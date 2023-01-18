Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Have You Seen My Documents?

Musings

 

Have you seen my documents?

I think they’re classified

Even though I do not get

What they say inside

 

Have you seen my documents?

They’re in some Biden Center

And we asked Joe. “I did not know!
Not one hundred percenter”

 

Have you seen my documents?

I’m sure they’re not too far

They’re very well protected

Together with my car

 

Have you seen my documents?

They’re very safe I bet

Here’s the deal, no one could steal!

They’re locked with my Corvette!

 

Have you seen my documents?

Don’t get too nervous yet

I’m sure they were declassified

Or did Barack forget?

 

Have you seen my documents?

They finally reported

I thought they meant the ones Trump took

The facts were just distorted

 

Was there an infraction?

Did someone break the law?

This question, friends, oh! It was asked

Not too long before

 

I’m sure it was an accident

Just an oversight

I’ll send them back, with some news hack

And I will make it right

 

Are they in a closet?

A hallway or a foyer

If you are so innocent

Why’d you get a lawyer?

 

Have you seen my documents?

Will there be a raid?

Will Justice hush the incident

Because they are afraid

 

Will this simply go away

‘Cause I’m a Democrat!

You can’t ask any questions

You can’t treat me like that

 

Make believe these documents

Were like the laptop found

And make sure no one talks no more

And does not make a sound

 

Let’s focus on The Donald

Talk ‘bout this no more

Remember that I need to win

In Twenty-Twenty-Four

