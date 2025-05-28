Biden Coverup Reveals Larger Democrat Problems

Last week, an unnamed former Biden White House staff member revealed to Axios reporter Alex Thompson that President Joe Biden’s most trusted White House advisors felt justified in concealing from the American public the severity of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. This desperate effort, taken to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House, also raises a serious question about who was making the presidential-level decisions. That was especially important during the latter half of Biden’s presidency when the decline accelerated to the point that it could no longer be kept hidden from the American public, and became painfully obvious during Biden’s disastrous televised debate with Donald Trump last June 27.

In an appearance on Fox News, Axios reporter Thompson said that Biden’s inner circle of White House advisors, including his wife, Jill, and other Biden family members, had almost totally isolated the president from most of the people in his administration. Many of Biden’s critics also suspect that Biden was not the one making many of the key domestic policy decisions steering the country. Instead, they were often being made by Biden’s small inner circle of unelected White House aides and family members, without any direct input from Biden himself, or even his awareness.

As Thompson explained, “If you believe — and I think a lot of these people do sincerely believe — that Donald Trump was and is an existential threat to democracy, you can rationalize anything, including sometimes doing undemocratic things,” such as taking Biden’s presidential decision-making authority upon themselves.

Thompson also said that one Biden aide had told him that the primary goal of his White House advisors was simply to do anything necessary to secure a Biden win in the 2024 election, after which they assumed that during his second term, they would continue to wield Biden’s presidential powers.

BIDEN’S AIDES EXPECTED HIM TO “DISAPPEAR” DURING HIS SECOND TERM

“[We] just had to win, and then he [Biden] could disappear for [the next] four years,” the White House aide reportedly said. “He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while, [and] his aides could pick up the slack.”

Effectively, the aide added, “When you were voting for [Biden for] president, you were [actually] voting for the aides around him.”

In addition, it now appears likely that not only was Biden dealing with increasingly severe cognitive challenges during his four years in the White House, but he also was suffering from a particularly aggressive form of prostate cancer. That should have raised serious questions about his physical ability to survive a second term as president, in addition to doubts about his ability to wield the powers of his office, but once again, that diagnosis was withheld from the American public.

Democrats are still reeling from the revelations in a newly published book, awkwardly titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, which was co-written by Axios reporter Thompson together with CNN’s senior anchorman Jake Tapper. The book details the determination of Biden’s top three White House aides, Steve Ricchetti, Mike Donilon, and Bruce Reed, to hide Biden’s infirmities from public view, and to minimize even his contacts with his cabinet members and the rest of his administration in order to preserve the extent of his decline. Their cover-up tactics proved to be so effective that the three aides were nicknamed, according to the book, the “Politburo,” a historic reference to the Communist Party leadership committee, which ruthlessly ran the Soviet Union.

BIDEN WAS MAKING FOREIGN POLICY, BUT NOTHING CREATIVE

The book also notes that while Biden’s engagement with domestic policymaking was minimized and largely co-opted by his White House aides, throughout his presidency, Biden “reserved much of his fading energy for foreign policy,” and had much more regular contact with both his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan.

As a result, according to Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead, “Biden’s intellectual fingerprints were all over foreign policy — [because his] aides and officials devising and implementing policy were staying within Biden’s red lines, conforming to his instinctive preferences, and giving us a genuinely Bidenesque policy.”

However, Mead also concludes that because of his cognitive decline, especially during the last two years of his presidency, America needed two things from Joe Biden that he could no longer deliver: “genuine national leadership as the threats from the unholy China-Russia partnership rose,” and “creative strategies” to threats like Russia’s escalating intimidations followed by the invasion of Ukraine that “required much more than [Biden’s] limp gestures and feeble diplomacy that failed to deter the most dangerous conflict in Europe since World War II.”

While Mead concedes that, “on his better days [as president], Mr. Biden could still engage with foreign leaders about problems he understood, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping didn’t have to worry about being surprised by Joe Biden. They didn’t lie awake at night wondering what unexpected, clever American counterstroke might upset their carefully laid plans.”

WHILE TRUMP IS SOMETIMES RIGHT, BIDEN WAS MOSTLY DOING NOTHING

Mead also admits that, “While the roller-coaster ride of American foreign policy under the current president exhausts many of us, an exhausting president can be better than an exhausted one. President Trump sometimes does the right thing; [but] Mr. Biden increasingly was doing nothing at all.”

