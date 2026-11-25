Democrat candidates succeeded in this month’s midterm elections in part by trading on deep voter dissatisfaction with the inflation spike, whose underlying cause was the overspending by the Biden administration. It was aggravated by the sharp increase in the consumer cost of gas at the pump and diesel fuel caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump decided that Iran should be bombed.

But in addition to the so-called affordability issue, many Democrat candidates campaigned on a promise to restore many of the temporary Covid-era enhanced tax credits and subsidy payments which President Biden used to significantly expand existing federal government entitlement programs. President Trump and congressional Republicans then let the Biden-era package of big government benefits, which they believed were no longer necessary for the economy to recover, expire. Trump passed his own packages of business and individual tax cuts during his two terms as president, combined with major reductions in federal regulations that were designed to stimulate the growth of the private and free market sectors of the American economy.

The New York Times reported in October that Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming Democrat House Speaker, will prioritize major increases in the federal child tax credit (CTC) from the current $2,200 per child to $3,000 or more, as well as an increase in the earned income tax credit (EITC) for childless adult workers. Democrats are also committed to restoring the roughly $1 billion in cuts to Medicaid spending over the next decade that Trump and the Republicans passed last year in an attempt to hold down the increase in the federal budget deficit due to the Trump business and personal tax cuts authorized in the same piece of legislation.

Republicans also say that getting rid of the requirement they added last year requiring able-bodied adult Medicaid recipients to hold a job, go to school, or perform volunteer work is necessary to encourage self-sufficiency and redirect wasted government welfare resources to help those who are truly needy. They also warn that loosening the federal requirements to qualify for Medicaid benefits increases the risk of improper and fraudulent government payments, which were particularly rampant during the Covid pandemic in traditionally Democrat-controlled states such as California, and which have continued largely unchecked in Democrat-controlled Minnesota.

New Democrat Spending Programs Would Be Incredibly Expensive

In addition to restoring the expired Biden-era federal tax credits and expanded entitlement programs, the socialist-inspired legislative agenda of the incoming Democrat congressional majorities includes several other major new federal spending programs.

Progressive Democrats hope to make all public college and technical school educations tuition-free, and to provide total forgiveness for the $1.72 trillion in federal student loan debts current owed by 42.6 million former students.

Another part of the socialist-inspired progressive Democrat policy agenda is the introduction of mandatory universal free childcare and Pre-K government education for every 3- and 4-year-old child in the country.

Free Pre-K Education Would Weaken Parental Influence

Social and fiscal conservatives argue that the program is intended to eliminate private, home-based, and religious childcare providers. The Pre-K program also reduces the ability of stay-at-home parents to shape their impressionable, very young children’s values and begins the government indoctrination of those children with woke, liberal, and secular values at a much earlier stage of their development.

The critics also question whether the long-term educational benefits from pre-schooling children at such a young age are worth the cost, and whether that government money would be more profitably spent by giving it to their parents to spend on raising their children.

The Housing Shortage Is Primarily Due To Local Regulations

Progressive Democrats are also calling for an increase in federal subsidies for the construction of up to 4 million new units of affordable housing. But experts at the Hoover Institution who have studied the causes of the nationwide shortage of affordable housing place most of the blame on government red tape. Overly restrictive local zoning, construction and environmental codes, as well as unionized labor mandates, needlessly inflate building costs and create long and expensive delays for permitting before construction can proceed.

The American Enterprise Institute also notes that a Democrat proposal to provide every first-time home buyer $25,000 in down payment assistance or tax credits would only encourage sellers in real estate markets which are already suffering from a lack of affordable housing to raise their asking prices accordingly, keeping their houses beyond the financial reach of many first-time buyers.

Exposing The Ugly Reality Of Medicare For All

But by far the most expensive big government new spending measure endorsed by progressive Democrat candidates running in the midterm election was Medicare for All, which was first introduced a decade ago during the 2016 presidential campaign by Vermont’s socialist senator, Bernie Sanders. It is projected to cost $47 trillion over the next decade, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the House Committee on the Budget.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Dr. Joel Zinberg, the director of the Paragon Health Institute’s Public Health and American Well-Being Initiative, exposes the “true cost” of Medicare for All. He debunks the widespread belief that it is merely “an expansion of the current Medicare program. Medicare as we know it combines public and private insurance options, allowing competition and choice. Eligible beneficiaries can choose from a traditional Medicare plan run by the federal government, privately run Medicare Advantage plans, and privately run Medicare Part D drug plans.

