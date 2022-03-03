Friday, Mar 4, 2022
Friday, Mar 4, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Chagigah 22: “Woe to Me…”

On this daf, we find some decrees regarding amei ha’aretz.

Our sages explain that the word “vayinafosh” can also be read as “vay avdoh nofesh”—woe to me because I will lose my extra neshomah after Shabbos. We feel the neshomah yeseirah to the degree that we sense how precious each Shabbos is. Every Shabbos is unique and will never return. The next week’s Shabbos is an entirely different level of connection.

The Komarna Rebbe learns an additional lesson from this verse. “Our sages say that talmidei chachomim retain some level of the sanctity of Shabbos throughout the week. This could be another meaning of the verse, ‘Uvayom hashevi’i shovas vayinofash.’ In light of how our sages learn ‘vayinofash,’ this can be read as a warning: ‘Woe to the ignoramus who completely loses all aspects of his extra neshomah after Shabbos’” (Derech Hamelech; Heichal Habrocha).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

It’s Up to Us

Mar 2, 2022

Those who would know say that Vladimir Putin is a changed person. Never a big tzaddik, last week he delivered an irrational and delusional speech

Read More »

The Evil Empire Is Back

Mar 2, 2022

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shocked and angered the world last week by resisting all efforts to dissuade him from launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine

Read More »

Mad Ave. Insights

Mar 2, 2022

THE PRICE OF SUCCESS IS MORE THAN DOLLARS AND CENTS   Undoubtedly, you value your customers. Do your customers equally value your product or service?

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US