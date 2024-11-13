Finally Unburdened

They thought they had it figured out

They thought it may be close

And others screamed “A landslide!”

“The Donald will be toast!”

“America is turning blue

And J.D. is a joke

We are the future of this land

And we are going woke”

But their altered strange reality

Simply it was not to be

Despite the madness that we see

The US is a big country

With views that are not just “in line”

With views that are not asinine

They don’t believe in Palestine

And they believe in the Divine

And they want cops

And law and order

And they want to

Secure the border

Millions across 30 states

Saw this land in dire straits

From rampant crime

To interest rates

But no one listened

No one cared

No one addressed

The things they feared

Despite their pleas

And their reminders

The Democrats just

Put on blinders

And crowned a queen

Who no one knew

They said that this

“Is best for you!”

They spoke of joy

And he would smile

A vision tainted

With denial

Until the day

That people spoke

Goodbye, progressives

Goodbye, woke

And suddenly

The common Joe

Became the guy

They ought to know

They did not care

They did not see

For them the world is

A.O.C.

Despite predicted tragedy

“The end of our democracy”

The others had a primary

And ensured vote integrity

So goodbye, House

And goodbye, Senate

But you still have

Your holy tenet

Your vision of a fantasy

Indeed, altered reality

A screaming kicking minority

A college type sorority

Crushed under majority

And now their voice

So strange, so weird

Will be a whisper

Hardly heard