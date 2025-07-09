Cracks in the Empire: Vaccine Industry Faces Growing Pushback from Trump Administration

Under the Trump administration and the bold leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, the pharmaceutical industry’s iron grip over vaccine policy appears to be cracking open.

The first major rupture came when the FDA announced it would halt mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations for children, teens, and pregnant women—a move considered unimaginable just months ago.

Shortly afterward, HHS Commissioner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a dramatic policy reversal before Congress. He pledged that under his leadership, no vaccine would be approved by the FDA unless it had first passed rigorous, placebo-controlled safety trials.

This ended decades of fast-tracked authorizations based on older vaccines with weak or no safety monitoring.

In another policy change, the FDA imposed warning labels on Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccines, citing elevated risks of heart damage—particularly among boys and young men aged 6 to 25.

ACIP Bombshell

Then, in a stunning shakeup, RFK Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

This agency makes recommendations to the CDC on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Although it maintains a low profile, it is vested with almost unparalleled authority over which vaccines are awarded federal approval and are subsequently mandated by the states—a mission that affects how billions of dollars will be spent.

RFK Jr. claimed that half the agency’s members received “substantial funding” from vaccine companies, fueling massive conflicts of interests. He accused ACIP of serving as a “rubber stamp” for the drug company’s products, marching in lock step with the wishes of the vaccine manufacturers.

The firing of all the entire board triggered outrage from the media and liberal mouthpieces, but a Reuters “fact-check” listed financial disclosures that backed up RFK’s allegations.

In two examples cited by Reuters, ACIP member Dr. Bonnie Maldonado received, over several years, about $4.65 million in Pfizer-backed research funding. Dr. Edwin Asturias received over $3.8 million in Pfizer and other manufacturer-funded research from 2019–2023.

Other ACIP officials received grants of varying amounts from pharmaceutical manufacturers of vaccines. Their institutions also received millions; for example, University of Colorado got $3.9 million and Stanford University received $4.8 million in pharmaceutically-funded trials.

RFK replaced the largely compromised agency with a smaller group of eight independent scientists. All of the new members had once held prestigious posts until they were marginalized by the Biden administration for questioning the government’s pandemic policy.

For crossing that red line, they faced retaliation in the form of ruined careers and reputations at the hands of medical authorities, social and legacy media, and Biden administration officials.

“Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro-or anti-vaccine agenda,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

“A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy concluded. “ACIP’s new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.”

Kennedy reminded the public that “the entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.”

“As directed by President Trump’s Restoring Gold Standard Science executive order,” RFK declared, “the new ACIP members will ensure that government scientific activities are informed by the most reliable and impartial scientific evidence available,” the HHS website noted.

Revolutionary Meeting

ACIP’s new board held its first meeting a month ago with Martin Kuldorff, former professor of medicine at Harvard University and ACIP’s new co-chair, inviting people to share any and all criticisms and questions regarding vaccines.

ACIP members used their time during that first session to challenge CDC assumptions—from Covid‑19 efficacy data to the safety monitoring system, long‑standing child vaccine schedules, and even internal ethics.

They set the tone for a far more exacting, detail‑driven oversight process—a stark departure from the previous ACIP’s appearance of asking softball questions from industry reps in the room, and aiming for a consensus to rubber stamp the vaccines submitted for ACIP’s approval.

Kuldorff had scathing words for the media for pejoratively branding all his fellow panelists as “anti-vaxxers,” “anti-science,” or “misinformation spreaders,” as the headlines below demonstrate.

–“RFK Jr. Included Vaccine Misinformation Spreaders Among Newly Announced ACIP Members” (The Hill)

–“RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Panel is Turning Misinformation Into Policy” (Bloomberg News)

–“At a First-of-its-kind meeting, Kennedy’s Unqualified Anti-vaccine Appointees Replace Scientific Consensus with Conspiracy (Global Biodefense).

The new ACIP co-chair reminded everyone at the conference that he’d been fired from Harvard for refusing to get a Covid shot on the grounds that he already natural immunity (after recovering from previous Covid infection).

Kuldorff underscored the hypocrisy of public health leaders accusing him of spreading misinformation when they themselves were guilty of promoting what they knew to be lies—denying the long-established medical axiom that natural immunity is both strong and enduring.

He then announced the panel will soon review the entire childhood vaccine schedule, all 72 shots, not just individually, but also for their combined effects.

“In addition to evaluating individual vaccines, it’s important to evaluate the cumulative effect of a recommended vaccine schedule on an average child,” Kuldorff said.