In their book, Thompson and Tapper wrote that they believed that, “The original sin of Election 2024 was Biden’s decision to run for reelection — followed by aggressive efforts to hide his cognitive diminishment.” However, their book fails to adequately explain why they, as respected media news reporters, were willing to go along with the White House cover-up of Biden’s serious mental decline, which became painfully obvious to many politically neutral observers years before Biden’s disastrous television debate with Trump ended his hopes for a second term.

A TALE OF TWO “JOE BIDENS”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” liberal political commentary show to promote his book, Tapper said that there were “two Joe Bidens” during his years in the White House, and that the “non-functioning” version of Biden was seen more and more as his presidency went on — culminating in his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

In a video interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on his YouTube show, Tapper suggested that the White House cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline was “maybe even worse than the Watergate” scandal that brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency, because at least Nixon “was in control of his faculties when he was not drinking,” while Biden, especially towards the end, was no longer capable of consistently fulfilling his presidential functions.

Tapper suggested that Biden insisted on running for a second term at least in part due to the influence of his family members. More specifically, Tapper said that Biden’s wife, Jill, was “enamored” with the lifestyle of being the First Lady, and the Biden family felt that “the best way that they could protect [son Hunter Biden] was to keep [his father Joe] in the presidency.”

Tapper also conceded during his interview with Morgan that he had also been guilty of not paying enough attention in his reporting to the obvious deterioration of Biden’s ability to function as president which the voters could see, because it “was in front of their nose, [and] our nose … so kudos to everybody who was right on target.”

Also, in an interview with Megyn Kelly on her daily podcast show on a Sirius XM satellite radio channel, Tapper issued a public apology to Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for having harshly criticized her in 2020 because she said publicly that Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. But now Tapper admits that “She saw something that I did not see at the time. 100 percent. And I own that.”

But the former Fox News reporter was not satisfied with Tapper’s belated apology. Instead, she told Tapper, “You covered the Biden presidency aggressively throughout the four years, and you didn’t cover mental acuity, hardly at all. I mean, time and time again when issues [of his cognitive ability] came up, you seem to be running cover for the president.”

But Tapper rejected her accusation. Instead, he said, “Conservative media absolutely has every right to say, ‘We were hip to this, and the legacy media was not’ … [But] I do not accept that I was part of a cover-up. I do not accept that I was just providing cover for Joe Biden.”

THE QUESTIONS THAT MAINSTREAM REPORTERS ARE AFRAID TO ANSWER

Tapper’s evasive response shows that he is still trying to dodge Kelly’s key question that he and many other reporters don’t want to answer: “How could you, as a veteran mainstream media journalist, miss Biden’s painfully obvious cognitive decline and participate in the largely successful White House conspiracy to keep the president’s deterioration from the American voters, especially after Biden announced his intention to run for a second term as president?”

Thompson and Tapper were hardly unique among the largely liberal mainstream media reporters in intentionally abandoning the cherished principle of journalistic impartiality in their coverage of Donald Trump. They justified this betrayal of their duty to report the news fairly and accurately to their audience because many viewed him and his MAGA followers as “a threat to American democracy.” This directly led to the willingness of the same reporters to cooperate, starting with the 2020 presidential campaign, in the orchestrated Democrat cover-up of Biden’s fading mental capabilities.

The reporters also knew that their bias against Trump was widely shared by the corporate executives atop their news organizations, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and CNBC cable news outlets, and many others. These executives had made a business decision to slant their coverage against Trump, not only because they hoped that by doing so they would win the approval of their audience, but also to avoid censure and the threat of “cancellation” by the self-appointed members of the liberal thought police who dominate many social media platforms.

As a result, throughout the Trump political era, and to this day, very few major news media sources have maintained their commitment to journalistic objectivity. The notable exceptions included the Wall Street Journal and the RealClear Politics news website, each of which has made a serious effort to present their readership with a politically well-balanced news coverage and sampling of opinions. During this period, Trump received noticeably more positive news coverage from the Fox News networks, which gained audience share as a result, as well as more full-throated support from smaller, more conservative-oriented news and opinion sources such as Breitbart and Newsmax.

