Election Integrity Bill Faces Showdown in Senate

A high-stakes showdown over the future of election integrity is widely expected in the coming days, as the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) awaits a Senate vote.

The bill would require Americans to show proof of citizenship before registering to vote and to provide photo identification before casting a ballot. These measures have inflamed Democrats who claim they will “silence millions of voters.”

The SAVE Act passed the House 218-213 two weeks ago, with Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas crossing the aisle to vote for the legislation alongside his Republican colleagues. Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has also come out in support of the legislation.

President Trump strongly supports the bill and urged “all Republicans to fight” for its passage. He asserted in an online post that many of the country’s elections are “rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world.”

“We are either going to fix them, or we eventually won’t have a country any longer,” Trump wrote.

Bill Faces Uphill Fight

The legislation faces long odds in the Senate, where it needs 60 votes to pass before it can head to Trump’s desk for his signature. Republicans hold a very slim majority in the Senate, 51-49, far from the required 60 votes at present.

However, Rep. Chip Roy, R-TX, the bill’s sponsor, has outlined a pathway for Senate Republicans to secure the bill’s passage without having to reach the 60-vote threshold. [See Sidebar]

In addition to requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID, the SAVE Act requires states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls, and to expand information-sharing with federal agencies to accomplish this objective. It calls for criminal penalties for knowingly registering someone who fails to present proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in a federal election.

The “in-person” requirement for proof of citizenship would also eliminate many popular registration methods, such as registration by mail as well as “automatic registration,” which grants eligible citizens automatic voting rights unless they decline. The bill would heavily restrict the use of the federal mail-in voter registration form.

Popular With Voters, Condemned by Democrats

Supporters argue that voter integrity would be strengthened through the SAVE Act’s stricter safeguards and surveys reflect the public’s approval of voter ID requirements.

Democrats, on the other hand, claim that voter ID laws can disqualify eligible voters because they often require specific government-issued IDs that may be difficult to obtain.

“It’s going to be something that disenfranchises people who don’t have the proper ‘real’ driver’s license, or the necessary ID to vote, even though they are citizens,” Sen. Adam Schiff D-Calif. told ABC News.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has bizarrely compared the SAVE Act to the racist, segregationist “Jim Crow” laws of the Deep South that were, for the most part, repealed by the 1960’s Civil Rights Act.

“This is Jim Crow 2.0; it has nothing to do with protecting our elections and everything to do with federalizing voter suppression,” Schumer said earlier in February on the Senate floor.

“Republicans have adopted voter suppression as an electoral strategy,” charged House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY. “People of color, married people who have changed their names, as well as young and elderly people, are more likely to have difficulty in accessing these documents.”

Supporters of the SAVE Act dismiss these claims. They note that far from imposing requirements and walking away, the bill advocates using existing avenues to ensure eligible voters who currently lack documentation can obtain it without undue hardship.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., whose home state is one of 36 that already requires a form of photo identification in order to vote, argued that voter ID laws across the country did not have a chilling effect on turnout.

“They’re saying the bill is going to suppress any vote — it’s never done that anywhere,” Scott told Fox News Digital. “They said that when Georgia passed it, and instead they had a record turnout. So it’s not true at all. I mean, how many people do you know who don’t have an ID?”

When All Else Fails, Try Fear-Mongering

Listening to Jeffries on a podcast earlier this month, one gets the impression that his real beef is the fact that the bill gives states access to the citizenship database of the DHS and the Social Security Administration.

“This version, as I understand it would actually give DHS the power to get voting records from states across the country,” the NY congressman said. Jeffries cast the provision as something sinister, suggesting—by flipping the direction of the data exchange—that federal agencies would be prying into state voting records, rather than states voluntarily checking their rolls against federal databases.

“DHS and ICE who have been violently and viciously targeting everyday Americans [i.e. arresting and deporting illegals], should not be given ‘more data about the American people,’ he declared.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, scoffed at Democrats resorting to fear-mongering in trying to undermine SAVE. “The legislation empowers states to be able to check their voter rolls against the federal citizenship database that they’re currently restricted from doing,” Roy said. “It’s as simple as that.”

He noted that according to several polls, “83-84 % of U.S. adults are in favor of requiring some form of government-issued photo ID to vote, including 71% of Democrats and 95% of Republicans. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research, only 16% of American adults oppose it,” a NY Post article attests.