“Medicare for All,” Zinberg explains, “would replace the existing public-private system for financing healthcare with a single, universal insurance program operated by the federal government.”

The Sanders plan would, if implemented, ban all forms of private health insurance, including Obamacare plans, which currently cover 10% of the American population.

Medicare for All would also do away with all employer-funded healthcare plans, which cover 53% of all Americans today. That is why some large national labor unions have spoken out in opposition to Medicare for All. They fear it would eliminate the generous health insurance benefits that the unions have obtained for their members in the contracts with their employers.

According to Zinberg, Medicare for All would also “eliminate Medicaid for low-income households, Medicare as it now exists for the elderly and disabled, and the Affordable Care Act [Obamacare] exchange-based individual insurance market.”

America’s hospitals would also suffer from the transition to Medicare for All because, Zinberg writes, “the proposal includes systemwide decreases of reimbursement levels.”

Lowering The Quality And Availability Of American Healthcare

Because Medicare for All’s reimbursement rates would be so low, healthcare providers would have no choice but to respond by offering less service. Also, because Medicare for All would eliminate the requirement for patient co-pays, the resulting increase in patient demand for “free” health services would inevitably lead to longer waiting times and a net reduction in access to timely care, as well as long delays for needed medical tests and treatments.

Under Medicare for All, patients who are not satisfied with the care provided by the government-funded medical monopoly would have no other insurance-covered options.

The quality of American healthcare would soon be reduced to the level of the socialized medicine systems in Great Britain and Canada, which are widely criticized for rationing public access to medical care for political reasons in order to cut the level of government healthcare spending.

As a result, Canadians who seek healthcare in their own country must wait an average of more than 6 months between seeing a primary-care provider and obtaining treatment. There is also an almost 4-month wait to see a specialist and then another four-month wait before receiving treatment. As a result, more than 105,000 Canadians felt the need last year to travel abroad (mostly to the United States) in order to obtain private non-emergency medical care.

According to a 2024 survey, only 21% of British citizens were satisfied with the single-payer National Health Service (NHS). Six out of 10 also said that they were “very” or “quite” dissatisfied with NHS service, the highest level of complaints since the surveys began in 1983.

While Medicare for All “would ensure that every American has health insurance, access to physicians for Americans previously on their employer-sponsored plan would be reduced by 44 percent.” Zinberg also warns that, “doctors and hospitals would lose all competitive incentives to provide high-quality services to patients.”

Senator Sanders, who is expected to become the chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has unveiled a four-year schedule for the implementation of his “Medicare for All” plan. In the first year, Sanders’ plan would lower the age for Medicare eligibility from 65 to 55 years of age, add dental, vision, and hearing coverage, and extend coverage for children up to age 18.

Incoming House Speaker Jeffries has already indicated his support for the enhancements to Medicare coverage in the first year of the Sanders transition plan. But Jeffries has not yet indicated whether he will support the full adoption of Sanders’ single-payer “Medicare for All” plan.

Medicare For All Could Explode The Federal Debt

If Medicare for All’s estimated 10-year cost of $47 trillion is not offset by huge federal tax increases, it would more than double the size of America’s already out-of-control national debt. That debt now exceeds $32 trillion, which is more than 100% of the current American GDP, and is currently growing at the unsustainable rate of $2 trillion a year.

Because the current energy-driven increase in inflation has driven up the interest rate paid by the U.S. Treasury to buyers of its new 10-year bonds to around 5%, federal debt service costs have now risen to more than $1 trillion a year. That amounts to 3.2% of America’s GDP, exceeding the annual budget of the Pentagon, and reducing the amount of taxpayer money left over to pay for all other federal government spending programs by 19%.

