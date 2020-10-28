Emails Shine Light on Secret Biden Financial Relationship with China

The Hunter Biden scandal is getting messier by the day.

New revelations about Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine and China are forcing Americans to confront evidence that presidential candidate Joe Biden may have been a silent partner in a secret financial relationship with China while vice president.

In the face of growing concern over China’s violation of trade laws and its massive theft of intellectual property in this country, the disclosures in the Hunter Biden emails about the Bidens’ China entanglements, compounded by new details from one of Hunter’s former business associates, have triggered fresh alarm.

With the election just around the corner, the Biden team is working hard to bury the growing scandal yet it continues to mushroom, sparking troubling questions about the Democrat presidential candidate.

In one of the incriminating emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and published by the New York Post, business negotiations between Chinese entities and Biden family members detailed payments of millions of dollars, some of it clearly designated for Joe Biden.

Although it is not clear that the money exchange ultimately materialized, the arrangement was allegedly put into place in the months following a White House meeting between Joe Biden and a group of Chinese billionaires with close ties to China’s ruling communist party.

Biden spokesmen have dismissed the emails as “fake” and as “Russian disinformation.” Yet Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who said his staff authenticated the emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, told Sunday Morning Futures that “they’re as real as real can be.”

Eyewitness Comes Forward

“We have the eyewitness, Mr. [Tony] Bobulinski, who said these are authentic, these are real,” said Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Eyewitness Bobulinski, the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that discussed the above-mentioned business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, confirmed last week that the email is “genuine.” He also provided additional information regarding the Bidens’ role in the deal.

Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter’s, has voluntarily turned over three of his cell phones to the FBI, spanning the years 2015-2018. The emails purportedly show diligent efforts by the Chinese to gain access through Hunter to Vice President Joe Biden and the White House. The whistleblower has also consented to be questioned by the FBI.

In addition, Bobulinski has agreed to provide documents to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees that allegedly show Joe Biden was designed to be a silent beneficiary in one of the billion-dollar Chinese ventures, according to Breitbart. The Senate panel sent Bobulinski a request for documents on Wednesday.

In a press conference prior to the presidential debate last week, Bobulinski said his motive was to protect his reputation and his family’s name by laying out unknown facts about the Biden family’s business dealings, so the American people can assess the truth for themselves.

“I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false,” said Bobulinski. He described past direct dealings he had with the Biden family, including Joe Biden, stressing that his statements could be corroborated by emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence on the phones he turned over to the FBI.

“On May 2, 2017, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden,” Bobulinski recalled in his statement. “At my approximate hour long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Biden’s family business plans with the Chinese, with which [Joe Biden] was plainly familiar.”

“After that meeting I had numerous communications with Hunter… regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sino Hawk [a new company formed by Chinese entrepreneurs and members of the Biden family.]

‘Don’t Mention Joe Being Involved’

Hunter’s former business associate cited a May 13, 2017 email published in the Post that says, “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split asks for “20 [per cent] for H and 10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the big guy’ is a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News. “Hunter often referred to his father that way, or as “my chairman.”

Bobulinski said he was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese, operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye, and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, who was listed as the sender of the email.

Whistleblower Bobulinski went on to reiterate that Joe Biden’s repeated claim that he and Hunter did not discuss Hunter’s business dealings is not credible, claiming that Hunter “frequently referenced asking [his dad] for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals.”

Bobulinksi said Hunter’s business associates, clearly anticipated cashing in on business prospects that were expected to arise from providing the Chinese contingent with high-level access to the Obama administration.

For Bobulinski, there is no mystery about the fact that the emails don’t show that the elder Biden had business dealings with SinoHawk Holdings, or took any payments from the Chinese.

“Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face,” he explained, citing a May 20 2017 email from James Gilliar, a close associate of Hunter’s, spelling out that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, only when you are face to face. I know you know this but they are paranoid,” the email read.

Senate Committee Report: ‘Millions Upon Millions Flowing Among Biden Family and Foreign Holdings”

During last week’s debate with President Trump, Biden repeated his denials about having “never taken money from a foreign entity,” and insisted there was “nothing unethical” about his son’s business deals.

Some members of the Senate have long believed otherwise. The release of a joint report by the Senate Committees on Homeland Security and Finance raised important questions about what the committee members obviously felt was unethical foreign profiteering by members of the Biden family.

Given exposure by The Gazette, the report attested to Hunter receiving a remarkable amount of money from multiple Chinese government-controlled entities, as well as the People’s Liberation Army of China.

He also harvested vast amounts from corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs, the wife of Moscow’s former mayor, and a Kazakh power player, “with millions upon millions of dollars flowing among numerous Biden family and foreign holdings,” the report documented.

The Senate report also shows multiple payments from Hunter to Russian and Eastern European women suspected of links to an “Eastern European human trafficking ring.”

Lavish Deals with Firms Linked to Chinese Military

As his son negotiated all these business ventures with Chinese entities, vice president Biden took Hunter along with him on Air Force Two in a 2013 diplomatic mission to Beijing, where the younger Biden met investment banker Jonathan Li.

