Following Ilhan Omar Raid, Washington Braces For Indictments

As speculation intensifies over last week’s surprise pre-dawn raid on the home of far-left Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, news sources point to a long-running federal probe into alleged immigration fraud by the congresswoman.

The investigation is said to be nearing a dramatic turning point.

“The most likely scenario is Omar and many others will soon receive a surprise in the form of federal indictments,” predicted a Fox News op-ed by attorney and political commentator Mike Davis.

Omar, D-Minn., is reportedly under federal investigation over allegations that she lied about her birth year on immigration documents in order to obtain U.S. citizenship.

The controversy intensified after her staff quietly changed the birth year listed in her official biography in 2019—a change that drew federal scrutiny and has become pivotal to the investigation.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital, “there have been rumors for years” about Omar and, if proven true, if it’s determined that she lied to gain citizenship, she should face consequences.”

As The Washington Post recently reported, “The Library told The Washington Post that Omar’s staff had sought that change [altering the birth year from 1982 to 1981], because it was in the process of correcting Omar’s birth year in various public sources.”

If the earlier birth year of 1982 is correct, she would have been 18 or 19 at the time her family arrived in the United States in 1995, as asylum-seeking refugees. At that age, Omar would no longer be eligible to obtain citizenship through her father, Nur Mohamed. She would have needed to apply for citizenship and meet its requirements on her own.

As records indicate she never did so, Omar may turn out to be a non-citizen, ineligible to serve in Congress. If found guilty of deliberately misrepresenting her age, she faces not only removal from office but denaturalization–being stripped of her citizenship.

“In addition to the DOJ and DHS investigations, the U.S. House of Representatives must investigate this immediately. If Omar isn’t a U.S. citizen, the House must expel her,” the op-ed asserted.

“Federal law provides a process for denaturalizing those who engaged in fraud to procure their citizenship,” the writer, an attorney, pointed out. “No statute of limitations stops the government from pursuing denaturalization in a civil process.”

“Just ask the former Nazis, who came to the United States claiming to be ‘refugees,’ he added. “Decades later, the government sought and won their denaturalizations –they were all stripped of citizenship—because they had lied on their paperwork.”

Judge Who Signed Search Warrant Found Probable Cause

Rep. Emmer argued the raid was not political, as Omar’s allies allege. He said a judicially authorized search warrant [signed by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, a Democrat with leftist leanings,] meant there was a reasonable basis to believe the allegations could be true.

“That judge had to determine that there was probable cause that a federal crime has been committed. And I’ll tell you that, because it concerned Ilhan Omar, the evidence for a raid was going to be scrutinized to the very last detail,” Emmer said.

“Judge Sharbaugh’s signature on that warrant shows beyond any reasonable doubt that this matter is serious and based on evidence. This is no political hit job,” the congressman said. “Maybe after all these years, someone is finally going to hold Ilhan Omar accountable.”

In an interview with Fox News, Homan said investigators told him they have been following “strong evidence” in the wake of multiple court-authorized search warrants for Omar’s D.C. home.

During the raid, federal agents seized Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, passport, family records, documents and photos. Authorities had previously issued more than 15 grand jury subpoenas to her relatives, in some of whose homes similar raids were being carried out.

Federal agents were glimpsed searching through the dumpster outside Omar’s residence, news sources said, ostensibly looking for DNA evidence that are thought to be critical to the investigation.

Federal authorities are reportedly also targeting long-running allegations that Omar in 2009 pretended to marry her brother, Ahmed Nur Said, to help him gain entry to the United States, followed by his obtaining citizenship.

The DNA that agents gathered from “dumpster-diving” will be used to determine if a brother-sister DNA match exists between Ilhan Omar and the alleged brother, informed sources say.

Such a marriage-conspiracy would be blatant immigration fraud, Rep. Mullin noted, adding that if the charges are substantiated, Omar could be prosecuted for “family immigration fraud” under federal racketeering laws.

The Minnesota congresswoman, who was present at the time of the raid and hasn’t yet been charged with a crime, has denied all the allegations. She slammed the investigation as “nothing more than President Trump’s attempt to target political enemies and weaponize law enforcement.”

“The difference between the president and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being and to have compassion and he lacks both of those things,” Omar sniffed self-righteously in a self-posted video.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin rejected the weaponization narrative, telling a Fox News host, “We wouldn’t move forward, and President Trump didn’t want to move forward either, unless we knew that it couldn’t be politically driven. This was about enforcing our nation’s laws, and it’s a strong case.”

