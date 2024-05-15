Double Standard

Have you heard of Dolittle
Perhaps you have forgot
He did not “do a little”
In fact, he “did a lot”
Have you heard of Tokyo
Perhaps Curtis LeMay
Do you know about the bomb
Dropped by Enola Gay
Hundreds of thousands
They were killed
In fact, incinerated
They were warned
But all was scorned
And not anticipated
Atomic bombs and firestorms
No cries from the UN
This was war
Settle the score!
That’s how it was back then
America, they were attacked
In Nineteen Forty One
And they did not stop fighting
Until the job was done
Have you heard of Dresden
And Marshal Arthur Harris
And what they did to Germany
And no one was embarrassed
They bombed out the civilians
And no one said a word
This was war! Until the core
Fighting was not absurd
Suddenly, the world’s in shock
Israel is invading
“How terrible! Poor Gaza!”
The world’s pontificating
Tokyo, it was decimated
Dresden all burned
We fought back! And we attack
And no one was concerned
But if Jews will enter Rafa
To rescue stolen souls
And wipe out evil enemies
And try to meet their goals
Suddenly, the world does rise
In hateful unity
Jews cannot fight back, we say
With just impunity!
We can’t help them with our bullets
We can’t ship them the bombs
The way you Jews will have to fight
Is just recite your psalms
And maybe they are right, indeed
We can’t rely on them
Forget your bombs
We have our psalms
And more!
We have Hashem!