The 10-year Treasury bond interest rate is widely used as a benchmark for setting consumer borrowing costs, ranging from home mortgages to auto loans and credit cards. That is why pressure is growing on legislators in Washington to bring down the level of federal deficit spending sufficiently to enable the Federal Reserve to begin reducing its benchmark interest rate rather than increasing it.

However, there is very little chance that federal budget deficits will go down as long as the Democrats who will take charge of both houses of Congress in January for at least the next two years keep proposing major new federal spending programs and entitlements, while imposing new tax and regulatory costs on businesses and financial disincentives for investors. These changes are likely to slow the economy’s current rapid rate of growth, thereby reducing the amount of tax revenues available in the future to pay for the new Democrat spending initiatives, which will drive up the federal budget deficit even further.

New Democrat Proposed Taxes On The Wealthy Would Punish Success

To pay for all of this new federal spending and increased entitlement benefits, progressive Democrats in Congress, including several newly elected members of the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA), would cancel most of President Trump’s tax cuts passed during his two terms in office. They are also calling for unprecedented new taxes on personal wealth as well as a major increase in tax rates on high-income individuals. These taxes would effectively punish people for their success in business, earning profits from their investments, or receiving an inheritance from a family member. The new tax would confiscate a portion of their wealth each year until they are no longer wealthy.

Another progressive Democrat proposal calls for taxing what is called “unrealized income.” That means being forced to pay taxes on the paper increase in the value of a person’s assets, such as stocks or real estate, before that profit has been realized by the sale of the asset. Thus, a person without another source of readily available cash could be forced to sell their asset, which has increased in value, at least on paper, before they would otherwise want to, because they would have no other way to pay the tax on its estimated increase in value to the government.

In 2019, Oregon’s Democrat Senator Ron Wyden, a former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, proposed a new federal government tax on the increased value of certain personal financial assets, including stock holdings, even if the taxpayer has not yet “realized” that income by selling those assets in a given year.

Why Unrealized Financial Gains Are Difficult To Tax Fairly

Wyden’s proposal was criticized at the time by Nicole Kaeding, then the vice president of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, as being very difficult for the IRS to implement fairly. That is because some assets, such as the “ownership of private businesses, artwork, yachts, and other luxuries. . . are difficult to appraise. These assets may have limited markets for them, or no markets at all, making [their] valuation [and therefore the wealth tax on their value] a guessing game.”

Kaeding pointed out that, “many of the high-wealth individuals targeted by this tax have resources to a) shift resources outside of the taxable base (either by moving from taxable assets to non-taxable assets, or moving them out of the country entirely) and b) challenge IRS asset valuations in court.”

During the last years of the 20th century, several European countries, including Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, and Sweden, imposed net wealth taxes on their high-income citizens, but eventually those taxes were repealed in those countries because they were so hard to accurately calculate and collect, generated much less additional tax revenue than expected, and motivated many of their most successful citizens to move to another country to preserve their personal wealth. As a result, the only European countries still imposing wealth taxes on their citizens are Norway, Spain, and Switzerland.

Even Liberal California’s Voters Rejected The Prop 40 Wealth Tax

Furthermore, by a 52%-48% vote in this month’s midterm election, California voters rejected Proposition 40, which would have imposed a one-time 5% tax retroactively on the roughly 250 residents and private trust funds in that state with net assets exceeding $1 billion.

Prop 40 was backed by the California chapter of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW). But it was vigorously opposed by the leaders of big businesses currently based in California, such as Google, PayPal, and Uber.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor-elect Xavier Becerra also expressed concern that taxing wealth would persuade more of California’s highest-earners and most profitable businesses to flee the state, thereby reducing overall state income tax revenue rather than increasing it. By leaving California for lower-taxed states, such as Texas and Florida, the state’s remaining billionaires would be following the recent examples set by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and stockbroker Charles Schwab, as well as the corporate headquarters of Chevron and Hewlett-Packard.

The referendum on Proposition 40 was intended by socialist-inspired progressives, such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and California Congressman Ro Khanna, to serve as a trial run for a federal wealth tax that they were planning to introduce in the next session of Congress, starting in January. However, the fact that even a majority of California’s overwhelmingly Democrat electorate rejected the proposal was seen as a telling indication of the inherent weakness of wealth taxes as a practical source of new government funding.

