Summer’s here and that means: Go!
I’m not sure exactly where
But in their minds, so many things
I’m getting out of here!
Everybody’s on the move
Some north and some go south
For some the only thing that moves
Are lips around their mouth
I’m going on vacation!
They talk exotic places
They want to see the surprised looks
On everybody’s faces
Some go to the country
And others go upstate
Some call it the mountains
But they all relocate
Depends just where they come from
And where they will be seen
No matter how they call it
It’s up the Seventeen
Some will fill their cars up high
Others charter busses
Some pack the car with kinderlach
And drive with all the fusses
The rich they fly to Europe
For me that’s just too far
I’d certainly be happy
To go to KMR
Some will fly to Switzerland
Others to LA
There will be those
Who always choose
Their home is where they stay!
The bochurim take road trips
And mountains they will scale
The red sands of Sedona
And Phoenix and Scottsdale
The wonders of creation
Canyons and geysers too
Yellowstone and Rushmore
Where man did something too
Even all across the globe
Everybody’s going
And in the moves across the world
True colors are showing
The president is on the move
He’ll go to Delaware
They tell him where he is right now
‘Cause he is not aware
Everyone is on the move
Some low, some highfalutin
Even Wagner’s on the move
Or perhaps that was Putin
Bibi may be on the move
If he won’t hold the coalition
They’ll send him packing off real soon
With their war of attrition
For me, so far I’m staying put
Not excited by the hype
And sit here at my keyboard
And dream as I do type