What followed was a barrage of hard questions as the new ACIP panelists threw out tough queries, often directing them to representatives from various health agencies and industry groups gathered at the meeting.

One ACIP panelist challenged the skewed logic behind continued rollout of childhood and other vaccines without fresh placebo‑controlled trials.

ACIP Member Dr. Retsef Levi called attention to the government’s inadequate vaccine safety monitoring, warning that the VAERS system—which tracks vaccine side effects—is known to underreport serious vaccine reactions by as much as 30 percent. That leaves critical danger signals undetected and the public dangerously uninformed. [See Sidebar]

No votes were taken at this meeting; it was an opportunity to finally give public expression to questions and concerns about vaccines that had long been suppressed.

Even the NY Times recognized the moment’s importance.

“The ACIP meeting,” reported the Times, “marked a remarkable and fraught moment in public health.”

HHS Pulls Funding from International Vaccine Alliance

In the most recent blow to the vaccine industry, RFK halted the U.S. government’s funding for GAVI Alliance, a multi-billion-dollar partnership between Bill Gates, the World Bank, UNICEF, the WHO and private donors.

GAVI calls for universal vaccines for all children, especially from low income countries. The United States has provided over $8 billion to the vaccine manufacturer since 2001, making it historically one of the alliance’s top donors.

But that overflow might be ending as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy accused GAVI of ignoring danger signals associated with vaccines.

In a harsh reprimand at a global vaccine fund-raising summit in May, RFK attacked GAVI’s record on vaccine safety, saying the United States was halting support for the alliance until it could “re-earn” the public trust.

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, the Vaccine Alliance has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety,” RFK said in a videotaped message presented at a GAVI world conference.

“When vaccine safety issues have come before GAVI, it has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem,” RFK said, adding that GAVI fended off PR problems by treating all dissent as a crime.

During the pandemic, “GAVI partnered with the World Health Organization to pressure social media companies to silence dissenting views and to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period,” RFK charged.

He said GAVI continued to make “questionable recommendations” encouraging pregnant women to receive Covid vaccines, despite data showing that the shots increased the risk of complications, including miscarriages and stillbirths.

“When the science was inconvenient today, GAVI ignored the science. GAVI should consider the best science available, even when that science contradicts established paradigms. It should define success not just in terms of the number of vaccines delivered, but on their rigorously measured overall impacts,” RFK said.

GAVI Under Fire for Promoting DTPw Shot

In his cutting video message, Kennedy lashed out against GAVI’s policy of support for traditional diptheria, tetanus and whole cell pertussis vaccines (DTPw), as compared to newer DTaP (acellular pertussis) jabs.

Most developed countries including the United States have shifted to DTaP, which cause fewer side effects and have much better safety profile.

“All currently available evidence suggests that the DTPw vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis…” Kennedy said, citing what he described as a landmark 2017 peer-reviewed study by top experts.

Kennedy said he has seen research that concluded that young girls vaccinated with this shot against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis were more likely to die from all other causes than children who weren’t immunized.

The HHS Secretary said he admired GAVI’s commitment to “making medicine affordable to all the world’s people” but that the United States would only re-engage after the vaccine manufacturer had “re-earned the public trust” on issues like vaccine safety, transparency and acknowledgement of vaccine injury.

“I call upon GAVI to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001,” he said. “Consider the best science available even when the science contradicts established paradigms. Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to GAVI. Business as usual is over.”

Despite the U.S. pullout, GAVI later announced that it had secured more than $9 billion out of its $11.9 billion fundraising goal – with a record number of donors committing for the coming five years (2026-30).

*****

Shocking Covid Study Signals Turning Point

In a just-published peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, researchers analyzed over three decades of vaccine injury reports in the U.S. government’s own VAERS database, comparing Covid mRNA vaccines to both flu shots and all other vaccines (combined).

Using the CDC’s and FDA’s own method for detecting safety problems —called “Proportional Reporting Ratios” — they found that reports of serious neurological issues like brain fog, psychosis, dementia, and even suicidal behavior were not just higher, but dozens to hundreds of times more frequent after the Covid shots.

Among the most alarming findings, the study reported massive spikes in reports of serious brain-related problems after Covid vaccination. Compared to flu shots, reports of brain fog were over 100-fold, psychosis nearly 80 times higher, and Alzheimer’s-type dementia more than 40 times more frequent.

Even more chilling, reports about suicidal thoughts or behaviors showed increases as high as 80-fold.

One rare but deadly condition —cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a type of brain clot— was reported at rates over 400 times higher than with flu vaccines.

The fact that this astonishing study passed peer review and was published in a legitimate journal marks a significant crack in the culture of censorship that poisoned the country the country under the Biden administration.

