Beyond Trap Of Our Own Tears

Reclaiming the True Essence of the Churban

It is a painful, undeniable reality of our spiritual landscape: we struggle to mourn the Churban of the Bais Hamikdosh genuinely. How can we weep for what was lost when we possess so little understanding of what once existed?

In our state of yeridas hadoros, the Bais Hamikdosh looms as an abstract grandeur, too sublime for our diminished consciousness to grasp. We have never seen the Kohen Gadol in his bigdei kavod; we have never witnessed heavenly fire descending upon the mizbeiach; we have never breathed the air of a world illuminated by the presence of the Shechinah. Trapped within a spiritual vacuum, we find ourselves trying to manufacture tears for an exalted reality we can scarcely imagine. With every passing generation, the chasm between our ordinary existence and that glorious past grows even wider.

The Substitution Trap

In a desperate attempt to kindle some measure of grief, we often employ a familiar strategy. We recognize that every tzaarah, every tear, and every collective or personal tragedy throughout history is ultimately rooted in the cataclysm of the Churban. To awaken genuine emotion, we attempt to fulfill our obligation of aveilus by redirecting our focus toward the immediate, tangible suffering of our own times: We speak of terminal illnesses, sudden deaths, fractured families, and children who have lost their way. We reflect on the ashes of Europe, the resurgence of global antisemitism, and the existential dangers facing our brethren in Eretz Yisroel.

There are certainly more than enough tzaros to fill our hearts. Yet, this approach conceals a subtle but dangerous trap.

We often spend the final hours of the Taanis listening to painful accounts of contemporary suffering, watching documentaries about historical tragedies, or seeking general inspiration. In doing so, we often fail to follow the thread back to its source.

Intellectually, we know that with the coming of the Geulah, all these sorrows would disappear. In practice, however, our mourning becomes inverted. The Bais Hamikdosh is reduced to a means rather than the end itself. It becomes the vehicle through which we mourn our own pain. The primary focus of our grief remains our personal suffering, while the destruction of Hashem’s home becomes a secondary concern.

The Mishnah Berurah (siman 554) writes with striking simplicity that no matter how physically difficult the fast may be, a person must strengthen himself to endure it, because: “Kedai hu Bais Hamikdosh l’hisavel alov yom echod b’shanah — The Bais Hamikdosh is certainly worthy that we should mourn its loss for at least one day a year.”

Yet despite our best intentions, this focused mourning rarely materializes. We remain unable to cross the threshold into authentic aveilus for the Bayis Hashem. To move beyond this impasse, we must shift our focus and refresh our understanding of what the ikar Churban truly is.

Anan Ataka D’rachmana Samchinan: Seated At The Father’s Table

To understand what we are truly missing, we can look to a fascinating halachic discussion regarding the mechanics of a meal.

Halacha dictates that if individuals are dining together and explicitly declare, “Rabbosai, nevarech,” they create an immediate hesech hadaas, a definitive mental conclusion of the meal. Even if they wish to continue eating, they are forbidden from doing so until they recite Birkas Hamazon and begin a completely new meal. The Gemara similarly rules that when the attendants remove the table from before the diners, the meal is halachically concluded.

The Gemara (Brachos 42a) describes an exchange between Rava and Rav Zeira while dining as guests at the home of the Reish Golusa. After the attendants had removed the tables, the Reish Golusa unexpectedly sent them an additional portion of food. Rava immediately ate from it, while Rav Zeira questioned how Rava could partake when the removal of the table had already concluded the meal. Rava answered him with a profound principle: “Anan ataka d’Reish Golusa samchinan — We are dependent upon the table of the Reish Golusa.”

As guests, their minds are never truly detached from the meal because they possess no control over the menu or the timeline; everything depended upon the will of their host. Since the host could choose to continue serving them at any moment, the removal of the table by the attendants did not constitute a genuine hesech hadaas.

