Excellent Pesach Wines

The kosher wine world is constantly evolving with an incredible selection to choose from. New releases from classic regions and lesser-known gems offer something for every palate, whether you prefer crisp whites, elegant reds, or celebratory bubblies. With that in mind, here are a few wines worth putting on your Pesach table this year.

Champagne Cheurlin Thomas Cuvée Spéciale Brut NV:

Cheurlin is a Champagne house that has been around since 1788! This Champagne is refined yet expressive, with fine bubbles, notes of green apple, citrus peel, and toasted brioche. Thanks to the bracing acidity, there’s a beautiful tension between freshness and depth, making it both celebratory and food‑friendly.

Sonoma Loeb Dignitary Chardonnay 2024:

For the white wine lovers, the Sonoma Loeb Dignitary Chardonnay deserves special attention. This is a classic California Chardonnay done with restraint: bright aromas of pear, lemon zest, and subtle vanilla, balanced by refreshing acidity and gentle oak influence. It pairs effortlessly with fish, chicken, and lighter dishes.

Cantina Giuliano Vermentino 2024:

A refreshing white option from Italy, aromatic and lively, this Mediterranean white offers flavors of citrus, white peach, and fresh herbs, with a distinct mineral edge. Its crisp profile makes it ideal for appetizers, salads, and vegetable-based dishes, especially during the earlier meals of Yom Tov.

Château de Parsac Montagne Saint-Emilion 2023:

On the red side, this wine is a very approachable Bordeaux. Medium-bodied and smooth, it shows ripe red fruit, hints of earth, and soft tannins. Unlike many Bordeaux wines that demand long aging, this one is ready to drink now and works beautifully with brisket, roasted poultry, and most classic Pesach dishes. And while approachable now, a recent experience of mine with the 2011 vintage proved that it can also evolve quite nicely over the long haul, a rarity at this price point.

Ben Porat Pura 2023:

For a Bordeaux-style blend with a distinctly Israeli accent, this wine is an intriguing choice. Expressive and vibrant, with dark berry flavors, subtle spice, and a touch of Mediterranean warmth. Well-balanced and versatile, it shines alongside grilled meats and hearty stews.

Lechaim, Chag Pesach kosher v’someiach.