ANATOMY OF A MEDIA COVERUP

However, after Biden’s June 7 debate fiasco made his cognitive decline painfully obvious, the New York Times and other major mainstream national news outlets no longer felt obligated to participate in the White House-orchestrated cover-up. They published a series of widely sourced stories revealing that over the previous four years, their reporters had recognized the signs of Biden’s cognitive decline as well as White House efforts to hide it, which then became a popular topic of private conversation and gossip among them. But at the same time, these reporters also maintained the effective White House news blackout on Biden’s cognitive problems and made accusations against anyone who dared to report honestly on the visible signs of Biden’s growing unfitness for his office of disseminating “fake news.”

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky has announced that the House committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which he chairs, will be investigating Biden’s use of an “autopen” to sign documents such as the thousands of pardons that he issued just before he left office. These include the last-minute pardons that Biden signed for his son, Hunter, and other members of his family who collected millions of dollars by systematically peddling their influence and access to Joe Biden when he was vice president to their wealthy foreign clients in China, Russia, and Ukraine.

Comer’s committee will investigate whether Biden really did sign all of the executive orders that were issued from the White House under his signature, and, if not, find out who in the White House was actually wielding the autopen that was signing Joe Biden’s name as president, to those documents.

CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS ASK, “WHO WAS RUNNING THE GOVERNMENT?”

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson is also demanding public hearings into Biden’s health and competence, to determine exactly “who was running the government” while Biden was in the White House.

The Trump Justice Department has also taken up the issue, under the leadership of a newly appointed “Pardon Attorney” named Ed Martin, who has been ordered by Trump to conduct a separate investigation into whether undue influence was used to get Biden to grant pardons that released thousands of convicted criminals from federal prisons during the last days of his presidency.

The Washington Examiner also reports: “According to public filings and internal memoranda obtained by congressional investigators, a significant number of clemency warrants were executed using batch-format autopen signatures, raising questions about whether Biden was directly involved in the process.”

Opinion contributor Liz Peek, writing in The Hill, cites two incidents when first former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023 and then current House Speaker Mike Johnson in 2024 emerged from one-on-one meetings with Biden in the White House deeply concerned about the serious decline in Biden’s cognitive abilities that they had just observed.

Johnson has since said that he walked out of the meeting with Biden shaken, thinking, “We are in serious trouble — who is running the country?”

McCarthy reported that during his meeting with Biden, “the president’s command of details wavered and that he frequently mumbled and relied on notes to steer him through the conversations.”

McCarthy also recalled in an interview that “I used to meet with [Biden] when he was vice president. I’d go to his house. [But today] he’s not the same person.”

WHO WAS REALLY AUTOPEN SIGNING BIDEN’S PARDONS?

There has also been widespread speculation about which White House aide, if it was not Biden, was using his autopen to sign thousands of pardon documents and which, according to the Constitution, require that the president, and only the president, approve them.

As Liz Peek notes, “This is not just a fishing expedition. The public must know if some of Biden’s rules and policies were executed without his knowledge or consent. There is a possibility that Congress could challenge the legality of measures adopted by presidential aides or officials, rather than the country’s chief executive.”

Other Republicans and conservative media commentators have also said that if Biden’s unelected White House aides were illegally wielding his presidential power “without his knowledge or consent,” that amounts to a much greater threat to American democracy than anything that Donald Trump may have done. That includes Trump’s controversial actions on January 6, 2021, related to the riot of his supporters at the Capitol Building in a protest against the disputed outcome of the 2024 presidential election, and for which Democrats tried unsuccessfully to impeach him after he left the White House at the end of his first term.

In a review of the book’s disclosures from the liberal point of view published by the New Republic, Michael Tomasky writes that in addition to his aides, much of the responsibility for Biden’s fateful decision to run for a second term belongs to “Biden himself and to his wife Jill. A spouse alone has the power to confront the person she loves with an unwelcome truth. From everything we know, she did the opposite.”

BIDEN SHOULD HAVE DROPPED OUT IMMEDIATELY AFTER HIS TRUMP DEBATE

Tomasky writes that the political damage to the Democrats could have been minimized had Biden reacted appropriately to the fallout from his June 27 debate fiasco by immediately dropping out of the presidential race, leaving enough time for the party to conduct a second mini-primary to select his replacement on the ticket before the scheduled start of its August 19 national convention. “But instead,” Tomasky writes, “Biden doubled down.”