Commenting on this sugya, Tosafos extrapolates this concept to the Pesach Seder. If a person mistakenly forgot to eat the Afikoman, and has already said, “Hav lan u’nevarech” to prepare for Birkas Hamazon, standard halachic ruling should prohibit them from eating. Yet, Tosafos rules that the individual may eat the Afikoman without a new brocha. To explain why, Tosafos distills the reality of that night into four remarkable words: “Anan ataka d’Rachmana samchinan — We are dependent upon the table of the Merciful One.”

On the night of Pesach, the night of our national redemption, we are not merely dining in our own homes. The entire inner structure of the Seder is predicated on the reality that we are royal guests seated directly at the personal table of Hakadosh Boruch Hu. Because we are dependent upon His table, our minds never disengage from Him. No verbal declaration or physical transition can create a true hesech hadaas from our connection with Hashem, or from His eternal desire to feed and sustain His children.

Pesach represents the pinnacle of Geulah. And the definition of Geulah is simply a state of existence where Klal Yisroel is safely gathered, cherished, and secure, around the table of their Father, Hashem.

The Overturned Table

Through the system of AtBash, we find that the first day of Pesach invariably falls on the same day of the week as the upcoming Tisha B’Av. This is not a mere calendar coincidence; it reflects a metaphysical symmetry.

Tisha B’Av is the exact inverse of Pesach. If Pesach is the day we experience what it means to sit confidently at the table of Hakadosh Boruch Hu, then Tisha B’Av is the horrific day that table was overturned. It marks the onset of Golus. Stripped to its essence, Golus simply means being driven away from our Father’s table.

Hakadosh Boruch Hu is a grieving Father. He sits in the solitude of Golus before an empty table, waiting for His alienated, but beloved children to return.

The Gemara (Brachos 3a) teaches that whenever we answer Amein, yehei Shemei Rabbah during Kaddish, we awaken a divine memory. Hakadosh Boruch Hu, so to speak, nods His head and recalls the days of the Bais Hamikdosh: “Ashrei Hamelech shemekalsin oso beveiso — Fortunate is the King Who was once praised like this in His home.”

But that memory immediately gives rise to a heartbreaking cry: “Oy lo l’Av shehiglah es bonav, v’oy lahem labonim shegolu me’al shulchan Avihem — Woe to the Father who exiled His children, and woe to the children who were exiled from their Father’s table.”

The Father longs for His children to return to His home, and the children long to return as well. Hashem waits in solitude, longing for consolation. The Tosfos Harosh and the Tur explain that the cryptic phrase we recite in the Kaddish, “l’eila min kol birchosa v’shirasa, tushbechosa v’nechemosa,” is our attempt to offer words of consolation to Hakadosh Boruch Hu Himself, comforting Him in His loneliness.

Accessing Grief Through Empathy

Who can truly grasp and feel Hashem’s pain? Who can sit beside Him in His loneliness and sincerely say, “Imo anochi b’tzorah”?

It is here, within this image of a grieving Father, that we discover the key to authentic aveilus on Tisha B’Av.

As human beings, we possess a remarkable G-d-given capacity for empathy. When we witness another person suffering from a terrible illness or a family shattered by sudden tragedy, our hearts instinctively break for them. Ironically, it is often far easier for us to deeply feel and care for the pain of others than it is to process our own deepest spiritual loss.

If we cannot intellectually or imaginatively comprehend what we lost when the physical Bais Hamikdosh was destroyed, we must pivot our focus toward the emotional reality of the One Who lost it.

We can understand the anguish of a father whose home has been utterly destroyed, whose family has been fractured, and who sits in absolute isolation. We must realize that the Shechinah is in this state of unbearable pain. Hakadosh Boruch Hu does not have His children gathered around His table. His home lies desolate, and His family is scattered across the earth.

The Modern Paradigm

Perhaps the contemporary crisis that most powerfully captures this reality is the heartbreak of alienated children who have become disconnected from their families and their heritage.

When a beautiful Torah home experiences devastating loss, whether through death, mental illness, or children wandering into spiritual darkness, this is not merely another consequence of the Churban. It is the Churban continuing to unfold before our eyes. It is children separated from their loving Father.

