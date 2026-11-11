With the secular world still reeling from the recent American elections, we in Klal Yisroel must deal with an internal shock, that of the self-hating Jews. Although not quite new and unheard of, this phenomenon is now being openly discussed amongst gentiles as well. I heard a conversation on the radio between two such gentiles about this paradoxical and seemingly illogical situation. That adds a layer of possible chillul Hashem and certainly one that requires some soul-searching and cheshbon hanefesh. In New York, as we all know, this already began, as chronicled in this newspaper, with the Jews who voted — some very prominently — for Zohran Mamdani in his successful run for mayor of the largest number of Jews outside of Eretz Yisroel.

However, now, with the election of Abdul El-Sayed to represent the state of Michigan in the Senate, many righteous gentiles, perhaps even some chassidei umos ha’olam, are scratching their heads at the statistic that a significant majority of Jews voted for someone with strong ties to the anti-Semitic Muslim Brotherhood. As reported in last week’s Yated, even the non-Jewish HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, exposed El-Sayed as having “loyalties to the Muslim Brotherhood.” So why would so many Jews — whatever their level of religiosity — vote for someone who can’t even acknowledge that “the Muslim Brotherhood is a despicable terror organization and that Islamism and sharia law are anathema to American values”?

Although we have discussed part of this subject in these pagers in the past, “the water has reached our very soul” (Tehillim 69:2) and we must return to this topic again.

Rav Dovid Cohen (Sefer Maaseh Avos Siman Labonim 2:275) continues the subject of self-hating Jews that he began earlier (volume 1:42). Here he points out that the Gemara (Megillah 6a-b) teaches that long ago, “Yaakov Avinu had begged Hashem to not allow Germany to destroy the world.” Rav Cohen notes that this almost happened because Bismark allowed 300 small countries to coalesce into what became the powerful Germany, which did indeed almost destroy the world. Rav Dovid adds that Bismark’s partner in this endeavor was a Jew named Blechrader. It was the combination of relatively innocuous small states that nearly empowered Germany to conquer the world, even while they decimated six million innocent Jews.

I would like to suggest that several events in our history preceded even these unfortunate events, leading to the Mamdani and El-Sayed conflagration. Since we have just entered the parshiyos of Yaakov and Eisov, we must recognize that Eisov grew up in the home of Yitzchok and Rivkah and is treated by Chazal as a Yisroel mumar, a Jewish apostate. Secondly, the sale of Yosef by his brothers, leaving aside some of the noble intentions of the shivtei Kah, had permanent ramifications into the essence of Klal Yisroel down through the ages. We daven on the Yomim Noraim for forgiveness for this great sin and at least part of our descent into Egypt is attributed to that act (see Ramban, beginning of Parshas Vayechi). Rav Dovid Cohen suggests (ibid., volume 2, page 103) that the sale of Yosef removed his protection of Klal Yisroel from the enmity of Eisov. That could be part of the source of our strange affinity for some of our worst enemies such as the descendants of Yishmoel who come from the union of Eisov and Yishmoel. My rebbi, Rav Yitzchok Hutner, used to identify the visit of Eichmann to the concentration camps with the Mufti of Yerushalayim as the result of that dangerous shidduch.

We begin to realize that as history plays itself out before the next millennium, the worst of our people are drawn to the worst of our ancestors in the guise of Eisov and Yishmoel, with Eisov representing Christianity and Yishmoel the Moslem world (see also Pachad Yitzchok, first and last Purim maamorim). Rav Dovid (ibid. 2:103) also refers us to the words of Rav Shlomo Kluger that the dipping of the Karpas in charoses on Pesach, as was part of the preparation of the Korban Pesach (Pesochim 65b), were enacted as a kapparah and antidote to the sale of Yosef by his brothers. Today, some of our brothers who have forgotten, couldn’t care less or never knew of this juxtaposition once again enact their hatred of their brothers by supporting and voting for our sworn enemies.

I had the zechus of discovering a book that proves the deep relationship between the Mufti (Yishmoel) and Eichmann (Eisov) during World War II. I brought this work to the rosh yeshiva, Rav Hutner, who promptly showed it to his daughter, Rebbetzin Bruriah David. They were elated that what the rosh yeshiva had always related from the ziknei Yerushalayim — the elders of Yerushalayim — about the Mufti, was now recognized as a historical fact. This is now even further embedded in the astonishing success of someone like El-Sayed, with the help of some of our own brothers and sisters. To be sure, I doubt if any of them ever learned a posuk in Chumash, but their neshamos must be crying, “NO!” to them, while they stare in puzzlement and incoherence.

Well before the Nazis and Eichmann, it was the Roman government that convicted the Tannaim of the Asarah Harugei Malchus to death, echoing the blood libels of many eras, ending in the modern fight between Yaakov and Eisov through the Muslims in government. Although it is no longer the formal papal anti-Semitism we are dealing with in conjunction with Islam, but the joining of the nations of the West — England, France, etc. — in anti-Semitic language, it is a sign enough that we are replaying ancient history and ushering in the Final Days. The internecine wrangle of the bechorah in these parshiyos is mirrored once again, in case we didn’t notice, by the nations of what is beginning to be called the Abraham Accords, reminding everyone that there are ancient issues waiting to be resolved.

Although there are many explanations to be explored for the phenomenon of self-hating Jews, the echoes of these sedros are bubbling to the surface as we approach the Gog UMagog of the End. There may not be answers yet, but we can certainly cut away some of the noise and irrelevant facts, realizing what cosmic issues we are reaching every day.

As we have suggested in recent weeks, the antidote to sinas chinom and self-hatred is ahavas Yisroel and making peace with as many of our brethren as possible. In case we missed it, the Torah itself calls the descendants of Eisov our brothers (Devorim 23:8), as mentioned earlier that Eisov is recognized as a long-lost brother, though he clearly evidenced enmity and not amity, hatred and not love. The same is even truer of Yishmoel, who never really attained the status of a Yisroel. Yishmoel was ejected from Klal Yisroel directly, but, as the Brisker Rov points out, Eisov was only rejected by the drosha of b’Yitzchok velo kol Yitzchok, meaning that for a long time we were unsure if the true heir of Yaakov Avinu would be Yaakov or Eisov. According to the Rambam, it was unclear until Yaakov proved himself by his religious superiority.

In any case, today we are dealing with the dual threat of Eisov and Yishmoel, plus now the self-hating members of our own nation, for whom we must find the ability to reach out to, so that we can conquer the hatred and replace it with ahavas Yisroel. It is certainly ironic and telling that we are simultaneously dealing in Eretz Yisroel with the same brother vs. brother chaos. May Hashem help us in this final difficult endeavor bemeheirah beyomeinu.