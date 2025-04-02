Conspiracy Theory Goes Mainstream

Part Two

Some of the country’s most draconian “unwritten laws” are changing faster than anyone would have thought possible.

Not so long ago in America, expressing the slightest hesitation about Covid vaccines, or mentioning the fact that they didn’t work as government leaders claimed, or that they cause injury and death in a percentage of recipients, was treated as a heinous crime.

The “perpetrator” obviously did not care that by sowing doubt about Covid vaccines, he or she might end up infecting humanity with the virus!

Today we know it was all a colossal mistake, or a grand hoax, depending on your point of view. As a senior Pfizer executive was forced to admit in 2022, the Covid vaccine had no power to prevent transmission of the disease, and as it turned out, no ability to prevent Covid infection.

But even after these revelations, vaccine skeptics and those who refused the jab were mocked by the media and punished with social censure, and the termination of their job. Doctors were stripped of their medical licenses. News outlets and organizations willing to raise concerns over evidence of vaccine harm were scorned and castigated for being “anti-vaxx.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, combating the political tide, held a number of congressional hearings between 2021-2024 to raise awareness of the plight of the vaccine injured, the need for safety testing for the experimental shots, and for financial compensation for those who were harmed by them.

Those hearings drew a pitifully small attendance from members of Congress – few Republicans and not a single Democrat. The mainstream media ignored them. Yet Johnson persevered, giving a platform to doctors who called for early treatment for Covid illness against the advice of the “experts.”

The hearings also gave a voice to leading scientists who had been sidelined because they opposed the government’s vaccine mandates and other Covid policies.

In that era of censorship and intimidation, only a handful of individuals and organizations were willing to risk their careers and credibility by standing up for the truth.

For those bold enough to take a stand, including this newspaper, witnessing the dramatic shift in public opinion today brings a moment of sober vindication.

A sample of recent headlines demonstrates the extent to which the zeitgeist in this country has changed regarding the subject of vaccine injury.

–“Yale Scientists Link Covid Vaccines to Alarming New Syndrome with Long-Term Effects” (ABC News, MSN)

–“Families Harmed by Covid Vaccines Tell of their Pain” (BBC)

–“The Medical Community Must Stop Gaslighting Covid Vaccine Victims Like Me” (The Hill)

— “Avoiding discussion of vaccine side effects isn’t pro-vaccine. It’s anti-science.” (Harvard Public Health Magazine)

–“Thousands of People Believe the Covid Vaccines Harmed Them; Is Anyone Listening?” (NY Times)

The NY Times apparently couldn’t bring itself to brazenly spout “heresy;” the writer first felt compelled to make a disclaimer, admitting the subject of vaccine harm “makes me a little uncomfortable” before going on to offer a blend of anecdotes about Covid vaccine disasters.

The article then took out an “insurance policy” to ward off potential critics by offering the clichéd assurance that despite the risks, vaccines have “powerfully protective” capacities, and are responsible for “saving hundreds of millions of lives during the pandemic” –an extravagant claim for which the author cites no evidence.

Still, for the left-wing NY Times, the article was an unprecedented admission to its readership that evidence of vaccine harm had simply become too overwhelming to ignore.

Real-world Evidence Clashed with Approved Narrative

Even before the 2024 presidential election and President Trump’s return to the White House where he began rolling back the oppressive vaccine mandates, the media freeze on vaccine injuries had begun to show signs of thawing.

Under the sheer weight of scientific and real-world evidence that clashed with the government approved narrative of Covid vaccines being “safe and effective,” it became impossible to keep up the charade.

Then Trump took office and cancelled all federal funding for vaccine mandates and for institutions that still kept them in place. Long suppressed scientific studies about the vaccines’ side effects slowly began to circulate in medical journals.

Personal testimonies from the vaccine-injured began to appear even in media outlets that were formerly fierce gatekeepers of the “safe and effective” dogma.

In most cases, the mainstream news articles reporting on vaccine side effects present their findings as recent discoveries. Articles carry a tone of pride in having uncovered something revolutionary.

For example, in media reports on the above-noted study released by Yale University, the writer described a “newly discovered” condition it referred to as “post-vaccine syndrome (PVS).”

Patients with this condition, the article said, “show distinct biological changes—among them differences in immune cells, reawakening of a dormant virus called Epstein-Barr, and the persistence of a [toxic] coronavirus protein in their blood.”

Patients suffering from PVS reported experiencing fever, dizziness, and brain fog years after receiving their coronavirus shots, the article said.

In a press release announcing the preprint’s findings, Dr. Iwasaki commented that it “was surprising to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point.”

