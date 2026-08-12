From Glory to the Gutter: Fauci Unmasked

Telltale Diary, iPhone Spill Forth Secrets

On Capitol Hill, during a high-profile Senate Homeland Security and Government Accountability Committee hearing on July 29, an ear-splitting crash seemed to echo through the halls.

Some joked it was former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci finally being knocked off his pedestal by the congressmen questioning him. Others quipped that the celebrated scientist had fallen on his own proverbial sword, as his recovered diary in the hands of senators spilled forth incriminating secrets.

Whatever the cause, the symbolism was hard to miss: a stunning fall from grace for the man who had reached the pinnacle of power and celebrity as America’s leading health authority during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Senate Committee, led by Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, was demanding accountability for years of secrecy, failed leadership, and government overreach during the pandemic that harmed millions of Americans.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine whether Fauci had misled Congress about his agency’s funding of dangerous gain-of-function research at the Chinese Wuhan Lab of Virology. Those experiments are now widely believed by the FBI, CIA, Department of Energy and other federal agencies to have sparked the outbreak of the pandemic that killed millions across the world.

Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Sen. Paul has accused the former NIAID director of channeling millions to the Wuhan Lab of Virology in China to fund experiments of this sort and lying about it.

In previous hearings, those allegations sparked Fauci’s furious blowback. Based on those heated confrontations, people expected a fiery showdown at the July 29 hearing.

They were in for a surprise. Instead of a passionate rebuttal protesting his innocence, Fauci refused to answer a single question, citing his attorneys’ advice “to remain silent under my rights under the Fifth Amendment.”

During the hearing, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, even in response to questions that could not possibly be interpreted as incriminatory. He even pled the Fifth when Senator Hawley, R-Mo., asked what day of the week it was, the color of his tie, and the color of carpet in the room.

The move sparked fierce controversy because former President Biden had already granted Fauci a preemptive federal pardon, eliminating his risk of federal prosecution from 2014 until Biden left office.

Critics also asserted that Fauci’s opening statement at the outset of the hearing—when he accused Sen. Rand Paul of being obsessed with having him put “behind bars” —amounted to testifying, and that he cannot both testify and refuse to testify.

“Let’s just get one thing straight,” Sen. Hawley warned Fauci when his turn came to question him. “You don’t have any rights under the Fifth Amendment because you’ve been pardoned, as you very well know, as the Supreme Court has been clear for a century and more.”

Terrified of Having his Cover Blown

For those watching the hearing, Fauci came across as someone terrified of having his cover blown.

In a bombshell development, his private diary from the pandemic era had been recovered by HHS officials from government computers and servers. Four days earlier, it had been turned over to the Senate Committee on Government Accountability, which released it to the public.

If this was not enough to rattle him, an announcement a few days after the hearing dropped the shocking news that Fauci’s Covid-era cell phone—with 34,000 texts and over 500 voice mails—had just been turned over to the Senate Committee.

The earliest reports on the contents of the texts came in an explosive report on Fox News, on Tuesday of this week. They revealed that Fauci was aware in Jan. 2021 of studies showing that pregnant women given Covid vaccines in the first trimester suffered an abnormal number of miscarriages. Fauci kept this information from the public and continued pressuring pregnant women to take the shot.

“We tell pregnant women don’t even have a glass of wine and yet we coerce them, convince them, sometimes mandated them, to get an experimental gene therapy as early as the first trimester,” Johnson said. “This is truly sick.”

I’ve known about this for years,” he continued. “But finally, because we have a text associated with St. Fauci, it’s finally getting the play in the media that it’s been deserving for years. My sense is that this revelation from the phone texts is just the tip of the iceberg,” the senator added.

One might have expected that recent accounts of high-profile defendants doomed by their own texts and emails would surely have deterred Fauci from committing the same indiscretions. But as Fauci’s diary makes clear—with its hundreds of entries glorying over his sweeping influence over the government’s pandemic response—he apparently considered himself permanently untouchable. And was now, very painfully, discovering the truth.

Inflating Death Rates

The diary consists of several sections dating from 2019-2022. They had been hidden on eleven different government computers, according to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, and took eighteen months to assemble. Before leaving office, Fauci reportedly had mailed himself a copy, ostensibly to be used as the foundation for his future memoirs.

The diary memorializes his day-to-day role during the Covid-19 crisis through conversations with President Donald Trump, world leaders and media appearances. Strikingly, the entries contradict Fauci’s official narrative on a host of issues and reveal its author’s dishonesty with Congress and the American people.

