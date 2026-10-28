Close to Home

Elections. They bring out the best in us. They bring out the worst in us. You can’t live with them, and you can’t live without them. Like an old Russian friend once told me, “I certainly hate them, but they are better than pogroms.”

Truth be told, it’s interesting to watch the sociological impact of elections. I like to divide Americans into two groups. There are those who have an opinion and don’t vote, and those who vote but don’t have an opinion. But the truth is that I belong to a third one, which has both an opinion and a vote, and sometimes I tend to talk too much about those opinions.

I recently met an out-of-town rov who openly announced why he does not endorse politicians. I greeted him warmly, and went on to explain why I vociferously do. We ended harmoniously, as I sidled toward a compromise, stating a difference between his state and mine. But there are further places in which voting is taking place.

This week Israel went to the polls, and next week it is our turn, and the contrast between the two has been hard to miss. In Israel, the religious and the non-religious, who agree on almost nothing else, agree that this matters, and they both make it quite vocal. They all have an opinion, and I think they almost all, except conscientious objectors, vote. They have now been through five elections in under four years, and this is the first Knesset to complete a full term since 1988, so if anyone has earned the right to be tired of voting, it is they. Yet they still show up as though with the enthusiasm and fervor as if they were voting for their first time. In America, however, it is entirely respectable (at least in the average American sphere) to skip voting. Barely half of eligible Americans show up for a midterm, and 2018 was celebrated as an achievement for crossing the 49 percent line, which means that in a country that tells its children every vote counts, roughly half of us were somewhere else when the counting began. And yet the very same Americans who did not vote can tell you, with great confidence and at great length, exactly who should have won. According to my understanding, in the last mayoral race, where the differences were so marked, only 40 percent of the Orthodox Jewish community cast a ballot.

But it’s hard to compare Israeli enthusiasm and fervor with American apathy.

There are a number of major differences between our elections here and the elections this week in Eretz Yisroel.

Firstly, there is the size factor. Israel is roughly the size of New Jersey, so by default, everyone knows someone who knows someone, and that someone is usually in the cabinet or related to it. We in America, however, are scattered across a continent; knowing major candidates is rare for those in the sphere of the frum community. Of course, the Jewish world has a way of shrinking its own distances, and recently we learned that even a president can still be within reach. But that, like most else with this president, is rare.

The second is what is actually on the table. A Knesset vote can decide whether your son is drafted to the army, or even arrested if he is learning. It can determine whether your yeshiva is funded, and whether you will have day care. Even the cost of milk is almost directly affected. For everyone, it is security, borders, “peace agreements,” and even war. Everything can be stuffed into one coalition agreement. We have our own versions of these worries here, but I don’t know if it is with the weight of danger that faces our brethren. Indeed, we worry about funding for our schools, the rules that govern what a yeshiva must teach, the busing, and the security at the door of the shul. They may be decided in town halls and county offices and Albany and Washington, but it’s one battle at a time instead of one coalition deal.

The third major difference is the system itself. Israelis vote for a party list, so the argument is about who we are, which is why it is loud. We vote for a person, so the argument is about someone we know or know of, which is more personal. Israelis vote for a party as if it were family, and we vote for a person as if he were a friend, and a friend is not always someone you are incredibly passionate about.

There is also a smaller difference, though not a trivial one. In Israel, election day is a day off, which turns voting into a national festival, while here it is an errand wedged between carpool and a meeting. People who care still make the time, but the electioneering rules keep things quiet at the polls, so even a very engaged voter doesn’t feel like he took part in a ceremony.

The fourth is that in America we are guests, and Chazal gave us two instructions for golus that sit uneasily side by side: hevu zehirim barashus, beware of the government, and a certain reverence for the laws of the land. It’s a balance between honor and suspicion, but we balance it well.

But the difference I find most persuasive is the simplest. Sefer Breishis is replete with the stories of brothers fighting each other. In Israel, the whole country plays it out. The whole country is family and fights like family, out loud and in public. Here it is the same family, only seated in a much larger house, and so we do our arguing the way we do our caring, a little more discreetly. And we are lost in the big fights between the red and blue, a Jewish blip on the big screen. Of course, we all know the adage: Two Jews, three opinions, and it is true on both sides of the ocean, the only difference being the volume. Israelis vote the way they argue, in the open, and we argue the way we vote, in private, but it is the same argument, and the stakes, if not quite as high, are very nearly as high.

But when it hits close to home, we can wake up. It looks that way in some cases.

In the Hudson Valley, the House seat held by Mike Lawler is among the most closely watched races in the country, and the Orthodox vote of Rockland County will have a great deal to say about who wins it. In Michigan, the open Senate seat between Mike Rogers and the antisemite Abdul El-Sayed is close enough that both campaigns are courting Jewish voters in and around Oakland County. (Yes, it sounds ridiculous for a man that has venom in his bones for Yidden to be courting their vote, but it’s true.) It is possible that a modest number of them will help decide something the whole country will feel.

We are sometimes told that in certain places the result is already written, that the minority party has no chance, and that the sensible thing is to vote with the likely winner and be done with it. But a vote that is never in doubt will ultimately be a voice that is never heard, and a community that decides in advance that it does not matter has made sure of it.

I would be a poor witness to my own proposition if I did not admit that this year I am not indifferent myself, because a friend of many years, Bruce Blakeman, whom many of my readers know as a true friend of the yeshiva community, is on the ballot for governor of New York. I will not tell you how to vote, since the readers I know best are those who vote exactly as they please. But I noticed what happened to me. I did not come to care through a platform or a poll. I came to care through a person, someone who never reneged on a promise or failed to come through on a commitment.

So what do we do with all this next Tuesday? I do not think the answer is to care less about the people we disagree with, and I do not think it is to shout. It is to remember that quiet is not the same as indifferent. In Israel, the whole family argues around one table, and here we do it alone in a booth, maybe a couple of quips at a kiddush, with our voices lowered. But no matter the severity, the world wants to know if we care. And I hope that they think we do.

Just Saying.