What is truly surprising, however, is the doctor’s reaction. Findings about spike protein lingering for long periods in the body were known since 2022 and should not have been surprising to an expert in the field.

Post-Vaccine Syndrome

The information was deceptively presented in media reports as new and groundbreaking only because government censorship and media complicity had suppressed scientific studies that revealed negative findings that appeared to be strongly linked to Covid-19 vaccination.

Despite this culture of intimidation and denial, Yated Ne’eman reported on those findings in several articles in 2022-2023.

For example, a July 2022 article focused on a study published in the medical journal, The Lancet, which released a shocking paper in February 2023 demonstrating that “vaccinated people showed a lower level of immune function after two doses of Covid 19 vaccine, as compared with unvaccinated individuals.

This information ran totally counter to the prevailing narrative.

The Lancet study showed that rates of hospitalization and death from Covid “among senior citizens who were double-vaccinated, was nearly twice as high as the rate of [hospitalization and death] in the unvaccinated.”

The Yated article went on to cite passages from the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology that cited evidence from several mRNA researchers that “Covid-19 vaccination induces a profound impairment in type-one interferon (IFN-1) signaling,” which is important in combating viral infections.

The profound disturbances of the immune system potentially caused by the Covid vaccine, the authors conclude, may also cause “the reactivation of latent viral infections and the reduced ability to effectively combat them.”

Instead of gaining traction in the scientific community as they should have, these alarming disclosures about Covid vaccines were underreported and marginalized.

They should have constituted a game-changer, sparking apprehension that repeated Covid boosters could potentially weaken or suppress the immune system, critics say. The danger signals should at the very least have prompted a cancellation of the mandates and even a recall of the vaccines themselves.

But these and other danger signals were neutralized by government and media sources that incessantly replayed the “safe and effective” mantra. These and other propaganda devices ensured that crucial evidence of vaccine injury would gain no traction in the mainstream press.

Spike Protein Burrows in Vital Organs

To return to the Yale study noted earlier that found in patients who had been vaccinated the persistence of a coronavirus protein in their blood,” press reports here too pumped up these findings as “new” and “surprising.”

As early as 2021, however, experts were giving talks about the toxic spike protein in the mRNA shot that they said had the capacity to attach to Ace 2 receptors in the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys, liver and reproductive organs, where it can do much damage.

An article in Yated in 2021 quoted from a talk given by noted Idaho-based pathologist and virologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who broke down the concept of toxicity present in spike protein.

“With spike protein, we’re injecting a sequence, a gene sequence, into the bodies of human beings,” Dr. Cole explained. “And the sequence that contains spike protein goes into our deltoid [shoulder muscle] with the shot. It has a little anchoring protein that we were told stays on the surface of your cell.

“Well, guess what? It does not remain on the surface of your cell. We now know this spike protein doesn’t stay just in the deltoid, it circulates in your blood, it lands in multiple organs in the body and causes inflammation,” the virology expert said.

Dr. Cole said that in his position as director of Idaho’s largest pathology lab, Cole Diagnostics, he had witnessed, since the rollout of the Covid vaccines, the incidence of endometrial cancers go up, and melanomas, too.”

Then, at international medical conferences, he began hearing from oncologists around the country who were encountering similar phenomena.

“One radiation oncologist told me, ‘I’m seeing cancers of the type that we normally keep in check but something is suddenly out of whack,’ Cole said. ‘He tells me his cancer patient will normally get 3, 5, 6 good years of life with his treatments, but two months after they got their shot or their booster, their cancer recurs like wildfire. Something’s going awry.”

The expert pathologist cited a study by Dr. Fohse out of the Netherlands that has shed light on what might be happening.

“Their conclusion is that post-vaccine patients are seeing a dysregulation of the innate immune system and an increase in other latent viruses like the herpes viruses, human papilloma virus, mononucleosis and others.”

How long will this dysregulation last? No one knows, Dr. Cole said.

This was in 2022. Three years later, Yale researchers and the media are reportedly “surprised” that spike protein has been found attaching itself to the body’s vital organs following Covid vaccination.

Killer T-Cells Asleep on the Job

Dr. Cole in a lecture explained that the most important part of our immune system is our T-cells—known as “killer” T-cells that keep other viruses and cancers in check.

The Idaho pathologist went on to describe the CD8 T-cells as “the marines of our immune system, the frontline defense that keep viruses, cancers and other enemies at bay.”

Continuing this metaphor, he dramatized the confrontation between an “invader” and the body’s T-cells.

T-cells are equipped with little “hand grenades” that “poke a hole in the invader cell with an enzyme called a ‘perforin,’ and then throw in a grand enzyme that blows up the infected cell.”

