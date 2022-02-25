Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Sunday, Feb 27, 2022

Chagigah 17: Avoiding Accusation

On this daf, we learn some halachos of semicha, pressing one’s hands with all his strength on a sacrifice. In general, a sacrifice should be slaughtered immediately after one does semicha.

Rav Moshe Dovid Vali explains why: “Semicha symbolizes imbuing one’s strength into the sacrifice. One who brings a sacrifice must yearn for elevation, thereby imbuing it with deep spiritual significance. This demonstration of his deep desire to fill the world with Hashem’s oneness is very powerful, but is also liable to attract heavenly accusers, since ‘no man is a tzaddik who does good and does not sin.’ For this reason, one must immediately begin the actual sacrifice, leaving no time for angelic accusation” (Avodas Hakodesh, 3:2).

 