He presented a hypothetical scenario in which a person filled out their paperwork unlawfully and allowed others to enter the country under those falsified documents. “Then that can be considered a RICO [Rackateer and Corrupt Organizations] case, right?” he said. “Because there was conspiracy to deceive the American government.”

Dems Denounce Investigation

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, and other Democrats have denounced the probe as “political persecution” of one of President Trump’s harshest critics weeks before a critical election.

[Ironically, back in June, 2023, when discussing special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of President Trump for Mar-a-Lago “offenses,” the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill “insurrection,” and other alleged “crimes,’ Jeffries demonstrated a higher tolerance for “political persecution.”

“No one is above the law – including Donald Trump,” he intoned. “The indictment against Trump must now play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference.”]

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defended Omar and questioned the subpoenas and raids. He wrote on social media that “the Federal government turned the full force of the DHS against a sitting member of Congress for the offense of disagreeing with the White House. The promise of citizenship should not be contingent on someone agreeing with the federal government.”

Republicans such as Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican and longtime Omar critic, hailed the investigation.

“Ilhan Omar hates America but loves nothing more than to take from it. Somali fraud isn’t anything new at this point, but doing it from the halls of Congress would take it to a whole different level,” Fine said. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

Fine was using the term “Somali fraud” to refer to separate federal investigations into documented schemes that siphoned billions of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds, by business members of the Somali community in Omar’s Minnesota Congressional District.

Using fake meal counts, doctored attendance records, and fabricated invoices, the fraud ring claimed to be serving thousands of meals a day, seven days a week, to underprivileged children.

In 2021, Feeding Our Future alone received about $250 million in funding. In reality, the embezzlers used the money to fund lavish lifestyles, purchase luxury vehicles, and buy real estate in the United States, Turkey, and Kenya, reported the NY Post.

Several individuals involved in the Feeding Our Future scheme made campaign donations to, or appeared publicly with Ilhan Omar. In a mark of reciprocity, Omar’s aide, Ali Isse, advocated for Feeding Our Future, and Omar herself appeared in a video promoting the organization, the Post reported.

Ninety-five defendants charged with complicity in the fraud have already been convicted, with the majority serving prison time.

The Omar investigation may also be examining whether the congresswoman herself had any connection to the alleged financial fraud schemes. Its coordination through the Minneapolis office of Homeland Security Investigations could point to a broader inquiry into the sprawling fraud cases that have rocked the state.

Left-wing Islamic Radical

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia. While her family reported fleeing conflict in Somalia, public records and biographical accounts indicate her father served as a colonel in the Somali National Army under President Siad Barre, whose regime was implicated in documented human rights atrocities, including the Isaaq genocide.

If Mohamed failed to disclose his military service under the Barre regime on his asylum filings, both he and his daughter may have entered the country under fraudulent pretenses.

In a bizarre development, it turns out the Department of Homeland Security has no record of Omar’s father’s naturalization paperwork, prompting the question of whether he was ever naturalized at all.

In response to inquiries from A.J. Kern, a former Minnesota congressional candidate who ran against Omar, the DHS issued a certificate of “nonexistence,” essentially stating that they could not find any record of Omar’s father’s immigration history.

Analysts following this part of the investigative trail have pointed out a possible rationale for the missing paperwork. They note that the United States strongly backed Somalia’s Barre regime during the 1950s and 1960s. That military support —a Cold War strategy— began under President Carter, continued under Reagan, and then gradually collapsed under congressional pressure, after reports of regime’s horrific record of war crimes became public.

As U.S. support wound down, the intelligence community may have whisked its Somali allies and assets —even war criminals— back to the United States under various immigration and refugee programs in return for their “help.” Such expedient arrangements would not be without historical precedent: the U.S. government’s postwar recruitment of former Nazi officials and scientists, many implicated in war crimes, is well documented.

Was Omar’s father brought into the United States under some kind of arrangement that allowed him and his family to seek asylum in exchange for services he had provided?

And if so, is it possible that reports of his impending naturalization triggered an outcry after critics learned that Nur Mohamed had served as a high-ranking officer in Somalia’s brutal Barre regime—prompting authorities to abandon the plan?

The questions far exceed the answers at this point. But as the investigation plays out, it’s clear the outcome could be disastrous for Omar. If investigators establish that her father was never naturalized and she obtained her citizenship fraudulently, her reputation, career, finances and future would likely all go up in smoke.