Everyone who witnesses such suffering instinctively feels the parents’ pain. In those moments, we gain the faintest glimpse of the anguish of the Shechinah.

Viewed through this lens, every modern tragedy becomes an opportunity not merely to mourn ourselves but to mourn with Hashem. Instead of instinctively thinking about our own vulnerability, our first response becomes: “Ribbono Shel Olam, Your children are suffering away from Your table. Your family is scattered. Your home remains empty.” Through our capacity for empathy, we comfort a Father in solitude.

On Tisha B’Av we sit bodad upon the ground because our Father sits bodad. Within that shared solitude, something extraordinary happens. We reconnect with Him.

We then fulfill the climactic words of Eicha: “Nachpesah derocheinu v’nachkorah v’noshuvah ad Hashem — Let us examine our ways, let us search ourselves, and let us return to Hashem.”

The Bridge To The Yomim Nora’im

This deep alignment of hearts on Tisha B’Av creates a powerful, direct bridge to the Yomim Nora’im.

In Nefesh HaChaim, Rav Chaim Volozhin quotes the Zohar, which teaches that the singular focus of our tefillos on Rosh Hashanah must be the coronation of Hakadosh Boruch Hu and the revelation of His Malchus. Accordingly, one should refrain from praying for personal needs such as bonai, chayei, and mezonei. The Zohar sharply criticizes those who spend these holy days crying only for themselves, likening them to barking dogs who cry, “Hav lan chayai, hav lan mezonei — Give me life. Give me sustenance.”

Rav Chaim explains that Rosh Hashanah is not about us. The center of our tefillah must be the pain of the Shechinah, the concealment of Hashem’s honor, and the ongoing chillul Hashem created by Golus.

For this reason, the halachic structure of Rosh Hashanah deliberately omits the usual expressions of personal repentance. We do not confess our sins. We do not ask for selicha or kapporah in the Amidah. The lone exception is “Zochreinu lechaim,” where we ask for life only because the phrase immediately concludes: “L’maancha Elokim Chaim.” We ask for life not merely to survive, but so that we may continue serving the King and revealing His glory in this world.

Resolving The Human Paradox

Yet we know ourselves. The moment suffering enters our lives, our hearts instinctively turn inward. We worry about our health, our livelihood, and our families.

In a remarkable note in that pesicha, the talmidim of Rav Yisroel Salanter present an essential balance. Because of the spiritual decline of yeridas hadoros, the average person simply cannot detach completely from personal pain to focus exclusively on the suffering of the Shechinah.

We may recite the words, but: “Hapeh v’halev einam shavim — Our mouths and our hearts are not one.” Pretending otherwise introduces insincerity into our relationship with Hashem. It renders our tefillah mezuyaf mesocho, fundamentally fraudulent.

Therefore, Rav Yisroel Salanter teaches that we must honestly bring our personal needs before Hashem. The challenge is to elevate those needs l’shem Shomayim, desiring health, livelihood, and strength only because they enable us to serve Him.

Even this remains extraordinarily difficult.

How, then, do we bridge the gap between our natural self-concern and the selfless vision demanded by Rosh Hashanah?

The Answer Lies In The Transformation Of Our Tisha B’Av.

When we spend Tisha B’Av immersed in the tzaar of the Shechinah, we focus upon the very heart of the Churban. Fifty days later, when we stand before Hashem on Rosh Hashanah, we are no longer strangers attempting to manufacture selfless devotion. We have already spent a day sitting beside our Father, sharing His loneliness.

The day Tisha B’Av becomes the day we stop asking, “How can my pain end?” and begin asking, “How can Hashem’s pain end?” is the day the Churban has already begun to heal. For the moment children become more concerned with their Father’s honor than their own comfort, they have already found their way home.

Having absorbed the pain of the Parent during the month of Av, we are finally able to stand before the King on Rosh Hashanah with a sincere and unforced longing for His Malchus to be fully restored. And soon, once again, we will gather around the table of our Father in Yerushalayim.