The journal records Fauci’s private feelings about key pandemic issues such as the true origins of the virus, its true fatality rate and the pride he took in relentlessly pushing for lockdowns—issues he strikingly distorted when he addressed the nation in almost daily media appearances.

His words to the public were invariably laced with fear-mongering, deception and exaggerations, ostensibly to compel compliance with the government’s draconian lockdowns and mandates.

As the government’s leading health authority, Fauci and his media allies consistently stoked the panicky belief in Americans that failure to obey the pandemic rules meant that hundreds of millions would die. As many will recall, one could not even contemplate alternatives to lockdowns, masking, quarantines and vaccination—without risking being called a murderer.

Fear-mongering and doomsday predictions sold papers, drew listeners and scored higher ratings for journalists, while enshrining Fauci as the exclusive voice of Covid authority for an entire nation.

A few examples of Fauci’s key deceptions follow below:

In February 2020, he privately estimated Covid’s case fatality rate at 0.2–0.3 percent (2-3 people out of a thousand), comparing it to a “bad influenza.” Weeks later, under oath before Congress, he massively inflated these numbers to 20 to 30 people out of a thousand, calling the virus “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu” and calling for rigorous enforcement of masking mandates and social distancing.

Denying Role in Lockdowns

Fauci gloated in his diary about his success in persuading mayors and governors (including New York’s Bill de Blasio and California’s Gavin Newsom’s office) to close schools, bars, and restaurants. He wrote of having tried to talk President Trump into “locking down the whole country.”

Months later, as evidence poured in that school closures and lockdowns were a dismal failure, devastating countless lives and wrecking the economy, he publicly denied responsibility for these measures. “Show me one school I closed, one factory I shut down!” he protested on an ABC News appearance and at other venues.

[Strikingly, the media failed to call him out on this breathtaking lie. Yated was among the handful of publications that did so. A November 2022 article, “The End of the Fauci Era” noted that “a quick online search turns up multiple televised clips of Fauci urging or affirming lockdown and closure decisions, even gloating over these ‘accomplishments.’’

“In an October 2020 clip of a speech he made to students at his alma mater, he is asked about ‘the most crucial decision’ he had made during his tenure as NIAID director,” the Yated article continued. “When it became clear that we had community spread in the country,” Fauci said, “I recommended to the president that we shut the country down.’”]

Lying About Covid Origins

Fauci’s diary reveals that he knew that respected scientists—10 out of the 12 he had handpicked to consult with—considered a lab-leak credible and even likely, as a number of entries in late January and early February 2020 attest.

In a January 26, 2020 entry, Fauci noted that the initial outbreak of Covid did not occur at a wet market, but rather that the virus had been spreading in China since the previous month, in December 2019.

“Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier,” he wrote to himself.

He then turned around and publicly promoted the opposite narrative—that the virus jumped from an animal to a human being in a Chinese wet market. He called for the shutdown of the virus-spreading wet markets, and slammed the lab-origin theory as a “fringe conspiracy.”

Why did he lie? Why this breathtaking level of dishonesty?

“Fauci knew if it was a lab leak, it would spell disaster for him, since he had for decades advocated and funded the exact kind of dangerous research that could have produced this calamity,” Sen. Rand Paul told reporters after the contempt hearing on Aug 6.

The 6-ft. Social Distancing Fantasy

Although dozens of televised clips captured Fauci pushing the 6-foot distancing rule as “the perfect solution” to stop Covid-19’s spread, he did a 180-degree turnaround in 2023, shifting the blame for the regulation to the CDC, while insisting it “had nothing to do with me.”

The former NIAID director eventually admitted that the six-foot social-distancing doctrine was never supported by clinical trials.

“It just sort of appeared,” he offered lamely at a 2024 congressional hearing. He delivered the revelation with a straight face, as if a policy that became the justification for school closures, lockdowns, and sweeping restrictions on daily life had simply materialized out of thin air.

And somehow, Americans were expected to believe that this mysterious six-foot rule also compelled officials to mask toddlers and curtail Americans’ constitutional freedoms.

His testimony then took an even more bizarre turn when he admitted at the hearing “there were no clinical trials that looked at ten feet distancing versus six feet, versus three feet—versus not even worrying about it at all. And since there was no clinical trial going one way or the other… that’s why it was accepted by the group.”

This gibberish would be comical were it not so outrageous. A draconian policy imposed on millions of Americans was adopted not because science supported it, but because science had nothing to say about it? Stymied for an answer to a question that would expose him as a fraud, Fauci simply took refuge in doubletalk.