“Our Founders set forth our electoral processes 250 years ago, based upon the simple and ultimate principle that only Americans should vote,” Roy said on the House floor ahead of the vote. “But in this age of progressive, suicidal empathy for illegal immigrants, basic concepts such as voter ID and proof of citizenship have been falsely attacked as ‘suppression.’

Republicans argue that Democrats were being “hypocritical” in their voter suppression charge, particularly when it comes to voter ID.

“You look at some of the Democrats like Chuck Schumer feigning outrage. Where was Chuck Schumer when you tried to get into the Democratic National Convention in 2024?” asked Congressman Steve Scalise, R-LA, at a press conference with fellow GOP congressmen. “You needed a photo ID to get in. Was that Jim Crow?”

Critics of the bill also argue that it is not needed since non-citizen voting is already illegal, with offenders facing deportation if caught. While this is true, the law lacks any enforcement mechanism. Currently, prospective voters must check a tiny square box on a federal registration form attesting under penalty of perjury that they are a citizen; in other words, the honor system.

Voter ID Rebranded as ‘Silencing Women’

In a far-fetched, almost laughable allegation, Democrats claim the SAVE Act will make it harder for American women to vote — specifically, married women whose last names are now different from those on their birth certificates. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., actually claimed the nefarious goal of silencing American women is the true agenda of the bill’s supporters.

“Republicans aren’t truly afraid of non-citizens voting,” she insisted earlier this month. “They’re afraid of women voting.”

Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, parroted this allegation during the same press conference: “If your current name does not exactly fit and match the name on your birth certificate or citizenship papers, you could be blocked from registering to vote, even if you are an American-born citizen,” Sykes said.

“This is absolute nonsense,” declared Rep. Chip Roy, the bill’s sponsor, pointing to a provision that was explicitly included “to make sure that no one can be left behind.”

“If a woman wants to register to vote with different names on her birth certificate and driver’s license,” Roy said, “we literally put in the statute that all you have to do is sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that, ‘I am the very same person. This is my birth certificate … and this is my driver’s license that is reflecting my married name.’”

Roy noted that polls show Americans overwhelmingly support voter-ID laws as common-sense and basic to election security.

“Democrats think Americans are too dumb to understand the issue, which is why they are lying about the commonsense provisions in the SAVE Act, pretending it’s all political,” Rep. Hal Rogers, R-KY, told Fox News Digital.

“You need to show ID to buy alcohol, or get on a plane — but Democrats don’t want voters to show their ID to cast a ballot? Opposition to this bill is wildly out of step with the views of the American people.”

***

To Nuke or Not to Nuke?

From its earliest inception in the Senate in 1917, a filibuster is a procedural rule in the Senate that requires 60 votes to bring a bill to a vote. Unless a supermajority of 60 senators out of 100 vote to end debate and put a bill to a full Senate vote, the debate can technically go on forever.

Senators can—and at one time did—continuously hold the floor, talking a proposal to death, until its proponents gave up and moved on to other business. Movements to “nuke the filibuster,” also referred to as using “the nuclear option,” gather steam every few years.

Rep. Chip Roy, who led the SAVE bill, sent a letter a week ago to senators laying out a simple way that the legislation can be brought to the floor for a vote without “nuking” the anticipated Democratic filibuster.

According to Roy’s letter which was obtained by The Federalist, the legislation is stalling in the Senate, despite 50 Republican senators who co-sponsor or support the SAVE Act.

Roy said in his letter that Senate rules include a rarely used filibuster provision that would allow a bill to come to a vote if all Senate Republicans who have sponsored or publicly backed it are present to form a live quorum.

That would be sufficient to end a filibuster at just 51 votes, rather than the typical 60-vote threshold filibuster, the congressman pointed out. “We can move the legislation under current rules without ‘nuking’ the filibuster.”

GOP Filibustering Blocked Woke Agenda Under Biden

As debate swirls around the pros and cons of maintaining or eliminating the filibuster, it is fascinating to recall how some of the most progressive aspects of former President Joe Biden’s agenda, including a radical bill altering voting regulations, were defeated thanks to Republican filibusters.

Could Rep. Chip Roy have had this in mind when cautioning against nuking the filibuster?

Critics say one of Biden’s most politically dangerous goals was his own voting rights bill, called the Freedom to Vote Act, which would have radically loosened the very election laws that Trump seeks to tighten.

The divide couldn’t be sharper: Biden’s agenda moved to strip away election safeguards altogether, while the Trump-backed SAVE Act aims to seal every loophole and tighten the system at every turn.

