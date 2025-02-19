European Rabbonim Visit Israel and Meet with Gedolim

Last week, a delegation of prominent European rabbonim visited Eretz Yisroel and met with Rav Dov Landau and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, with whom they discussed the various burning issues that they have encountered in the course of their work in Europe. The visitors received clear answers from the gedolei Yisroel to real-life questions that they raised, as well as engaging in fascinating discussions about a series of highly complex shailos. European rabbonim and dayanim are dealing with a wide range of issues, including the fight against assimilation, the scourge of anti-Semitism (which sometimes causes Jews to stray from Yiddishkeit and to seek to assimilate among the nations), external opposition to shechitah and milah, the complexities of dealing with the non-Jewish governments, and, of course, serious issues concerning their battle against the Reform movement and their efforts to preserve Jewish education and to fend off attempts to introduce unacceptable leniencies regarding the Torah’s prohibitions. Perhaps the most important issue that was discussed during their visit was the subject of giyur. The dayanim received clear answers and guidance on the subject.

Dayan Menachem Gelley of London informed me that his predecessor, Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu, who was a distinguished halachic authority, always insisted on regular consultations with the poskei hador in Eretz Yisroel. “We are upholding that legacy,” Rav Gelley added. This was the reason for the rabbonim’s visit to Eretz Yisroel and their meetings with the gedolim. Most of the issues were presented by Rav Pinchos Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, former av bais din of Moscow, and current av bais din in Switzerland. Rav Goldschmidt spoke about the challenges facing the rabbonim, including the issues that arise due to the emigration of hundreds of thousands of Israelis to European countries. He, too, mentioned Rav Chanoch Ehrentreu’s legacy. “Rav Chanoch founded and headed the European Bais Din and showed genuine self-sacrifice, refusing to compromise on the tiniest detail of halacha,” he said. “He worked hard to preserve the integrity of the Jewish people and to be mekareiv many lost Jews as well. The European Bais Din, which he founded, is continuing to operate today with the same determination and sagacity that informed his actions.”

Rav Dov Landau, discussed various issues with his guests and received them with great warmth and respect. “You, the avos botei din and members of the European Bais Din, deserve praise for bearing this heavy burden on your shoulders with devotion and wisdom,” he said. When he was asked about how to interact with the European Union and the individual governments in Europe, Rav Landau said, “You must focus on strengthening your communities and fostering their growth. You should not become involved in the policies of your host countries except as shtadlanim advocating for the needs of Judaism.” Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch likewise spent a long time with the visitors, discussing their concerns with them. Rav Moshe Hillel wished them success in their daunting mission of leading their communities in accordance with halacha, disseminating Torah and fostering its study, teaching Judaism to Jews who have strayed and preventing others from going astray.

During their stay in Eretz Yisroel, the visiting dayanim attended shiurim delivered by the rosh yeshiva of Chevron, Rav Dovid Cohen, and the president of the Rabbinical Seminary of Berlin, Rav Moshe Mordechai Farbstein. They also met with the two chief rabbis, Rav Dovid Yosef and Rav Kalman Ber, as well as with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Religious Affairs Minister Michoel Malchieli, and officials on the Chief Rabbinical Council who oversee various areas. At these meetings, the problems facing the rabbonim in Europe were presented by Rav Moshe Lebel, rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Toras Chaim and av bais din of Moscow. Other participants in the trip included Rav Yichye Toubol, av bais din of Lyon, France; Rav Eliezer Wolff, av bais din of Amsterdam; Rav Reuven Ochana, chief rabbi and av bais din of Marseilles, France; Rav Yaakov Hotovely, av bais din of Vienna, Austria; Rav Raphael Evers, av bais din of the ORD (the rabbinical organization in Germany); Rav Gad Eldad, the av bais din of Rome; and Rav Yaakov Shmuel Gabbai, the administrator of the bais din.

During the meetings with the chief rabbis, the rabbonim agreed that the Chief Rabbinate will continue its collaboration with the rabbonim of Europe by refusing to recognize conversions performed in Europe unless they were under the auspices and direction of the Conference of European Rabbis, which adheres to the set of rules established by Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv. Rav Lebel reiterated the position of the European dayanim that no giyur should be conducted or recognized without the ger’s full commitment to accept the Torah and mitzvos and to live in a community where it is possible for him to live up to that commitment. If these conditions are not met, the rabbonim maintain that a conversion has no halachic validity. The chief rabbis stressed that they will continue the same fruitful collaboration that the European rabbonim enjoyed with their predecessors, Rav Yitzchok Yosef and Rav Dovid Lau.