Finally Unburdened

They thought they had it figured out
They thought it may be close
And others screamed “A landslide!”
“The Donald will be toast!”
“America is turning blue
And J.D. is a joke
We are the future of this land
And we are going woke”
But their altered strange reality
Simply it was not to be
Despite the madness that we see
The US is a big country
With views that are not just “in line”
With views that are not asinine
They don’t believe in Palestine
And they believe in the Divine
And they want cops
And law and order
And they want to
Secure the border
Millions across 30 states
Saw this land in dire straits
From rampant crime
To interest rates
But no one listened
No one cared
No one addressed
The things they feared
Despite their pleas
And their reminders
The Democrats just
Put on blinders
And crowned a queen
Who no one knew
They said that this
“Is best for you!”
They spoke of joy
And he would smile
A vision tainted
With denial
Until the day
That people spoke
Goodbye, progressives
Goodbye, woke
And suddenly
The common Joe
Became the guy
They ought to know
They did not care
They did not see
For them the world is
A.O.C.
Despite predicted tragedy
“The end of our democracy”
The others had a primary
And ensured vote integrity
So goodbye, House
And goodbye, Senate
But you still have
Your holy tenet
Your vision of a fantasy
Indeed, altered reality
A screaming kicking minority
A college type sorority
Crushed under majority
And now their voice
So strange, so weird
Will be a whisper
Hardly heard