Cadillac Kids

“It’s a crisis! I don’t know what to do! Please help me, I need advice…”

A prominent educator recently told me that he hears a comment such as the one above, or something similar, almost every week. People meet him in shul or in the street, or call him on the phone, with that introductory sentence.

What is the crisis?

For one person, it is, “My child just won’t sit at the Shabbos table. They are there for Kiddush, hamotzi, and a little food, and then they run off to the playroom…”

Another parent begins with the same sentence, but this time the issue is that his son doesn’t want to go to shul. Sometimes it is, “He doesn’t want to go to shul with me, but he will go to a different shul by himself,” and other times, “He doesn’t want to go to shul at all.”

“What should I do? I am so worried. I can’t sleep at night. Do you think this is the first step in him going off the derech?”

The educator continued, “The inability to know what to do next and the panic that comes with these meetings or phone calls is unmistakable. I experience it all the time.”

The Answer to the “Crisis Question”

“So, what do you tell them?” I asked.

“For starters, I put the brakes on their anxiety and ask them a most basic question: ‘Did you ever ask your son why he doesn’t want to go to shul? Or your daughter why she doesn’t want to stay at the Shabbos seudah?’”

When I ask that question, I am quick to clarify that I don’t mean for them to ask these questions angrily when they are already in a crisis, a minute before the school bus is coming, or when they are making their way out the door to shul. I explain that I mean during the week.

“Have you ever taken your son out for a walk, a ride in the car, or perhaps for some ice cream? Have you ever actually shmoozed with him about his concerns in a non-threatening atmosphere?”

“When I ask this question, most parents look at me with an expression in their eyes like a deer in the headlights on a deserted highway at night.”

The point is that sometimes, it is not middas hadin that works, but middas harachamim, along with inquisitiveness about trying to understand the world of your child—what makes him tick, what his feelings are, what his fears are, what makes him comfortable, and what makes him uncomfortable.

And the “Eureka” Reaction

It is amazing how many times parents hear this and it is clearly a “eureka” idea—an idea that had simply never occurred to them.

It is important for parents to realize that, like it or not, the world has changed a lot since they were kids and is constantly changing. Let me give you an example.

One parent told this mechanech, “I was once home with my son who was playing, when I guess I looked at him somewhat sternly. Suddenly, my son went crazy. ‘Totty,’ he exclaimed, ‘why are you screaming at me?’ Huh?! Screaming? I hadn’t said a word!”

Indeed, he didn’t scream, but the negative look that he gave his son was such that the son interpreted the look as anger—an angry scream! That is how fragile and sensitive some kids are today.

Another parent said that when he stared at his son with angry eyes because the son was doing something that the father didn’t approve of, the five-year-old said to him, “Totty, it doesn’t make me feel good when you look at me that way.”

This is a five-year-old kid who is so in tune with his feelings that he expresses them openly, saying, “It doesn’t make me feel good when you look at me that way.”

Times Have Changed…

The bottom line is that today’s children don’t have the same coping skills children used to have. It was once very normal and acceptable to berate a child who didn’t behave, to punish a child for leaving the meal early, to make a child sit at the meal and answer rapid-fire questions on the parsha, and to let him know at the table if his answers were not satisfactory.

Today, things are different. You can’t just dictate and tell them what to do. You also have to listen to them and to their perspective. Certainly, parents must discipline their children and convey what they expect of them, but the process often has to be different than it once was.

There was a time when letting your kid explain why he doesn’t like to do something might have been considered inappropriate, liberal chinuch. Today, it is smart chinuch. Children and teens need to express themselves. They need you to understand them before they can accept your dictating. They are often not strong and resilient enough to just take orders. They need some degree of dialogue.

Again, that does not mean that you shouldn’t have expectations of them and that you can’t discipline. No! You should have expectations and you must discipline. However, you can’t expect them to just take those orders and bite the bullet in the way that was the norm in chinuch when we were growing up.

Children Are Not Meant to Be “Nachas-Giving Machines”

Another important point is that children today can sense things that would never have even occurred to us. They can sense when the motivation for a parent wanting his son to go to shul, stay at the Shabbos table, get good marks, or become valedictorian is personal for the parent or primarily for them. Kids can tell when all you want is for them to be a “nachas-giving machine.” They are no longer prepared to play that role.

I can never forget once hearing a shmuess given by the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Shaarei Yosher, Rav Yosef Rosenblum. He railed against parents who viewed their children as their personal ornaments. “I have a nice house, I drive a Cadillac as a status symbol, and I also have a Cadillac of a kid who is perfect, is here to bring me nachas, and is an advertisement of my success in life. Therefore, chas v’shalom for me to send him to a yeshiva that fits his need! Rather, I can only send him to a Cadillac yeshiva.”

He would say, “Noshim rachmaniyos bishlu es yaldeiheim—Women/mothers full of mercy cooked their children.” He was referring to the fact that parents often refuse to send their children to a mosad that suits their needs because they can’t bear the “stigma” of such a “reject” place attached to their “wonderful” family name. He would rail against such parents who, in his words, “View their children as an ornament like a nice ring or a Cadillac. Just like I must have a Cadillac to show my status, so must I have perfect kids to show my status. If the kid gets ‘cooked’ as a result, well…”

Kids Intuit Our Motivations, So We Must Recognize Them First

Today more than ever, our kids can see right through our motivations. Are we doing this for him or her, or are we doing this for us? Do we want them to go to shul because we really want them to have a connection to Hashem, to be happy and healthy spiritually and materially, or do we want them in shul because if they don’t come, what will people say?

As parents, we have to really look into ourselves and be brutally honest about our own deep-seated motivations that lurk beneath the surface, often hidden from ourselves under platitudes of piety.

So, the next time you think that you might be facing a chinuch crisis, take a deep, deep breath. Think about your own motivations, about what your child really needs, and have a conversation with your child. Yes, a real, honest, non-threatening conversation. You might be surprised at how much he or she has to say.