Meteoric Rise in Congress

Despite the above-mentioned irregularities, Omar claims to have become a citizen in 2000, and was duly elected to Congress representing the 5th District in Minnesota, a Democratic stronghold, in November 2018.

Two short years later, she advanced to the U.S. Congress, joining a far-left extremist clique that includes Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, dubbed ‘the Squad.”

The group’s virulently anti-Trump rhetoric and anti-American ranting have been eagerly amplified by the media. Its far-left agenda includes demanding an end to U.S. military support for Israel, accusing Israel of genocide, abolishing ICE and cash bail, redistributing the nation’s wealth in the name of “equity,” and removing almost all barriers to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

In 2019, national Democrat leaders installed the inexperienced, first-term congresswoman to one of the House’s most powerful committees— Foreign Affairs. She was made vice chair of the Africa subcommittee, and by 2021 chaired the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on International Development.

Republicans, with a full chamber vote, stripped her from Foreign Affairs in 2023.

Omar’s early or forced departure from Congress would not change the immediate balance of power in Congress, as her seat would undoubtedly be filled by another left-wing Democrat. However, her removal would bring other benefits, experts say. It would weaken the Squad’s influence, observers say. It would diminish the progressive bloc’s voice in Congress, and potentially disrupt its ability to advance its far-left agenda.

The Disappearing Millions

The Justice Department has confirmed it is also investigating the striking irregularities in Omar’s personal finances.

In her financial disclosures to Congress, Omar claimed that a $30 million filing discrepancy was just a “paperwork error.”

Omar’s required Congressional financial disclosure initially listed interests in two businesses co-owned with her husband at a combined $6 million–to-$30 million, but then, an April 2026 amendment by Omar’s accountant listed those interests as having no net value at all.

It reduced the couple’s net worth from up to $30 million down to between $18,004 and $95,000.

Omar maintained the discrepancy was simply “a mistake” and blamed her husband, Tim Mynett, for giving their accountant ‘incomplete’ figures.

Last month, the Office of Congressional Conduct voted 5–1 to recommend dismissal of allegations of financial impropriety, finding “no substantial reason” to believe Omar had been guilty of foul play.

But U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dismissed this outcome.

“It doesn’t matter what the House does,” she told a Fox News host, explaining that the Justice Department has opened its own investigation, which is completely separate from the House Watchdog Committee.

Pirro revealed that her office was examining Omar’s financial disclosures, which previously showed, as mentioned above, that the reported value of businesses tied to her husband, Tim Mynett, had surged from as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024.

Fueling the Justice Department’s investigation, according to James Comer R-Ky., House Oversight Committee chairman, were revelations about the couple’s winery.

“Not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on Ms. Omar’s financial disclosure form,” Comer said. “That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels.”

Comer also referred to Omar’s numerous connections to the Somali fraud network in Minnesota, including through earmarking taxpayer money for an alleged substance abuse clinic that was actually a fraud scam run out of a restaurant.

Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, has also come under intense scrutiny after being linked in press reports to both the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal and an alleged USAID fraud scheme, Fox News host Jesse Watters noted.

According to Watters, text messages recovered from Noor’s phone provided federal agents with enough evidence that a judge was persuaded to authorize search warrants for Omar’s home.

“It is hard to get a judge to order a home raid,” notes attorney Mike Davis in a Fox News op-ed. “This is particularly true against a sitting Member of Congress, who enjoys Speech and Debate Clause immunity under the U.S. Constitution. And this happened three weeks before the midterm elections, by a DC Democrat judge against a leading Democrat politician,” the writer pointed out.

“The simplest explanation is this: the federal government has strong evidence of federal crimes–so strong that even a hardcore leftist judge could not overlook it. The evidence against Omar–and likely many others–must be overwhelming.”

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‘I Can Live Wherever I Want’

So far Omar has been keeping up a defiant pose. Her campaign is fundraising off the federal raid of her home, calling on donors to “Stand with Ilhan Omar. Donald Trump and DHS have opened a baseless, partisan investigation into Ilhan Omar, and she needs us by her side as they escalate their attacks.”

In public statements, Omar says that she is “not worried” about being deported and does not “know why this is such a scary threat. I am grown, I can live wherever I want!”

“No, Ms. Omar — no, you cannot,” countered the Washington Times in an editorial. “If you and your family lied about your father’s asylum claims, your father’s naturalization and your own derived naturalization, then you are not a U.S. citizen. You may not live here legally, let alone represent Americans in Congress.

“The feds are closing in,” the editorial concludes. “If the allegations are true, Omar deserves a one-way ticket back to Mogadishu, Somalia.”