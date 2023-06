Blame it on Climate Change

It’s raining hard this summer

Climate Change! Climate Change!

This winter’s been a bummer

Climate Change! Climate Change!

There was snow up in Detroit

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Again, time to exploit!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

There’s floods in Tampa Bay

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Take all their gas away!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

There’s mosquitoes in droves

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Take away their stoves!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Hurricanes are storming

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Of course! It’s Global Warming!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

There’s smoke up in Alberta!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

I know it sounds absurda

Climate Change! Climate Change!

But if temperature is higher

Climate Change! Climate Change!

It’s sure to start a fire!

New York is turning grey!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Even for a day!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Don’t let them go outside!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Make all the children hide

Climate Change! Climate Change!

No play or active tasks

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Make sure they wear their masks!

Let’s scare them every day

Climate Change! Climate Change!

For that’s the only way

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Don’t let them manufacture

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Normal life we’ll fracture

Climate Change! Climate Change!

No more fossil fuels

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Teaching “woke” in schools

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Watch what we all eat

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Veggies and no meat!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Yeshivos cause pollutions

Climate Change! Climate Change!

So close their institutions

Climate Change! Climate Change!

No coal smell in the air

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Build wind turbines everywhere

Climate Change! Climate Change!

The world is oh so brittle

Climate Change! Climate Change!

Azoy zogt Chicken Little!

Climate Change! Climate Change!

And when all is lost

Climate Change! Climate Change!

And we can’t calculate the cost

And we see just how deranged

Then…

Biden Change! Biden Change!