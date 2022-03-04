Friday, Mar 4, 2022
Chagigah 23: A Single Measure

On this daf, we learn a lesson from the words “kaf achas” from the verse in Parshas Naso.

The Chasam Sofer explains a somewhat cryptic comment of Rashi on that verse in Parshas Naso: “Rashi in Bamidbar 7:20 explains that the words asarah zohov, ten of gold, in the verse ‘kaf achas asarah zohov melei’ah ketores,’ alludes to the Aseres Hadibros. The words melei’ah ketores allude to the six hundred and thirteen commandments. Why? Because if one uses the Alef-Bais system known as at bash on the letter kuf, the word ketores has a gematria of six hundred and thirteen. At bash switches tof with alef, shin with bais, reish with gimmel, kuf with dalet, and so on. So if we take a dalet instead of a kuf, ketores becomes detores, and has a numerical value of exactly six hundred and thirteen, as the Arizal discusses.

“But what does this come to teach us? The answer can be gleaned in light of the words of the Chovos Halevavos in Shaar Cheshbon Hanefesh. There we find that for one who truly serves Hashem, a gathering of many is actually oneness. This is the lesson for us from this Rashi. If one fulfills the Aseres Hadibros, which allude to all six hundred and thirteen mitzvos, he will merit kaf echad, to become one cohesive whole. Through fulfilling all the mtizvos, one merits shleimus” (Chasam Sofer, Parshas Naso).

