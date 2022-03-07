Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Monday, Mar 7, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Chagigah 26: The Bargain

On this daf, we find a case of a thief who returned what he stole.

One kind yungerman was on line at a grocery store when the middle-aged man behind him began frantically checking his pockets. “I cannot believe I forgot my wallet with my checkbook and credit cards at home!” the man said. He turned to the others on line with him. “Could someone please lay out three hundred shekels and leave me your address so that I can deal with the debt immediately?”

The yungerman readily agreed and paid the bill in cash, taking a document attesting to the loan and leaving his phone number and address with the thankful man.

A week passed and then another, but there was no sign of the borrower. After a month of checking his mailbox, the yungerman understood that the man was most likely dishonest and had meant to steal the money without returning it. He took out the loan document and ripped it up. “Master of the world,” he said, “I completely forgive this unscrupulous man and I ask You to forgive my spiritual debts in return!”

A few days later, he was shopping in a different area when he noticed the man behind him start checking his pockets for his wallet. “I can’t believe I forgot my wallet with my credit cards and checkbook at home!” It was the very same man. He turned to the yungerman and said, “Can you please advance me the money for my groceries and I will take your address and pay for them immediately after I get home?”

“I guess you do not recognize me,” shot back the yungerman. “You pulled this shtick on me over a month ago and never bothered to contact me. You took three hundred shekels from me then and I can’t think of any reason to refrain from calling the police about it.”

The suddenly frightened man immediately pulled a wad of cash out his pocket and gave the yungerman three hundred shekels.

Now the yungerman wondered if he could keep the money. Even if this was permitted, maybe it would cancel his prayer.

When these questions were presented to Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein, he ruled as follows: “It is surely a mitzvah to collect the money from this thief, since he needs to understand that stealing has consequences. If one is kind here, he is liable to face much worse in the future. Those who steal will be caught and punished eventually (see Sanhedrin 7a and Rashi there). As far as your mechilah, you forgave him because you thought you would never get the money back. This kind of erroneous mechilah is not binding, as we find in the Rama in Choshen Mishpot 241:1. Furthermore, the Aruch Hashulchan rules that forgiving a loan is only binding if the borrower hears about it and has in mind to acquire the money for himself. As long as he is unaware of the forgiveness, it is meaningless.

“Your prayer was accepted, since it was sincere. You did not expect to get the money back and were willing to forgive him. Now that you caught him and extracted the money from him, however, you should definitely keep it” (Chashukei Chemed).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

It’s Up to Us

Mar 2, 2022

Those who would know say that Vladimir Putin is a changed person. Never a big tzaddik, last week he delivered an irrational and delusional speech

Read More »

The Evil Empire Is Back

Mar 2, 2022

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shocked and angered the world last week by resisting all efforts to dissuade him from launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine

Read More »

Mad Ave. Insights

Mar 2, 2022

THE PRICE OF SUCCESS IS MORE THAN DOLLARS AND CENTS   Undoubtedly, you value your customers. Do your customers equally value your product or service?

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US