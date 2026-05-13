Every One Counts

This week’s parsha of Bamidbar opens a new sefer in the Torah and introduces the counting of the Bnei Yisroel and the precise arrangement of their encampments as they journeyed toward the Promised Land. Chazal instituted that Parshas Bamidbar is always lained on the Shabbos preceding Shavuos, and that connection is deeply significant. As we stand at the culmination of the days of Sefirah, during which we prepared ourselves for Kabbolas HaTorah, the lessons embedded in this parsha become especially relevant.

Rashi, on the opening posuk, explains that Hakadosh Boruch Hu counts the Jewish people because of His love for them. A person repeatedly counts and checks his treasured possessions not because he has forgotten them, but precisely because they are precious to him. What we value, we do not lose sight of.

The Gemara in Bava Metzia teaches that when a person loses money, we assume that he has already realized the loss and despaired of recovering it, because people instinctively and constantly check their pockets to make sure that their valuables are still there. Rarely does someone lose a wallet or checkbook without immediately noticing the loss. We carefully monitor what matters deeply to us.

That is the message of the census in Bamidbar. Every Jew counts because every Jew matters. Though we are many millions strong, no individual is expendable, interchangeable, or insignificant. No Jew should ever feel like a faceless statistic swallowed by the masses. No person should ever be made to feel that the world would manage fine without him.

The Torah’s insistence on counting every individual teaches that human worth is not measured by prominence, accomplishment, wealth, or influence. Every person is precious because every person bears the tzelem Elokim. Every neshomah is counted because every neshomah matters.

This lesson is particularly timely during the days of Sefirah. Chazal teach that the talmidim of Rabi Akiva perished because they failed to accord one another proper respect. It is difficult to understand how the disciples of the great Rabi Akiva – the very Tanna who proclaimed “Ve’ahavta lerei’acha kamocha zeh klal gadol baTorah” – could have stumbled in this area. Perhaps the sheer size of their numbers contributed to the failing. When there are 24,000 students, it becomes easier for an individual to feel less indispensable. The uniqueness of each talmid becomes blurred within the vastness of the crowd. Familiarity and scale can dull sensitivity.

But the Torah demands the opposite perspective. The greater the crowd, the greater the responsibility to ensure that no individual disappears within it.

The iconic Mirrer mashgiach, Rav Yeruchom Levovitz, whose 90th yahrtzeit falls this Sivan, was once asked how he could possibly guide and influence the hundreds of bochurim in the Mirrer Yeshiva. How could one person serve as mashgiach to three hundred talmidim, each with different struggles, personalities, strengths, and aspirations?

Reb Yeruchom answered with a perspective that revealed the essence of Torah leadership and chinuch. He said, “I am not one mashgiach over three hundred bochurim. There are three hundred bochurim, and each one has one mashgiach.”

In those few words, he defined what it means to care for people.

Most people who viewed the Mir bais medrash saw a large yeshiva filled with hundreds of students. But Rav Yeruchom did not see a crowd. He saw individuals. He did not relate to his talmidim as part of a mass, nor did he speak to them as interchangeable members of a group. Every bochur was an olam malei, a complete world unto himself, with unique strengths to cultivate, weaknesses to address, and greatness waiting to be uncovered.

That was the secret of his influence. People flourish when they know that they are seen and when they are addressed as individuals, not merely as another member of the group.

Rav Yeruchom understood that chinuch and leadership cannot be built on generalities alone. A successful mashgiach, rebbi, rov, or parent is not someone who merely delivers shmuessen to a room full of listeners. A good mechanech listens, notices, understands, and connects. He recognizes when someone is discouraged, when someone else is struggling, when one person needs guidance, and when another simply needs encouragement and belief.

Rav Yeruchom did not ask, “How do I manage three hundred students?” He looked at each one and asked, “What does this bochur need from me?”

That perspective reflects the Torah’s view of Klal Yisroel. When Hashem commands Moshe to count the Jewish people in Parshas Bamidbar, the counting was not about statistics. It was about affirming the value of every individual. Each Jew was counted because each Jew mattered.

The greatness of a leader, a teacher, or anyone else lies in the ability to look beyond the crowd and see the individual standing before him.

There are people who speak to you without making eye contact. They may technically be talking to you, but they are not really looking at you. And when they do not look at you, you sense that they do not truly care about you. Their eyes drift beyond you or past you, because their minds are occupied elsewhere – with themselves or with something else entirely. People like that cannot genuinely connect.

And when someone does not truly look at you, you instinctively feel that he does not truly care about you.

Real connection demands presence. It requires more than speaking. It requires listening. More than hearing words, it requires recognizing the person saying them. The people who influence us most are not always the most brilliant or eloquent. They are the people who make us feel seen, understood, and valued.

My rebbi, Rav Elya Svei, was one of the leading roshei yeshiva of his generation and was sought out by people across the world for guidance and counsel. Yet, when I, or any other young bochur, stood before him in the bais medrash, speaking with him in learning or discussing personal matters with him in his office, there was no one else in the room.

He looked at you. He focused on you and your issue. At that moment, there was nobody else and nothing else more important. And because of that, the talmid felt that he mattered.

One time, when I was sitting with Rav Elozor Menachem Man Shach, the conversation continued for quite some time while people waited impatiently outside the room for their turn to speak with him. There was noise and commotion beyond the door, but Rav Shach did not hear any of it. He heard me. He looked at me. He focused on me, despite the fact that I was an American yungerman in my twenties.