His testimony revealed a disturbing indifference to the very real human costs of the policies he imposed. One cannot easily forget the anguish the pandemic restrictions caused. Sick and elderly people were locked away from their families — many dying alone without a final goodbye.

Even family members who had recovered from Covid illness and were immune from being re-infected were not permitted at the bedside of a dying parent. Medical authorities with Fauci in the lead were outrageously questioning natural immunity—a foundational principle of medicine for centuries.

Children suffered the most. In addition to educational setbacks and social isolation, many suffered from domestic chaos. Physical child abuse and suicides of minors more than tripled during the pandemic lockdowns, according to US News. Small businesses were crushed, people lost their livelihoods. Cancer screenings were abandoned, surgeries cancelled, often with dire consequences.

None of this evoked any empathy in Fauci’s diary—in stark contrast to the veneer of the sympathetic, caring doctor he projected on television. The diary revealed that the only “headlines” that mattered to him were those that highlighted his increasing fame. “The press is going wild with me,” he exulted. He was a media “superstar,” treated as a “global hero, and it was all “really unimaginable.”

“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable,” a Feb. 2020 entry boasted.

Danger of Granting Unlimited Power to an Unelected Bureaucrat

Democrats and Fauci allies sought to dismiss the Senate hearing as a witch hunt or a vendetta against the former NIAID director. Others lauded it as historic opportunity to finally learn how a virus that took the lives of 15 million people—one million deaths in America alone—was triggered, and to institute reforms to prevent another pandemic.

The Senate hearing was also viewed as opportunity to open people’s eyes to the danger of granting almost unlimited power to an unelected bureaucrat—for nearly forty years.

“We should never again allow a single bureaucrat to exercise the sweeping and largely unchecked institutional power that Fauci wielded for decades, as the head of NIAID from 1984 until the end of 2022,” wrote a NY Post op-ed. The article noted that cumulative funding under his direction ran into the tens of billions of dollars.

Fauci was the senior federal official overseeing the bulk of US government-funded research on infectious diseases, immunology, allergies and related areas, the article noted. His long tenure gave him vast authority and influence in the science and medical communities. Countless university research departments, medical schools, hospitals, as well as independent scientists, labs and researchers depended on NIAID grants and funding.

“People who crossed him were unlikely to get funded,” the article said. “Their careers could easily go down the drain. Those who pleased him had a much better shot.”

In Contempt of Congress

“This committee and the American people have a right to know why Dr. Fauci’s agency funded dangerous research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and what role he played in approving and overseeing it, Sen. Paul said in opening remarks at the August 6 contempt hearing.

“Why did he tell his colleagues to delete emails, and then tell them to then delete the deleted file? What did his agency do with and for the intelligence community? Seeking truth is not a ‘witch hunt,’ Sen. Paul questioned.

“Accountability is not ‘vengeance,’ he emphasized. “Accountability is what stands between the American people and a repeat of the mistakes and the very real consequences of the past.”

Sen. Paul’s contempt resolution passed along partisan lines, 8-7. Paul then sent the contempt resolution to Vice President Vance, asking him to certify it, after which it would be forwarded to the DOJ and the D.C. Circuit Court, possibly bypassing a Senate vote.

The newly installed U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche will decide whether to prosecute Fauci for refusing to cooperate with Congress while enjoying a preemptive pardon. If found guilty, he could be heavily fined and even sentenced to jail time.

***

Sen. Johnson: Was Fauci Involved in Suppression of Early Treatment for Covid?

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Permanent Investigations (PSI) Committee, questioned Fauci at the July 29 hearing as to whether he played a role in suppressing access to Covid-19 treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. These repurposed generic drugs, he said, had solid safety profiles and were proven effective in treating Covid.

Advocates of early treatment with these and other anti-viral drugs that have been shown to wipe out Covid had fought to reach the public with this message during the earliest states of the pandemic.

Yet, faced with intense government censorship supported by the media, doctors were intimidated from prescribing them. Those who did so were threatened by medical licensing boards with having their licenses revoked—and many were in fact punished in this way.

Why the fierce opposition to two drugs known to be among the safest in the world?

The likely rationale was that if effective treatments for Covid were available, the experimental vaccines being developed by Pfizer and other drug companies, in which the federal government and many private individuals had heavily invested, would be unable to qualify for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for their rollout.

“How many people died because they lacked early treatment with safe, effective generic drugs?” Johnson asked. “We’ll never know.”