Hunter told the New Yorker he just met Mr. Li for “a cup of coffee”, but 10 days after the trip, a private equity fund, BHR Partners, was approved by the Chinese authorities. Mr. Li was chief executive and Hunter served as chief board member, holding a 10 per cent stake which approached $1 billion in private equity.

The new firm was bankrolled by the Chinese government, writes Peter Schweizer, author of a documentary, Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets. The documentary probes Hunter Biden’s dealing in China, “based on corporate records, financial documents, legal briefings and court papers,” Schweizer said.

His investigation revealed a largely hidden financial relationship between China and both Bidens—Joe the father and son Hunter, author Schweizer said in an interview with the Washington Times.

“It’s a relationship that grew while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States and shortly after he was appointed the point person on U.S. policy towards China. It’s the story of the second most powerful man in the world at the time, and how his family was striking deals with America’s chief rival on the global stage, the People’s Republic of China,” Schweizer said.

Hunter began building investments and business deals in China based on his proximity to Chinese government and business figures in 2010, two years after his father was elected vice president.

He worked for a Shanghai investment firm involved in government-and military-linked deals that bolstered the Chinese military, including the purchase of an American auto parts maker, according to Riding The Dragon, Schweizer’s documentary film.

Hunter was also a director at a company called BHR, formed with $1 billion in Chinese government funding shortly after then-Vice President Biden visited China in December 2013, according to an investigative report in The Hill.

Among the firm’s investments was Face++, a Chinese surveillance firm that tracks private citizens based on facial recognition, and uses the technology in its forced labor camps.

A report from the Senate Finance and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees’ further details Hunter Biden’s business ties with Chinese nationals linked to the Chinese government and military.

A Deal That Should Have Raised Red Flags

In one of those deals, BHR, in 2015, partnered with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to buy an American company called Henniges for $600 million.

AVIC is a gigantic military contractor in China that makes fighter jets, bombers and drones. Henniges is a precision parts manufacturer specializing in anti-vibration technology that has both a civilian and military application.

The year before they formed a partnership with AVIC, the Wall Street Journal reported how AVIC stole technology related to the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 stealth fighter and used it in its own stealth fighter for the Chinese.

Because of that theft, the joint purchase of Henniges by Hunter’s company BHR and China’s AVIC should logically have been held up by Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which often blocks transactions that have or can have national security implications.

In this case, approval came almost immediately.

“Is it really that crazy to think that by partnering with the son of the vice president, [the Chinese] were trying to buy them too?” Mr. Schweizer asked in the Washington Times interview. “And make no mistake: These firms Hunter was dealing with are directly tied to the Chinese military, they were listed by the Pentagon as military-linked Chinese companies in June.”

The Growing China Threat

For decades China was an underdeveloped third world country, suffering the devastating fallout of failed Communist economic doctrine. But after opening to foreign investment and introducing market reforms, China has slowly metamorphosed into the world’s second-largest economy.

Its economic and military rise over the past 40 years is considered one of the most stunning geopolitical events of recent times. Today, China’s economic productivity is rivaled only by that of the United States.

As Chinese influence and power expands, the gap between the two countries is shrinking, say experts. This is a matter that should be of grave concern to Americans. “China is now the global leader in a range of 21st century technologies such as artificial intelligence and regenerative medicine,” notes Reuters.

It is no secret that the Communist Chinese dictatorship is attempting to hijack global trade, with no qualms about employing coercion, theft of intellectual property, and a network of job stealing slave labor supply chains that undercut all competition.

Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, equated Chinese President Xi Jinping to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in a recent speech that castigated China for its “malevolent role” in world affairs.

“The Chinese Communist Party is Marxist-Leninist,” the national security advisor said. “The party General Secretary Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin’s successor.”

O’Brien faulted both political parties for underestimating the threat from China for decades and not understanding that the Chinese government is aiming to “remake the world” in its image.

American policymakers were wrong, he said, to assume that as China developed economically, it would eventually liberalize. Instead, he argued that the opposite has occurred: China has only become more rigidly bound to its communist ideology.

“Instead [of liberalizing], the Chinese Communist Party leaders doubled down on their totalitarian policies and state-dominated economy.”

Describing typical Chinese tactics, he said China had co-opted governments of poorer countries and forced them into installing Chinese telecommunications equipment in their facilities. In return for massive loans and favored access to Chinese markets, these countries must follow Beijing’s party line at the UN and in other world forums.

Biden’s About-Face on China

Biden was more responsible than any other legislator of the post-Nixon era for enabling China’s rise as a revisionist superpower,” writes Richard Grenell of Carnegie Mellon University’s Institute for Politics and Strategy, in The Hill.

For eight years as vice president and decades longer while in the Senate, despite bi-partisan concern over human rights abuses of the Communist dictatorship, Biden failed to confront China.

But now that he’s running against Trump, the Democratic presidential candidate is trying to do an about-face on his long-running record of being soft on China.

In 2000-2001, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden led the Senate’s efforts to shepherd China into the World Trade Organization under “Favored Nation Status.” As vice president in 2011, Biden said he believed “that a rising China is a positive, positive development, not only for China but for America and the world.”

