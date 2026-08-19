Fauci Unmasked- From Glory to the Gutter Part 2

Faced with a Senate resolution holding him in contempt and a potential DOJ prosecution for refusing to answer questions at a July Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci took another major hit this past week as explosive revelations of incriminating text messages from his cell phone were released to the public.

The texts lift the curtain on a masquerade that played out in the early months of the vaccine rollout, with Fauci professing public certainty about the safety of Covid vaccines for pregnant women, while privately harboring doubts.

A digital copy of the contents of his Covid-era government phone had been found in HHS archives, and was turned over to Senate Permanent Investigations (SPI) Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis. following the July 29 Senate hearing.

Johnson and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, released a cluster of these messages dating back to late January 2021. This was just weeks after the first Covid vaccines became available to the public.

The text-release is part of Sen. Paul’s long-running effort to hold Fauci accountable for funding dangerous gain-of-function research in a Chinese lab, as the NIH admitted in 2023, and to scrutinize his pandemic-era policies of lockdowns, masking, social distancing and vaccine mandates.

“While I’ve been conducting oversight for years, now that we have Fauci’s government-issued phone, my investigation is just beginning,” Sen. Johnson told news correspondents.

Abandoning the ‘Golden Rule’

Among the thousands of phone texts released were messages from Fauci to top health officials– then-Surgeon General Murthy and then-CDC Director Walensky—warning about Covid vaccination possibly causing miscarriages in pregnant women.

To the public he claimed the exact opposite, insisting that clinical studies regarding expecting women who had been vaccinated showed no “safety signal”—medical code for “danger signs.”

In line with long-standing medical practice to never expose an expectant mother to needless medication or experimental products, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s clinical trials had initially excluded pregnant women. Consequently, no reliable safety data on vaccine effects on pregnancy existed at this time.

[Pfizer would later allow female health-workers who were pregnant to join a clinical trial testing the vaccine’s safety. See Sidebar below for the shocking results of this study.]

This element of medical wisdom governing expecting was soon abandoned, with Fauci targeting pregnant women with a marketing campaign that touted the vaccines’ safety, while the medical establishment dutifully marched along in lock-step.

“It is totally unprecedented in the history of medicine to violate “the golden rule” of pregnancy – all doctors know you don’t ever use new vaccines or new drugs, experimental items – even nutraceuticals – in pregnancy,” explained noted OB/GYN Dr. James Thorpe in his testimony to a Senate subcommittee hearing. “You don’t smoke when pregnant, you don’t use alcohol. Everyone knows that.”

Yet Fauci dug in his heels. “There have been no red flags of anything that anyone would be worried about,” Fauci told CBS News on Feb. 25, 2021, on the subject of whether the Covid vaccine was safe to take during pregnancy.

He repeated this assertion in a public discussion with Howard Bauchner, the editor in chief of The Journal of the American Medical Association.

With the scarcity of data on the vaccine’s safety in pregnancy, Fauci was essentially asking people to believe that the absence of negative data qualified as evidence of safety.

The former NIAID director appeared nightly on television and news shows, urging universal vaccination, and assuring the public that in a Covid vaccine study that included 10,000 pregnant women, there were “no indications whatsoever” of any risks to pregnant women.

The CDC parroted these claims on its website, urging all women, including those in any stage of pregnancy, to get the shot.

‘Miscarriage in the First Trimester’

At the same time, Fauci was privately expressing concerns to his colleagues about fever and “cytokines storm (an autoimmune disorder in which a person’s immune system attacks the body’s organs), after the 2nd dose” of Covid vaccines.

These symptoms could “theoretically result in miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” he wrote, following a disturbing text from Dr. John Mascola, the then-Director of the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID.

“I am corrected on pregnancy studies. Initial studies [indicate] avoiding vaccination in first trimester due to possible fever and higher rates of miscarriage in first trimester,” Mascola had written.

This information apparently galvanized Fauci. A short while later, he texted his colleagues: “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of.” He went on to detail the reactions to vaccination that could result in miscarriage in the first trimester.

He also texted the officials about another issue of concern to him; anxiety coming from female health-care workers about injecting a “genetic” vaccine very early in pregnancy. He labeled the fear that mRNA could “get into your genes” and affect an early developing fetus a “misperception.”