“When I was chairman of this committee back in 2020, I started conducting oversight,” Sen. Johnson recounted. “We held a hearing with Dr. Pierre Kory and leading pulmonologists and specialists who had collaborated on early treatment protocols using generic drugs such as ivermectin and HCQ.

These experts were treated with scorn by Democrat congressmen because they challenged the establishment, Johnson said.

At that time the FDA, CDC and NIH were still urging people to isolate at home, offering no treatment. Heeding these agencies’ bizarre guidelines, hospitals admitted the patient only when he was so ill, he was turning blue, unable to breathe

Besides Dr. Kory, the doctors who testified at the November 2020 hearing included Drs. Robert Malone, Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, Peter McCullough and Jean-Jacques Ratjer.

Dr. Ratjer, a shomer Shabbos pulmonologist from Broward County, Florida, granted an exclusive interview to Yated after the 2020 Senate hearing. In that interview, quoted in a Nov. 2021 article, “Senate Committee Calls for Early Covid Intervention,” the pulmonologist noted ivemectin’s dramatic success in preventing viral replication in a person’s organs, avoiding hospitalization and death.

“The drug’s efficacy is undeniable,” Dr. Ratjer told Yated. “I’ve witnessed a 99 per cent success rate in keeping patients alive, avoiding intubation and enabling recovery.”

“Back in April 2020,” he recalled, “we were faced with a rapidly deteriorating patient population with no effective treatment. …I saw more people die in six months than I had seen in my entire medical career. My team was able to develop and implement a protocol that showed tremendous success in treating Covid 19.”

The protocol laid the foundation for the later peer-reviewed “ICON” study, published in a major medical journal in October 2020 under the title Use of Ivermectin Associated with Lower Mortality in Patients with Coronavirus Disease.

Vindicated

At the height of the pandemic’s repressive climate of censorship, it took courage to report on the importance of early Covid intervention, vaccine injuries, and other topics that public health agencies and much of the mainstream media sought to suppress.

Yated went a step further, directing readers to online sources for updates on treatment protocols and information on how to obtain ivermectin and other Covid-related medications that had been falsely maligned as “dangerous,” or made difficult to obtain in parts of the country.

During the pandemic, Yated published more than 25 articles examining a wide range of Covid-related issues, many of them running sharply against the prevailing narrative.

The coverage addressed early treatment with HCQ and ivermectin; Senate hearings supporting these interventions; gain-of-function research and Dr. Fauci’s reign of deception; the devastating consequences of pandemic policies; shocking revelations from Pfizer’s data and other studies concerning vaccine injuries; and numerous related issues.

Many of these articles raised questions and expressed ideas that violated the era’s political and scientific dogmas, and were dismissed as “sensational,” “far-out,” and “conspiracy theories.” Yet, as the evidence has emerged, most of this information has been substantiated.

As The Wall Street Journal observed, “The public-health establishment rejects an argument that threatens its authority, but eventually it’s forced to soften its position in the face of incontrovertible evidence. Yet not once does it acknowledge its opponents were right.”

Yated, along with the handful of news outlets that refused to be intimidated, deserves credit for providing readers with vital and potentially life-saving information, when doing so meant risking scorn, loss of credibility and retaliation.

***

Enriching Himself from the Pandemic he Caused?

Sen. Josh Hawley grilled Fauci at the July 29 Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing over his illegal use of federal employees to win cash prizes and awards, as documented in FOIA-released NIH and NIAID documents.

“You were using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally, cash prizes totaling over $1 million,” Hawley said. “You did all of that during the pandemic, didn’t you?”

The senator pointed to internal emails from Fauci’s staff discussing a nomination the team was putting together, at Fauci’s request, to have him awarded the Dan David Prize in Israel.

According to Hawley, the emails asked federal employees to buttress Fauci’s nomination package by lauding his leadership during the pandemic. “We’re working on this nomination for the Dan David Award for Fauci,” Hawley read from the email. “We need to beef up the Covid part.”

The Dan David Award carried a $900,000 cash prize and Fauci succeeded in attaining it for himself, using his own chief of staff, his personal assistant and other federal employees.

Hawley accused Fauci of enriching himself further during the pandemic by using government staff to pursue at least eight additional cash awards. “In fact, you turned your staff into a full-time application machine, and violated the law in doing all this, didn’t you Dr. Fauci?”

“Federal law, as you very well know, prohibits the solicitation of cash awards or other personal benefits for federal employees, and it certainly prohibits using your own employees to do this … It says it right there in black and white,” Hawley said.

Fauci’s only answer was to plead the Fifth.