In the face of China’s blatant violations of trade agreements, its military aggression, intellectual property theft, technology transfers and economic bullying, Joe Biden has continuously defended the Chinese government on the world stage.

The existential threat that China poses to America has been brought to the forefront of American politics largely due to the Trump administration. For several years, while Biden placated and may have personally benefited from increasing Chinese incursions into American industry, Donald Trump has been confronting and condemning them.

“I think there is a broad recognition in the Democratic Party that Trump was largely accurate in diagnosing China’s predatory practices,” admitted Kurt Campbell, the top Asia official in the Obama State Department, now a senior adviser to the Biden campaign.

Trying to Out-hawk Trump

Now, with the presidential election less than two weeks away, Biden is not only trying to rewrite history regarding his past record on China, he’s trying to out-hawk Trump.

In a grand show of irony, the soft-on-China Biden has tried to convince Americans that Trump has not been hard enough on China, and that a Biden administration would be tougher.

The reason for Biden’s sudden reversal on China is likely connected to a July poll that found that 73 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of China, the highest in 15 years, and more than half of Americans see China as a competitor, writes Grenell.

Unable to run on his own past record, Biden is trying to execute a 180-degree turn, banking on Americans’ ability to get confused when public officials flip-flop, and hoping enough voters will fall for it.

But Biden’s performance has been described as unconvincing. There are simply too many televised speeches of Joe Biden gushing over China’s economic expansion…Joe Biden denying any adverse effect from China’s policies on America’s economy and jobs…Joe Biden opposing tariffs and penalties for China’s predatory behavior.

If Biden were candid about what U.S. China policy would look like under his administration, the American people would be faced with a clear choice. But faced with so much duplicity and political grandstanding, voters concerned with the problem of China as a key election issue will have to see past the smoke and mirrors to the real Joe Biden.

*****

Congressmen Slam Media For Failing To Investigate Biden Scandal

Former House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., blasted the mainstream media for downplaying evidence of ethical lapses by Joe Biden in allowing the Chinese access to the highest levels of the Obama administration when he was vice president.

“I don’t hear anyone contesting the authenticity of the underlying material [revealing those lapses] which means it’s relevant,” Gowdy told “Bill Hemmer Reports.” It may be criminally relevant and that’s up to the FBI and DOJ.”

“Keep in mind, President Trump was impeached for alleged ‘misconduct’ involving a foreign country,” Gowdy added, referring to outrage among Democrats over President Trump asking Russia to probe Biden’s dubious ousting of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

“Shouldn’t it be at least as relevant to decide whether [someone tainted by allegations of serious misconduct] should attain office in the first place?”

During his appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Jordan was joined by House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

“What is amazing to me is the Biden campaign and their willing accomplices in the media have never denied the authenticity of these documents,” Collins said. They never tried to attack these documents, they just give broad, sweeping dismissals, saying ‘Oh, it’s not real.’”

The Question They Dare Not Ask

Jordan then went on to explain what he believes “is the fundamental question” that the media should be asking Joe Biden: “Are these [emails] actually accurate? Is this Hunter Biden’s laptop and in fact are you, Joe Biden, ‘the big guy?’”

‘Why won’t Joe Biden say they’re not real? If these aren’t accurate emails, why won’t the Bidens say so?” Jordan pressed.

“The media won’t ask him that question but the American people know those facts are true,” Jordan said.

“Joe Biden has an obligation to answer questions about his son’s influence-peddling and his own financial dealings—notably regarding China” writes a Wall Street Journal editorial. “The story won’t go away without explanation, even if the Veep wins [the presidential election].

Joe Biden’s role as at least a silent enabler raises serious questions about his judgment, critics say, not to mention his susceptibility to foreign blackmail.

“He’s asking to be put in the most powerful chair in the world, the president of the United States,” Rep. Collins said. “And these are the kind of deals he did as vice president. Everybody should be scared to death of this.”

*****

Hacking on a Global Scale

In a recent speech, Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that many Americans are only dimly aware of Beijing’s sinister intent, and naively believe they are totally outside its reach.

That’s being far too complacent, said O’Brien, who underscored that the Chinese Communist Party seeks to “control thought even beyond the borders of China.”

He discussed ways in which China targets and blackmails people of other countries to serve the party’s interests, specifically through the perfection of hacking on a grand scale.

“The Chinese Communist Party wants to know everything about you—just like it knows almost everything about China’s citizens—and won’t be stopped by government regulation.”

O’Brien described how, in pursuit of this global surveillance, “the Chinese have hacked Anthem insurance to get information on 80 million Americans; hacked the Office of Personnel Management to get data on 20 million American government employees; hacked credit rating agency Equifax, and hacked Marriott hotels to get information on millions of guests.”

Beijing’s malign influence extends deep into American politics and society, O’Brien warned. People in more than a dozen American cities hear “subtle pro-Beijing propaganda” on FM radio stations, he said.

He cited the story of how a U.S. soldier and her family in Maryland needed a security detail to protect them from death threats, after Chinese disinformation convinced some Americans the soldier had originally brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.