Murthy then chimed in, saying he had also been hearing concerns about mRNA causing mutations in the developing fetus. The next day these two public health gurus discussed a new WHO announcement advising against Moderna’s vaccine for pregnant women due to lack of data.

What became of all these apprehensions and uncertainties about the vaccine then in the process of being rolled out? They disappeared, but not due to ‘The Science”’ resolving them.

According to a text from Fauci; “When data are lacking, potential risks must be weighed against benefits.” He claimed —without offering evidence— that Covid presented a worse risk for pregnancy than vaccines, and went about beefing up his public statements encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

There was no evidence then, and none now, to support this sweeping assertion, argued current National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

“For pregnant women, where we don’t know all the risks and we don’t have the full picture, it didn’t make any sense to me to recommend and certainly not to mandate the vaccine,” Bhattacharya said in a NewsNation appearance.

In addition, experts have cited studies that make the case that pregnancy itself protects against fatality from Covid illness. This theory is examined in a study by the American College of Physicians, referenced on the NIH’s National Library of Medicine website.

Sen. Paul characterized the newly released texts as “an example of Fauci saying one thing in public and something completely different in private.”

“He was willing to put women and their unborn babies at risk, rather than admit he was wrong about the vaccines he attempted to ‘guilt’ Americans into taking,” Sen. Paul added.

Former FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock Sounded the Alarm

In addition to the texts from Mascola, Senators Johnson and Paul divulged an important email from Janet Woodcock, former FDA Commissioner, to Fauci and former NIH Director Francis Collins about adverse Covid-19 events.

Woodcock noted in her May 27, 2021 email to Fauci that she had received alarming information from healthcare professionals, including ones she knew personally, about adverse effects from the vaccine. She also warned that patients complaining of vaccine injury said nobody was taking their concerns seriously.

“…These problems are not the sort that a system like VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] would be able to detect,” she said. She called for a study of [vaccine-injured] individuals, warning that her “experience is that if you let a problem fester, it will come back to bite you later and you are not prepared.”

Fauci forwarded her missive to Collins, writing, “We cannot ignore her. We should probably bring in CDC and see what Rochelle [Walensky] thinks.”

It is unlikely that any of these health officials pursued the wrenching issue of the vaccine-injured whose claims the medical establishment refused to take seriously.

What is known for certain is that when Sen. Johnson held a hearing in Oct 2022 called “The Voice of the Vaccine-Injured,” where parents told heart-wrenching accounts of their children who had suffered terrible side effects, including death, from Covid vaccination, Democratic lawmakers boycotted the hearing and their media allies refused to report on it.

Three State Attorneys General Subpoena Anthony Fauci

A Senate committee led by Sen. Rand Paul voted last Thursday to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The committee’s report, including a criminal referral, is now expected to head to Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

In the meantime, a coalition of three Republican attorneys general subpoenaed Anthony Fauci as part of a joint probe into the former health official’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier joined forces with West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill in issuing the investigative subpoena into Fauci, reported The Hill.

Uthmeier called the latest text disclosures “unbelievable.” “Pregnant women were told it was safe! How many women lost babies due to Dr. Fauci’s lies?” the attorney general wrote on social media.

“The probe will center on awards, professional opportunities, financial incentives, grants and Covid-19 guidance Fauci either received or provided that impacted citizens and businesses in the Sunshine State,” according to a release from Uthmeier’s office.

Uthmeier said the doctor could have broken Florida law if he “personally profited” off of the guidance he issued. “Fauci’s diary focused more on self-promotion than the legitimate safety concerns from the mRNA vaccines,” the Florida attorney general added in the release.

“While Fauci was pushing for book deals, awards, and amassing fortune and fame, Floridians were being deceived and harmed by his misrepresentations.”

The subpoena orders Fauci to produce documents from Jan. 3, 2020 through the present by the end of the month, the Hill article said. The list includes records related to what Fauci knew about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, along with documents linked to the former NIAID director’s pursuit of book deals, awards and other financial opportunities while serving in government.

“We issued a formal subpoena to Dr. Fauci under Florida state law,” Uthmeier said in a Fox News appearance. “We’re really focused on his self-dealing.”

