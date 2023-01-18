Musings
Have you seen my documents?
I think they’re classified
Even though I do not get
What they say inside
Have you seen my documents?
They’re in some Biden Center
And we asked Joe. “I did not know!
Not one hundred percenter”
Have you seen my documents?
I’m sure they’re not too far
They’re very well protected
Together with my car
Have you seen my documents?
They’re very safe I bet
Here’s the deal, no one could steal!
They’re locked with my Corvette!
Have you seen my documents?
Don’t get too nervous yet
I’m sure they were declassified
Or did Barack forget?
Have you seen my documents?
They finally reported
I thought they meant the ones Trump took
The facts were just distorted
Was there an infraction?
Did someone break the law?
This question, friends, oh! It was asked
Not too long before
I’m sure it was an accident
Just an oversight
I’ll send them back, with some news hack
And I will make it right
Are they in a closet?
A hallway or a foyer
If you are so innocent
Why’d you get a lawyer?
Have you seen my documents?
Will there be a raid?
Will Justice hush the incident
Because they are afraid
Will this simply go away
‘Cause I’m a Democrat!
You can’t ask any questions
You can’t treat me like that
Make believe these documents
Were like the laptop found
And make sure no one talks no more
And does not make a sound
Let’s focus on The Donald
Talk ‘bout this no more
Remember that I need to win
In Twenty-Twenty-Four