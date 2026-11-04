Every one of us remembers the moment. It was the bottom of the last inning of a kickball game that had been going since Tuesday. Half the yard screamed “Safe!” and the other half screamed “Out!” The kid who had sat next to me since nursery swore, bli neder of course, that his foot touched the base. The kid on the other side swore, with the frum kid in the class reminding him to say bli neder, that it hadn’t. I remember thinking that the two shitos were irreconcilable.

One wise guy cried, “Yachloku!” To no avail. You can’t split third base. There was no umpire and no instant replay, and the rebbi was, mercifully, inside a Chumash. And then somebody said the two magic words: “Do over!”

Just like that, the crisis was over. Nobody was right and nobody was wrong, and the ledger of justice was wiped clean by a nine-year-old with a scraped knee and a yarmulka covered in dust. I loved the do over, and I’ll admit I loved it most on the days it saved me.

How often, as adults, do we wish we could call one? An employer after a poor hire, a fan at the ballpark, even a kehillah to its rov, or a rov to his kehillah. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but once something is done, it takes more than a shout of “do over” to make an instant replay.

Except in Eretz Yisroel. Between 2019 and 2022, the State of Israel held five elections in less than four years. The first ended in a dead heat, with the two largest parties tied at 35 seats apiece, and nobody could build a coalition. So they voted again. When that did not work, they voted again. By the third time, you’d think someone would say, “Maybe the problem isn’t the ballot,” but the country went back to the same parties, the same faces and the same arguments.

The coalitions that followed stretched from the far right to the far left and rested on the shoulders of a single seat, a majority so thin that a snide glance could tip the balance of power. There was the new title of “alternate prime minister,” which sounds like something you’d get from a staffing agency. And at one point or another, it was all held hostage by parties with a handful of seats and a single, non-negotiable demand.

I am not a political columnist, and I would be the first to say what a poor one I’d make. I read a few columns and then maybe I could write a column about reading them and hardly understand a word about it. Thus, I have no opinion to offer on who should lead, or how, and those questions belong to people far greater than I, and of course those who chose to give up a life of two cars and a house for a tustus and 5th-floor 2-bedroom dirah. I only notice that a country that can intercept a missile mid-air and grow tomatoes in the desert resolves its deadlocks the way we resolved them in a playground in Bensonhurst some 65 years ago. Do over!

Now, I know my readers. Forgive me if my analogies are slightly sacrilegious, but I happen to think in terms of the world in which I currently live and the sugyos I have invested in. So don’t reach for the pen or keyboard as I ponder those ideas, even though I would never presume to draw a line from the sugyos of Shas to the Knesset floor. Lehavdil elef alfei havdalos, they are different worlds, and nobody should read this as a comparison between them. But I did just finish Maseches Yevamos, and I found that the masechta has something to say to a Yid who reads the news — not about the politicians but about himself — and has spent a year seeing how arguments and questions are resolved even after the heat of battle. Or not.

Yevamos opens with the great machlokes of Bais Shammai and Bais Hillel, and it is no small one. It is a dispute over who may marry whom, over whether a child is a mamzer, with consequences for generations. By rights, they should have declared each other’s families unfit and gone home. Yet the Gemara (14a) tells us that Bais Shammai did not refrain from marrying the daughters of Bais Hillel, nor Bais Hillel from marrying theirs. They did not hold back from using each other’s utensils. “Ha’emes vehashalom ehavu.” They loved truth and they loved peace, and they understood that the one did not require giving up the other.

And yet the same masechta carries a sadder lesson (62b). The talmidei Rabi Akiva, twenty-four thousand pairs of them, died between Pesach and Shavuos because “lo nahagu kavod zeh lazeh,” they did not treat one another with proper respect. I have always been struck by this, because the Gemara describes no halachic war. Bais Shammai and Bais Hillel disagreed about the most serious things and loved each other, while the talmidim, as far as we are told, had no such quarrel and failed at a smaller thing. It was not the size of the dispute that mattered, but whether the people disputing still saw the face of the person across from them.

The world, the Gemara says, was desolate until Rabi Akiva went south and taught a handful of new talmidim, and it was they who upheld the Torah. That, too, is a kind of second chance. The Torah was not lost with the ones who failed. It was rebuilt by those who learned from the failure.

Then comes the closing stretch of the masechta, and here the Gemara turns to the agunah. Chazal labor over the testimony that might permit a woman chained to a husband who has not returned to remarry. They do not reach for the safer exit. They weigh every word of the witnesses with trembling and with care, because they know that a woman’s life and the legitimacy of her children rest on their ruling. Rabbosai, this is no theoretical exercise. It is what Torah looks like when a talmid chochom sits across from a human being in pain.

And how does the masechta end? Not with a ruling, but with a brocha. “Amar Rabi Elazar amar Rabi Chanina: talmidei chachomim marbim shalom ba’olam.” Torah scholars increase peace in the world. The Gemara then reads the posuk, “Vechol bonayich limudei Hashem verav shalom bonoyich.”

One cannot help noticing where this statement was placed. It comes at the close of a masechta filled with the hardest questions in Shas — yibum, chalitzah, agunah and mamzeirus, questions where a wrong turn can break a home. The Torah’s answer to such difficulty is not a louder machlokes, but shalom, and shalom that is built through learning and care.

I would not presume to say what would happen if the Knesset were filled with talmidei chachomim and the only dispute were over which chareidi party to vote for. That is not a question for a columnist, and I would be the last to suggest that I know. Lehavdil, those are different worlds, and I draw no line between them. But I do know what Chazal said would happen to the world if there were more talmidei chachomim, and I know that they did not say it about those who win the argument. They said it about those who learn.

We leave the masechta not with a clear opinion, but with clear direction and hadrocha — the quest for shalom and adulation of the talmidei chachomim who promote it.

Let’s turn our eyes toward them for guidance in turbulent times.

Just saying.