The Biden administration, in its proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, also called for the imposition of a minimum annual tax of 20-25% on households with over $100 million in net wealth, but the Republican majorities in the House and Senate at the time rejected that proposal.

Senator Warren Will Be In Perfect Position To Push Her Wealth Tax

During her 2020 campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren proposed a 2% annual federal tax on households with a net worth of between $50 million and $1 billion, and a total of 6% (including 2% to help fund Medicare for All) on households with more than $1 billion in assets. Warren is expected to introduce a new version of her wealth tax proposal next year when she becomes the new chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

However, according to an estimate by two economists at the University of California at Berkeley, Warren’s wealth tax would generate only around $2.75 trillion over the next decade, far less than the additional costs of all the new Democrat spending proposals, and only about 5% of the projected 10-year cost increase of $47 trillion if Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal is enacted.

Why Wealth Taxes Will Eventually Be Imposed On The Middle Class

That is why conservatives warn that, despite the promises of Democrat progressive advocates to the contrary, the proposed new taxes on the wealthy (which they define as anyone making more than $400,000 a year) and profitable businesses will have to be applied to middle-income American taxpayers as well. That is because, according to an article by Eric Levitz published by Vox, even liberal economists believe that is the only way to generate enough additional tax income to cover the Democrat-proposed multi-trillion-dollar yearly increases in federal spending, especially if Medicare for All is enacted into law.

There is also a serious legal barrier to the enactment of wealth taxes in the text of the Sixteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which empowered the federal government in 1913 to start collecting income taxes from individuals. It only permitted the federal government to “lay and collect taxes on incomes from whatever source,” but did not specifically enable the government to tax an individual’s personal wealth. As a result, many constitutional law experts believe that the U.S. Supreme Court would be likely to strike down any annual wealth tax on individuals passed by Congress as unconstitutional. There would also likely be serious legal challenges to any attempt by liberal Democrats to expand the existing federal tax on capital gains to include “unrealized” capital gains on assets that have not yet been sold and on inherited wealth.

New Democrat Taxes Will Come With Serious Risks To The Economy

According to an analysis by Andrew Lautz and Garrett Watson published by the Tax Foundation, “Democrats will have limited maneuvering room in 2027 given Republican control of the White House.” But even though Trump is likely to veto any Democrat tax increase, “proposals made in 2027 will shape the direction of [tax] policy in the future. . .

“By enacting novel and untested tax ideas that have administrative, legal, and economic risks. . . most of the [Democrat] proposed tax increases would come with steep economic trade-offs [because] they discourage saving and investment. . .”

As a result, Lautz and Watson also predict, “These proposals will spark continued debate among Democrats.”

Lautz and Watson also note that “Democrats in both chambers of Congress have proposed income surtaxes on millionaires, including Senator Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) proposed surtax on taxpayers earning over $1 million at a top rate of 12 percent.”

Democrats Also Want To Roll Back Trump’s Tax Cuts

Democrats are also intent on reversing President Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill, which cut the federal tax on corporate profits from 35%, one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world at the time, to a much more competitive 21% rate, which ended the exodus of many American corporate headquarters to Western countries such as Ireland to take advantage of their much lower business tax rates.

The Republican-supported One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), passed by Congress last year, featured major increases in the tax incentives for business. It has enabled them to write off their investments in new equipment as well as research and development more quickly. Other helpful changes to the federal corporate tax code in the OBBBA have helped to make American businesses much more competitive in the global economy.

The Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to eliminate unnecessary federal regulations have also substantially reduced the expensive paperwork burden that was particularly onerous for small businesses. Its relaxation of certain environmental and climate change-related requirements imposed by the Obama and Biden administrations has also resulted in the rapidly expanding production of domestic crude oil and natural gas. This has proven to be crucial in helping the U.S. economy withstand Iran’s efforts to cut off energy supplies from the Persian Gulf.

Trump also liberated the American auto industry from the Obama and Biden administration-mandated forced transition from gasoline to electric-powered vehicles, which have proven to be unpopular with most American car owners.