As most of us know, for years, any suggestion that Covid vaccines could cause widespread neurological or psychiatric harm marked the speaker or writer as a fringe conspiracy theorist, dangerous to society.

But now, that same claim adorns the pages of a peer-reviewed medical journal, backed by verifiable government data. This event doesn’t just whisper the emperor has no clothes, it hollers it from the rooftops.

The study signals a critical turning point: what was once deemed unspeakable and unprintable is now increasingly entering the realm of accepted scientific discourse.

Vindicated

Before the pandemic, Dr. McCullough was universally respected as a leading American cardiologist. Then came Covid and his dawning awareness of the government’s catastrophic failure to provide early treatment to Covid patients—prior to hospitalization.

That led him to offer medical advice about repurposed drugs and home treatments for Covid that he found were effective in saving lives.

With his phenomenal ability to cite by name and content reams of important Covid-19 studies and to quote hard data regarding vaccines, McCullough was called to testify multiple times before the Senate.

In layman’s terminology, he explained the risks and specific harms caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly the spike protein it forces into the body’s organs.

The medical establishment did everything they could to destroy him: he was fired from his leadership position in a well-known hospital; medical boards stripped his affiliations, social media shut down his platforms, and guardians of the narrative sacked his reputation.

The study Dr. McCullough co-authored in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science stands as more than just vindication—it’s a damning indictment.

Backed by hard data, it exposes how political gatekeepers and medical board officials knowingly misled the public about Covid vaccines, while the warnings raised by Dr. McCullough and other brave voices were not only justified, but tragically accurate.

*****

The Myth of a Monitoring System

Dr. Retzef Levi of MIT’s School of Risk Management and one of ACIP’s new appointees, also served on Israel’s Emergency Council for Covid-19 in 2001.

“For the longest time, there was no functional system in place in Israel to monitor the vaccines’ side effects,” Dr. Levi explained on an American Thought Leaders show in 2023. He quoted from an August 2022 report issued by the Health Ministry in which health authorities officially admit this astonishing fact.

Bu that is not what the world was led to believe from 2021-2022.

“Under a unique agreement with Pfizer that made Israel a kind of worldwide lab in exchange for millions of Pfizer vaccine doses ahead of any other country, Israel had agreed to supply the pharmaceutical company with ongoing reports about vaccine safety and efficacy,” Dr. Levi elaborated.

“Despite the lack of reliable data, Israel kept its reports coming for a year after the rollout. Back in April 2021, there were multiple scientific articles published in the most premier academic journals based on supposed data from Israel.”

“If you follow all the approval stages for the vaccine throughout 2021-2022, you can see that Pfizer is always citing Israel as its authority,” Dr. Levi went on. “Yet, in contrast to the Ministry of Health’s claims that they had a robust system in place to monitor side effects, we now know that was not true,” Dr. Levi said.

Apparently it was an open secret that until December 2020, in place of a competent monitoring system at the Misrad Habriyut, (Israeli Health Ministry), there was chaos. This state of affairs should have exploded into an international scandal but except for a very few publications—Yated carried the story in January 2023—the story was effectively buried.

[In 2022, Dr. Levi, based on what he knew from the Israeli data as well as the VAERS data, testified before the U.S. Senate. He advocated a pause in the vaccination programs until further investigation was conducted about their reported adverse effects.

By Jan. 2023, he was using social media platforms to call for a complete halt to mRNA vaccination. “The evidence is mounting and indisputable that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!” Dr. Levi posted.]

At the end of 2021, a year after vaccination began, the Israeli Health Ministry was finally able to launch a competent surveillance system and collect reports about vaccine adverse effects. They then hired a research team to “play catch up,” to investigate and study these accounts, and find trends and patterns that would illuminate the vaccine’s safety profile.

This subsequent report was doctored up and heavily edited before being released to the public, as detailed in a Jan. 2023 Yated article, “Leaked Docs Reveal Israeli Ministry of Health Hiding Serious Harm from Pfizer Vaccines.”

This bizarre saga raises a bewildering question. Pfizer, the FDA and other regulatory groups repeatedly cited Israel’s experience with the vaccine as their basis for policymaking, including for vaccine mandates and boosters.

If Israel did not in fact have a functioning monitoring system in place and its data was essentially a fiction, what were all the regulators relying on?

Which party was the initiator or driving force behind the endlessly repeated claim that the vaccines were safe—Israel or Pfizer? Who was leaning on whom? The true source of that narrative remains shrouded in secrecy—and may never fully come to light.