“That study out of the Netherlands was saying this innate immune response seems to be altered, it’s not acting like it should,” the pathologist said. “The ‘toll receptors’ in some people are somehow shut off and the signals they should be sending the killer T-cells are not picked up.

“The theory,” said Dr. Cole, “is that those toll-like receptors were down-regulated or shut off by the Covid vaccine. What we don’t know is how long this altered mechanism will last.

“This might explain why I’m seeing an increase in cancers at rates I shouldn’t be seeing, in age groups I shouldn’t be seeing,” the pathologist noted, adding that he has seen a 10 to 20 fold increase of uterine cancer in a period of 6 months in his laboratory.

“How much solid tumor cancer increase are we going to see over the next several years? We don’t know, and sometimes that’s the most honest answer in medicine: we don’t know.

“But forcing people to take an experimental shot where adverse effects of this sort are even suspected is insane and must stop.”

Dr. Cole’s theories have been borne out by a study released a couple of weeks ago.

A new peer-reviewed lab study published in the Journal of Infection found that repeated Covid mRNA shots induce a shift in the recipients’ antibodies from fighting mode to a “non-fighter” type of antibody called IgG4.

The study showed that the more this antibody “switching” happened, the more often people got re-infected. Meaning, more shots led to more sickness. Exactly the opposite of what the experts promised.

Even worse, the results showed that the IgG4 increase lasted for years after repeated mRNA doses. The levels stabilized above normal baseline levels and stayed that way for the rest of the study period— nearly three years. The researchers saw no sign of those levels returning to pre-booster norms.

*****

Top Vaccine Supporter Ousted From FDA

Accountability is slowly changing the landscape at the nation’s federal public health agencies.

Despite reports that Dr. Peter Marks had quit his job in a fit of anger over the policies of RFK Jr, Trump’s new HHS director, Politico reports that Kennedy made the decision to oust Marks and gave him the choice of either resigning or being terminated.

Marks was the Director for FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) since 2016. CBER’s job is to regulate vaccines and gene therapies. Marks had a pivotal role in approving and helping roll out the Covid shots in particular.

According to attorney and conservative columnist Jeff Childers, “Marks was one of the main architects of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process that enabled early approval of the jabs by lowering safety standards and axing long-term safety studies.”

He also expanded these emergency approvals to cover children and infants, without performing any clinical trials besides for a study revolving around eight mice.

Ousted Official Pushed for Covid Vaccines for Infants and Children

Thanks to Marks and individuals pushing for Covid injections to be administered to children as part of the official childhood vaccine schedule, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously in October 2022 to add Covid injections to its recommended schedule of vaccinations.

The schedule now calls for children to begin Covid mRNA shots when they are 6 months old.

Private and religious schools that receive government funding often insist on parental compliance with the CDC’s vaccine recommendations for children—a serious concern for yeshiva parents.

Experts slammed the agency for approving a vaccine that is said to have no clinical data to support its benefit in children.

“There has never been a vaccine added to the child immunization schedule without solid clinical evidence that it reduces disease significantly in the community,” said Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University at the time. “The Covid-19 vaccine is the very first one to be approved without medical evidence supporting it.”

The CDC has data “from only eight mice on the effects of the Omicron vaccine in young people,” Makary stated in a 2022 interview. “This is basically a story about marketing a vaccine that has bypassed clinical data.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Makary, a regular contributor to Fox News, became known for his opposition to vaccine mandates and for accusing the FDA of being “broken” and “mired in politics and red tape.”

Makary took aim at drug companies who he said are pulling strings to get the vaccines approved without appropriate trials. He noted the Biden administration had already bought 170 million doses of the omicron vaccine prior to the ACIP vote.

“Which is why many of us are asking, why even have an FDA? Why do we even do clinical trials if the results are already pre-determined?” Makary demanded.

He pointed to the charade being acted out in the halls of power where the federal public health agencies rubberstamp whatever policies the drug companies and the White House want approved.

“Right now, we have Pharma telling us, ‘Hey, we just did a study [on the omicron vaccine]. Here’s the top line of the press release, okay? We’re gonna call the White House and the White House is going to call the FDA and the CDC and tell them all to get in line.”

In a grand ironic twist, Dr. Makary, whose nomination as director of the FDA was confirmed by the Senate last week, now heads the agency he once reviled.

The forced removal of Dr. Marks was Makary’s first major act as commissioner and sent a powerful signal to a stunned Washington, Politico said.

Kennedy is laying off hundreds of “narrative enforcers” at the CDC and other health agencies as part of a broader overhaul of HHS leadership.