to flee for their lives and abandon their property, much of which was seized by the state.

Between June 1949 and September 1950, Israel’s Operation Magic Carpet brought almost the entire Yemenite Jewish community, some 50,000 souls, to Israel.

Libya

The 2,000-year-old Jewish community of Libya, which numbered almost 60,000 by the 1940s, was the target of mass anti-Jewish violence in November 1945. In Tripoli alone, 120 Jews were massacred and over 500 wounded, while 2,000 were made homeless, and synagogues were torched.

By the early 1950s, more than 40,000 Libyan Jews had emigrated. By 1967, only 6,000 Jews remained. After the 1967 war broke out, synagogues, shops and homes were looted and burned. Hundreds of Jews were killed. The tiny number of Jews who still remained fled for their lives.

Algeria

After the French left Algeria in 1962 and Muslim rule replaced the previous French government, the authorities issued a host of anti-Jewish decrees. Fearful of government and mob violence that had forced the Jewish populations of neighboring countries to flee for their lives, nearly all of the 160,000 Jews read the handwriting on the wall and fled the country—most finding haven in France.

All but one of the community’s synagogues were seized and turned into mosques.

Morocco

After massacres in 1948, more than one seventh of the 350,000 Jews of Morocco fled in terror. During the 1950s, there was violence against the remaining communities in Casablanca, Rabat and Oujda. In the years that followed, the majority of the Moroccan Jewish community fled.

Ignored by the United Nations

Ironically, Arab hatred of Israel and the Arabs’ defeat in the 1948 war produced not one, but two refugee populations: Arabs residing in Israel, most of them originally from neighboring countries, and Jews indigenous to countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The number of Jewish refugees far surpassed that of their Arab counterparts. Yet, while the Jewish refugees were integrated into Israel, the “Palestinians” and their descendants were forced into perpetual refugee status by the Arab countries that refused to absorb them; they have been used ever since as political pawns against Israel.

The world did such a good job of ignoring the hundreds of thousands of Jewish victims of Arab persecution that a majority of American and European Jews today are largely ignorant of the history of these lost communities.

Since 1949 the United Nations has passed more than a hundred resolutions on Palestinian refugees and not a single one on Jewish refugees from Arab countries, the article notes.

Although their numbers exceed those of the Palestinian refugees, the Jews who fled are a forgotten case.

The nine hundred thousand Jews who were forced out of Arab countries never received any aid from any of UN’s relief agencies dedicated to refugees. For ten to twelve years, many languished in maabarot, absorption centers, living in primitive cabins and poverty.

Although their plight was raised almost every year at the UN by Israeli representatives, there was never any other reference to their case at the world body—an institution dominated by the Muslim world and notorious for being a globalized tool of anti-Israel hostility.

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Through the Lens of the Zionist Narrative

Why have successive Israeli governments downplayed the plight of nearly a million Jewish refugees, allowing the world to ignore their fate and perpetuating public ignorance of this chapter in Jewish history?

Some have speculated that the Zionist leadership wanted to showcase the immigration of Sephardic Jews to Israel as an important element in the Zionist narrative; the yearning to return to the Jewish homeland and the “ingathering of the exiles.”

Zionist leaders chose the romanticized code name “Magic Carpet” to frame immigration from Yemen as miraculous. They used the title “Operation Ezra and Nehemiah” (it was initially codenamed Operation Ali Baba) to link the Iraqi immigration to the 6th century (BCE) return of Jews from golus Bovel.

Israel’s leaders were reluctant to describe the immigration of hundreds of thousands of Jews solely in terms of forced expulsions—even though severe persecution was clearly the chief catalyst.

Had their native countries not made their lives unbearable, it’s highly unlikely that prosperous Sephardic communities, who were well represented in the banking and commerce industries, particularly in Iraq and Syria, would have voluntarily uprooted themselves due to “Zionist” yearnings.

Nevertheless, this epic immigration saga appears to have been recast to fit a Zionist narrative, emphasizing the romanticized ideal of the ingathering of exiles while downplaying the oppression and forced displacement that drove it.

The result is a bizarre historical irony: nearly 900,000 Jewish refugees have been largely erased from the historical record—not only by the nations of the world, but, to a troubling extent, by their own people.