Uthmeier alleged Fauci engaged in conduct that allowed him to personally benefit from his promotion of Covid-19 policies, conduct he said that might violate Florida laws involving deceptive trade practices and fraud.

He noted that Fauci’s decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment “shows me he’s got something to hide. When you get a presidential blanket pardon, that should provide immunity where you can talk.”

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“New” Discoveries were Known Five Years Ago

Although it comes as a shock to many people that Fauci harbored concerns about Covid vaccines causing pregnancy complications, the reality of these adverse effects should not be surprising.

The facts were hiding in plain sight in Pfizer’s own trove of declassified documents, released to the public by court order in Nov. 2021. Among the documents is an explosive study called “A Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports.”

The study tracked serious side effects from Covid vaccines on various population cohorts, including pregnant women and babies.

In the five years since these documents were released, major news outlets have ignored them, refusing to enlighten Americans about the vital information they contain. Yated has stood out as one of the only publications in the Jewish world to cover this story.

As reported in Yated in December 2021, the above-mentioned study reveals shocking information that the public should have been informed about. Within a 3-month period following the rollout of the vaccine, Pfizer had received reports of more than 150,000 “adverse events” –negative side effects, some very serious—mostly concerning women.

Included in the data is “Table 6” in the section on pregnant and nursing mothers who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout. Table 6 issues a caveat: Out of 270 pregnancies that were exposed to the vaccine in the study, the outcome of only 32 were known by the study’s cut-off point.

Of these 32 pregnancies, there were a devastating combined 28 miscarriages and stillbirths. The report is mysteriously silent about the fate of the remaining 238 pregnancies, prompting speculation about their outcomes and why they were not documented—or were perhaps concealed.

Among other reported injuries following vaccination, 26,000 related to nervous system disorders; 20,000 were about muscle-skeletal and connective tissue disorders; 14,000 were about gastrointestinal disorders; 8,000 respiratory disorders; and more than 2000 reported cardiac disorders.

Pfizer’s Own Documents Reveal the Truth

Dr. James Thorp, Board Certified Ob/Gyn, fetal specialist and author of Covid-19 Vaccinations and Pregnancy Outcomes, testified before a Senate Committee on Homeland Security hearing in 2022 on the shocking disclosures in another major Pfizer study, “Phase 2/3 Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial in Pregnant Women.”

“What we’re seeing from this study is catastrophic,” Thorp told the senators. “A whole array of serious newborn outcomes among those whose mothers received the `Covid-19 vaccine.

The findings, released in July 2023, included “a 100% increase in low Apgar scores (indicating depressed newborns); an 80% increase in neonatal jaundice; a 70% increase in congenital malformations and a 220% increase in atrial septal defects (a heart condition characterized by a “hole” in the heart).”

In addition, the findings included a substantial increase in fetal growth restriction; and a 310% increase in congenital anomalies with developmental delays at 6 months of age.

Dr. Thorp explained the process of “trans-placental transfer” through which vaccine components “effectively vaccinate not only the mother but their unborn and newborn children as well.”

“The lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA breach every G-d-made barrier – the blood brain-barrier in the mom, the blood-brain barrier in the fetus, the maternal placenta, the fetal blood barrier,” Thorp said.

“You inject that into the arm. And I know you were told that it stays in the arm; but, within hours, it’s distributed to every single cell in the body, often concentrating in the ovaries.”

“Pregnant women were targeted because they are among the most vulnerable patients,” the fetal specialist said in his Senate testimony. “If they could be convinced that the vaccination was safe and effective, it would be fair to assume it was safe and effective for everyone.”

“How many women would have agreed to receive a Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy if their OB/GYNs had fully informed them of so many bad outcomes from Pfizer’s own Phase 2/3 clinical trial?” he questioned.

“One cannot forget the infamous statement made by the editor-in-chief of the respected New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Dr. Eric Rubin, on October 26, 2021,” he added. “As a member of the FDA’s Vaccines Advisory Committee, Rubin was discussing whether to authorize Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

What he said essentially is that we need to use the children [as well as other vulnerable groups] as guinea pigs.

“’We’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it,’” Rubin asserted. ‘That’s just the way it goes.’”