How Trump Tariffs Are Protecting The U.S. Auto Industry From China

During the first two years of Trump’s second term as president, many Democrat lawmakers have spoken out in protest against the Trump administration’s imposition of hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on many different types of imported goods, significantly raising costs for American consumers.

However, that issue doesn’t fall neatly along party lines, because the Democrat-supporting national labor unions which represent workers in the domestic aluminum and steel industries believe that Trump’s tariffs are protecting the jobs of their members. In addition, as President Trump has already demonstrated, he can use several different federal laws already on the books to justify the legality of many of his tariffs, and it is highly unlikely that congressional Democrats will be able to assemble the veto-proof majority they would need to cancel those tariffs during the last two years of Trump’s presidency still ahead.

In addition, Trump’s 125% tariffs on the cheap Chinese-made electric vehicles that have flooded the European car market have also made it possible for America’s Big Three car makers to protect their share of the domestic new car market, as well as the high-paying jobs of their American workers.

Will Democrats Compromise With Trump To Pass Their Agenda?

As a result, Lautz and Watson of the Tax Foundation conclude that over the next two years, Democrat congressional leaders will need to balance the party’s current socialist-influenced policy agenda against the blocking power of President Trump’s veto pen. They must balance the risk that the higher taxes required to pay for their proposed spending programs could reduce the rate of economic growth, against the certainty that failure to raise taxes sufficiently, if those spending programs are implemented, will result in a major increase in the federal budget deficit.

If the newly elected Democrat majorities in both chambers of Congress want to fulfill the grand promises they made to American voters to make their daily life more affordable, they will have to be prepared to make some meaningful compromises with President Trump. That is because the Democrats will not be able to easily muster the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override Trump’s veto.

However, during Trump’s first term as president, after Republicans suffered a similar midterm election loss in 2018, he made an offer to work with Democrats to reach bipartisan agreements on issues of common interest, such as giving up to 1.8 million DACA young illegal immigrants a path to citizenship. But in the end, Democrats failed to take advantage of Trump’s offer, and very little significant bipartisan legislation was passed during the final two years of his first term.

Furthermore, incoming Democrat congressional leaders have already put the members of the Trump administration on notice that their priority in dealing with them over the next two years will be investigating allegations of corruption, rather than exploring ways to reach bipartisan agreements on those issues where their positions coincide.

Will Democrats Hobble The Economy By Fighting Ai And Fossil Fuels?

Another midterm campaign pledge by many Democrat candidates was to limit the construction of new data centers and to curb rising electricity costs due to the extra expense created by Democrat dogma calling for the replacement of fossil fuels with green energy sources. But as President Trump has pointed out, the explosion of business investment in new data centers in order to realize the potential benefits of artificial intelligence, and the sharp increase in the domestic production of fossil fuels are both key factors driving the current rapid rate of American economic growth.

We can look forward to efforts by the new Democrat majorities in the House and Senate to revive the expired Biden-era premium subsidies to help all Americans, including those with incomes higher than 400% of the federal poverty level, to pay for the purchase of overpriced Obamacare-compliant healthcare insurance policies.

Will Democrats Repeat The Schumer Shutdown Over Obamacare Subsidies?

The refusal of Republican legislators and President Trump to extend those “Covid emergency” Obamacare premium subsidies when they expired at the end of 2025, as originally intended, was the excuse that Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer used to justify the first partial federal government shutdown of Trump’s second term, and it became the longest such shutdown in U.S. history.

Adam Michel, the director of tax policy studies at the libertarian conservative Cato Institute, points out that “Biden’s pandemic-era Obamacare premium subsidies were sold as temporary relief but have instead produced fraud, phantom enrollees, and subsidies for wealthy taxpayers who don’t need them. The [Obamacare] program funnels billions of taxpayer dollars [directly] to insurers and middlemen while. . . doing little to expand meaningful access to [health] care [for middle-income Americans].”

According to the Cato analysis of Obamacare’s flaws, by offering zero-dollar premiums to low-income households that didn’t need health insurance, the Biden-era premium subsidies led to roughly 6.4 million people, who never filed a health insurance claim, being improperly enrolled in Obamacare plans, at a cost of $27 billion to American taxpayers in 2025.