One of the attendants entered the room and informed him that a certain dignitary was waiting outside, hinting that the gadol hador should quickly finish up with his anonymous American guest. Rav Shach looked at him quizzically and said, “But I’m speaking now to Lipschutz.”

The other person would have to wait.

To Rav Shach, to a gadol b’Yisroel, every Jew was choshuv. Every Yid deserved simas lev, to be focused on and treated with respect.

And that is part of what the Torah is teaching through the counting in Parshas Bamidbar. Hashem does not look at Klal Yisroel as an anonymous mass. He counts each Jew individually because He sees each Jew individually. Every person carries a unique mission, a unique struggle, and a unique worth.

This is one of the great lessons the Torah seeks to teach us before Kabbolas HaTorah. The talmidim of Rabi Akiva failed because they did not sufficiently honor one another as unique and irreplaceable individuals. They saw each other as part of a group instead of appreciating the value of each individual comprising the group.

In a large yeshiva, in a thriving community, or even within a family, it is easy for people to become numbers, faces in the crowd, individuals whose struggles and strengths go unnoticed. Parshas Bamidbar reminds us that this is not the Torah’s view of a Jew. Hashem counts us because Hashem treasures us. And those who seek to walk in His ways must learn to view others the same way.

People are often quick to criticize, quick to dismiss, and quick to condemn without fully understanding another person’s struggles, circumstances, or intentions. One of the central avodos of Sefirah is learning to restore dignity to other people – to see them, value them, and treat them with the respect due to someone created b’tzelem Elokim. The counting of the Bnei Yisroel was a public declaration of love, importance, and worth.

This message carries enormous relevance in our generation. Not many decades ago, the Jewish people stood on the brink of destruction. Every surviving Jew was cherished and appreciated. During those terrible years, Jews instinctively understood that every person mattered. Yet, prosperity and growth can sometimes weaken that sensitivity. When communities flourish and botei medrash and schools overflow, there is a danger of unconsciously taking individuals for granted.

There was a time when yeshivos struggled desperately to find students. Today, many institutions are bursting at the seams with talmidim and talmidos. But abundance must never diminish appreciation. A great yeshiva, even when crowded, never makes a single bochur feel invisible. A good school, even when it has more students than it ever dreamed possible, never makes a student feel superfluous. No child is extra. No student lacks needs, emotions, and feelings that must be attended to. There is room and a place for everyone. A thriving community must never allow any individual to feel forgotten.

The parsha continues by describing the arrangement of the encampments: “Ish al machaneihu v’ish al diglo.” Every shevet had its designated place. Every individual camped where he belonged.

The Torah here teaches another fundamental principle: Greatness comes not only from recognizing your value, but also from recognizing your place.

Every shevet has a mission. Every person has a role. The harmony of Klal Yisroel depended upon each individual understanding where he belonged. One of life’s great temptations is the assumption that we could do better if only we occupied someone else’s position. We imagine that if we stood where others stand, if we had their platform, influence, authority, or responsibilities, we would accomplish more than they do and fix what they are doing wrong. And so, people abandon their own mission while attempting to live someone else’s.

The Torah’s carefully ordered encampment teaches that greatness is not achieved by invading another person’s territory. It is achieved by maximizing the potential of the position Hashem assigned to us.

Since the country is focused on war, perhaps we can illustrate this with a moshol about a group of friends who were drafted into the army. One was assigned to the infantry, another to the air force, and another to the navy. Each was jealous, convinced that the other had been given a better, easier, or more prestigious role.

Eventually, they approached their commanders and requested transfers to different units. But the commanders explained that each was performing a vital role. An army cannot function with only infantry, only pilots, or only sailors. Every division is essential, and every role is indispensable to the success of the whole.

What creates the strongest and most effective fighting force is not uniformity, but rather when every soldier in every branch rises to his fullest potential and fulfills his mission with excellence. Only then can the army achieve victory.

So too with Klal Yisroel. Each person has a unique role and shlichus in this world. Instead of looking at others and wishing to be in their place, we are meant to focus on fulfilling our own mission with dedication and integrity. That is what builds the strength of the klal and brings each of us to our personal and collective purpose.

Sefirah is meant to restore order to our inner world. Just as the encampments in the desert were arranged with precision and purpose, these weeks are meant to help us organize ourselves spiritually and emotionally in preparation for Matan Torah. Much as the month of Elul prepares us for Rosh Hashanah, Sefirah prepares us for Shavuos.

Ever since the second day of Pesach, we have counted upward, day by day, from Yetzias Mitzrayim toward Kabbolas HaTorah.

And so, as Shavuos approaches, we must ask ourselves some questions. Have we grown during these weeks? Have we refined our middos? Have we become more patient, more humble, more respectful, more disciplined? Have we become more worthy of receiving the Torah anew?

Forty-nine days separate Pesach from Shavuos because transformation takes time. Forty-nine shaarei kedusha must be approached. Forty-nine steps must be climbed. Each day is another opportunity to rise beyond the distractions, superficiality, and moral confusion that dominate the world around us.

As the Am Hanivchar, we are called upon to live differently. Before we can stand at Har Sinai and realize our destiny, we must elevate ourselves and become better than we are – more refined, more compassionate, more elevated, more selfless.

Let us seek to excel in our roles, in our learning, and in our understanding of Torah.

Let us show, through the way we speak to one another and care for one another, that we have learned the tragic lesson of Rabi Akiva’s talmidim. Let us demonstrate through our actions that we are worthy of receiving the Torah.

May we all be zoche to growth in Torah and mitzvos and merit the coming of Moshiach Tzidkeinu bekarov.