In an interview with ABC News political columnist George Stephanopoulos a few days after the debate, Biden said, “If the L-rd A-mighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race. [But] the L-rd A-mighty’s not coming down.” Instead, Biden and his defenders stubbornly refused to admit that his lapses during the debate signified anything more serious than an isolated “bad night,” and that he was perfectly fit both to compete against Trump successfully in the election campaign and then serve a full second term as president.

As a result, Biden did not agree to step aside as a candidate for re-election until July 21, when senior Democrat party leaders Nancy Pelosi and former president Barack Obama gave him an ultimatum. But by that time, it was too late for the party to conduct a new set of primaries to select Biden’s successor. The decision was then effectively taken out of their hands when Biden himself issued a public endorsement of Vice President Harris. But her serious deficiencies as a candidate for the highest office in the land were by then widely known and feared by Democrat party leaders.

WHY DID KAMALA HARRIS GET AS FAR AS SHE DID?

In his review, Tomasky asks this critical question. “How did someone [Kamala Harris] who never exactly bowled anyone over with her political acumen get to be the vice president of the United States — and the presumptive and unchallenged and unchallengeable presidential nominee — in the first place?”

To answer that question, Tomasky asks us to think back to the state of mind of the Democrat party leadership in July 2020. At that time, in the wake of the left-wing endorsed riots sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis, the party was dominated by supporters of ultra-liberal woke ideology. Their obsession with identity issues of race and gender was the paramount consideration in Biden’s vice-presidential choice. The mere fact that she was black and female, rather than her highly questionable abilities to serve as an emergency replacement for the president of the United States, was the sole determining factor in Harris’ selection.

As Tomasky wrote in the Daily Beast at that time, “she was the right choice, mainly because she was the expected choice, and Biden was leading in the polls, and when you’re leading in the polls, you don’t need to throw weird curve balls at people.”

But while Harris performed adequately as Biden’s running mate during the 2020 presidential campaign, Tomasky admits that as soon as “she became vice president, her weak ear for the art of politics quickly showed itself.” There were many indications that she was unfit to meet even the modest requirements to serve as vice president. There was her incredible claim in 2022, after the Biden White House named her as his border czar, that “the border was secure.” There were also many stories circulating in Biden White House circles about Harris’ inability to work effectively with her staff, and her frequent failure to do her policy homework, which led to her unfortunate tendency to give semi-incoherent “word salad” answers to important questions.

Nevertheless, according to Tomasky, “everyone knew in late 2023 and early 2024 that there was simply no chance on Earth that if Biden stood down, the Democrats would nominate anyone but Harris. It was partly because she was the sitting vice president. It was partly because everyone assumed Biden would endorse her, which he did. But it was also partly because she was a Black woman. This [was] the downside of the [Democrat] identity politics coin.”

QUALIFICATION FOR THE JOB WAS NOT A BIDEN REQUIREMENT

As a result, to satisfy the demands of the extreme left wing of his party, Biden was committed “to naming a woman vice president and a Black woman as his first Supreme Court nominee,” whether or not they were otherwise the “best” choices for those crucial positions.

Tomasky also writes that at the time Harris inherited the Democrat presidential nomination by the decree of Biden and the party’s senior leaders, “Everyone I knew — everyone — was worried about whether Harris was up to it. [That included] top Democrats who’ve shown pretty shrewd political judgment in recent history — Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi — [who] were worried. [But] they should have said so earlier.”

Tomasky recalls that immediately after Harris emerged from the Democratic national convention as the party’s presidential nominee, he was encouraged by her performance as a candidate. But as she reached the midpoint of her 107-day-long presidential campaign, Tomasky realized that her old “flaws,” which were well known, had again “made themselves manifest. She had nothing interesting or visionary to say about economics. And her political instincts were bad.”

Her single worst moment of that campaign was her interview with the panel of liberal women featured on “The View,” a popular daytime television program. When she was asked to suggest anything that she might have done differently than Biden did throughout his highly unpopular presidency, after a brief pause, Harris said there was nothing that she could think of. In retrospect, that sounded the death knell for Harris’ hopes of winning the November election.

Biden’s unpopular presidency and Harris’ failed campaign should also be seen as warnings to the current leadership of the Democratic party that they urgently need to find more qualified candidates and become more responsive to the needs of working-class Americans. Democrats also must start telling the American public the truth if they ever hope to expand their voter base and policy goals beyond the college-educated elites, who, pollsters agree, have moved the party much too far to the left to be competitive again in national elections.