Another reason for not renewing the expired Biden-era premium subsidies is that they eliminated the original income cap on subsidy recipients to 400% of the federal poverty income limit. That enabled high-income individuals earning up to almost $600,000 a year to receive the Obamacare subsidies at taxpayer expense.

According to the Paragon Institute’s findings, the excessively high cost of Obamacare healthcare premiums is due to its requirement that insurers must cover all of a subscriber’s pre-existing medical conditions without regard to the added costs, as well as restricting how much monthly premiums can vary solely according to age, with under-65 older adults being required to pay up to 3 times as much as a 21-year-old subscriber for the same level of health coverage.

Also, both Paragon and the Wall Street Journal agree that because the Obamacare premium subsidies are paid directly to insurance companies rather than the individual subscribers and adjust upward automatically whenever the companies increase premiums on their benchmark policies, the insurers have little incentive to try to control their medical costs, creating a vicious cycle that keeps fueling the need for ever-larger federal subsidies.

The Cato Institute’s Michel also notes that “the enhanced [Obamacare] subsidies [that Democrats now wish to revive] are a costly reminder of how temporary government programs can become billion-dollar permanent entitlements.”

Will Democrats Punish Workers And The Elderly Because They Hate Trump?

Meanwhile, on December 31, 2028, several of the most popular tax benefits for individuals contained in Trump’s OBBBA measure will expire. These include the tax exemptions for tips and overtime income, interest on auto loans for American-made cars, and an increase in the tax deduction for seniors receiving Social Security benefits. It is highly unlikely that even the newly elected liberal Democrats in Congress will want to take responsibility for the termination of those popular Trump-generated tax benefits now being received by tens of millions of working-class and retired American voters.

Yet another major new federal spending requirement looms further ahead when the Social Security trust fund is expected to run out of money in 2032. At that point, according to current federal law, Social Security benefits paid to old-age retirees and their survivors will have to be reduced by about 22% ($345 billion a year) to match the amount of money being generated by Social Security payroll taxes. That benefit reduction is projected to cost the average retired person living on Social Security about $5,000 per year.

How Will Both Parties Deal With The Looming Social Security Crisis?

Because neither Democrats nor Republican elected officials had wanted to reduce the Social Security benefits now being paid to 63.8 million retirees and survivors, federal lawmakers have ignored the Social Security fund’s insolvency problem, “kicking the can down the road” since 1983. At that time, then-Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democrat House Speaker Tip O’Neill reached agreement on a bipartisan compromise that had been proposed by a commission chaired by Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan and was subsequently passed by Congress.

The compromise raised the Social Security payroll tax to the current 12% rate, imposed a six-month delay on the implementation of cost-of-living increases to Social Security payments, and gradually raised the full benefits retirement age from 65 to 67 years of age, beginning in the year 2000. However, the initial predictions that those changes would be sufficient to keep the Social Security trust fund solvent until the year 2058 were incorrect, leading to the current prospect of the trust fund’s bankruptcy in just six years.

Partisan Divisions Will Test The Strength Of American Democracy

The sweeping Democrat victories in the midterm election will set up a major test of the resiliency of American democracy in the face of the extreme partisan divisions in Washington during the last two years of Trump’s presidency.

The progressive Democrats are proposing fundamental changes that would do away with many of the U.S. Constitution’s checks and balances with the goal of creating a permanent liberal hold over all three branches of the federal government, and replacing free market capitalism, based upon incentives for individual initiative, with a centrally controlled socialist economy in which the government can dictate every aspect of an American citizen’s way of life, beginning with changing the way that they will be able to access the American healthcare system.

But President Trump and the Republicans are presenting an alternative vision of the future that upholds the traditional values of American democracy and morality, and celebrates the freedom of individuals to pursue their beliefs, as well as the American dream to the limit of their abilities.

The competition between the two sharply contrasting sets of values, beliefs, and priorities will play out between now and the 2028 presidential election. It will probably determine which of the two visions of this country’s future will prevail.