The Freedom To Vote Act—a 780-page proposal that was rushed through the House before dying on the Senate floor—was aimed at overhauling the federal election system, replacing state jurisdiction over presidential elections with federal control.

Its provisions would have required states to enact automatic voter registration and to drop requirements for signature and voter ID verification for casting mail-in ballots.

The bill would have mandated 15 days of early voting, restored voting rights to felons who have completed their prison sentences, and compelled all states to allow mail-in voting, among other provisions. Most importantly for Democrats, the bill would have overridden new voting-integrity laws passed in Republican-led states, in the wake of the fiercely disputed 2020 presidential race.

From Emergency to Exploitation

Many believe the loosening of voting regulations during the pandemic opened the door to widespread fraud and tainted election results across the country. Although lawsuits seeking to prove election fraud were dismissed by the courts, bizarre irregularities, broken chains of custody, and countless anomalies at too many polls fueled doubt in millions of Americans about the legitimacy of the election.

Outcries over a “stolen” election galvanized many state legislatures to pass laws tightening voting laws and election administration. Lawmakers in these states felt that keeping in place the pandemic-era measures and mandating even more permissive voting policies for the future would make it easy to exploit loopholes and commit voter fraud.

“Democrats want to force all 50 states to allow the absurd practice of ballot harvesting, where paid operatives can show up at polling places carrying a thick stack of filled-out ballots with other people’s names on them,” then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the time.

“They want to forbid states from implementing voter ID or doing simple things like checking their voter rolls against change-of-address submissions, or removing the names of dead voters. They want to remove nearly every protection on absentee voting, making the practice a permanent norm, even post-pandemic.”

The failure of the Freedom to Vote Act followed other stalled pieces of the Democratic agenda, thanks once again to Republican filibustering.

Democrats at the time began coalescing around the goal of eliminating the filibuster. They might have succeeded but for the opposition of two senators who refused to budge on the issue. One of those was Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, whose argument carries a piercing relevance today.

In a statement on filibuster reform in a Washington Post in October 2021op-ed, Sen. Sinema wrote: “To those who want to eliminate the filibuster to pass the voting-rights legislation which I support, I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did so?

“Would we not come to see that very legislation rescinded a few years from now (once political power falls to the opposite party), and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?”

The irony is hard to miss: will today’s SAVE Act—aimed at achieving the very outcomes Sen. Sinema once warned against—now be protected or defeated by the same filibuster he helped preserve?

***

A Hated but Powerful Tool: The Filibuster

The “filibuster,” as it’s called, has been a part of the U.S. political process since the early days of the American republic. Only in modern times, however, has it become a common—and powerful—tool for political obstruction.

Its critics revile it as a practice that can bring the gears of government to a halt, as speakers incessantly drag out debate so that no other Senate business can be conducted. The technique succeeds because it often prompts the opposing party to drop the proposed legislation.

Its supporters claim filibustering is a cherished tradition that encourages bipartisanship, prevents a rushed legislative process, and keeps a minority party from being rendered voiceless.

Although the Constitution makes no mention of filibusters, long-winded Senate speeches became an increasingly common tactic in the 19th century. By 1917, most senators were ready to implement a change. They agreed that a vote by a two-thirds majority could end Senate debate. But getting two-thirds of the Senate was tough, so filibusters continued.

During the sixties, the practice became identified with Southern senators who often used them to block civil rights laws. The image of a lone senator launching into impassioned hours-long debate characterized these filibusters from earlier decades.

In 1975, the Senate modified the filibuster rule lowering the votes required to end debate to the three-fifths mark, or 60 out of the 100-seat chamber. It also changed the process so filibustering senators only needed to signal their intent to block legislation, and not physically engage in debate on the floor of the chamber.

The move was intended to prevent opposition to a single bill from bringing all work to a grinding halt, but it also had the effect of profoundly changing the nature of the filibuster.

From being an exhausting marathon involving lengthy speeches, it morphed into a mere objection, or threat to object. No longer did a senator have to mount a speech that would hold the Senate hostage for several hours. That became a thing of the past.

Most contemporary filibusters require one or two senators to just threaten to drag out debate indefinitely. That means something as simple as an email announcing an objection to the legislation on the Senate floor can trigger a filibuster. Ironically, the objecting Senator does not even have to be present.

What usually happens is that the filibuster rule forces a level of cooperation between the political parties, so that the final legislation has bipartisan backing.

At different moments, when blocked by the filibuster, both Democrats and Republicans have threatened to “nuke” it—only to pull back when the prospect of losing that powerful tool under a future hostile Congress suddenly changed the calculation.