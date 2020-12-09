Battle To Prove Election Fraud Ramps Up In Several States

–Michigan: Trump Legal Team Wins Right to Inspect 22 Voting Machines In Antrim County.

–Pennsylvania: Supreme Court Justice Alito Sets Earlier Deadline for Petition Aimed at Undoing Election Results

— Georgia: ‘Smoking Gun’ Video of Hidden Suitcases of Ballots Being Counted Goes Viral

As the fight for election fairness ramps up on multiple fronts in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Georgia, live-streamed public hearings with state legislators have brought forward a flow of whistleblowers whose riveting eyewitness testimonies about rampant vote-tampering are piercing the media-erected wall of silence.

In sworn affidavits, the witnesses have described piles of ballots that appeared to be fraudulent copies fed into voting machines; ballots brought across state lines after the election and nevertheless accepted and counted; and huge numbers of ballots stashed in suitcases and hidden under a table in a ballot-counting room.

They have detailed instances of witnessing boxes of ballots being backdated; discovering dead people who “cast” a vote; out of state voters and undocumented residents submitting ballots illegally; countless examples of signatures of ballots and envelopes not matching; and hundreds of thousands of ballots “disappearing” after being transported across state lines.

Witnesses have described USBs being inserted and withdrawn from voting machines without any supervision, voting tallies having been changed in the middle of the night, and voting machines “updated” by operatives the night before the election when by law they should have remained sealed until Election Day.

Despite efforts to suppress or discredit these eyewitnesses, the hearings have catapulted their compelling accounts into the public eye, triggering an exploding grass-roots awareness of the massive extent of the alleged fraud.

Judge Orders Forensic examination of Dominion Voting Machines

In one of the most recent developments, an Antrim County Judge in Michigan ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines used in the recent election.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s order mandated Michigan’s Antrim County to preserve election records, including all software, and to permit forensic images to be taken from 22 tabulators in the Dominion machines that were utilized during the recent election.

Dominion Voting Systems software and hardware, used in 30 states, are at the heart of some of the most serious allegations of voter fraud, after expert testimony at public hearings revealed that the machines were allegedly built to manipulate election results, and that fraudulent votes can be easily injected into the machines.

Antrim County came under scrutiny recently when the machine tabulating election results flipped 6000 votes cast for President Trump to Joe Biden. The Detroit News reported that a spokesman for the Michigan secretary of state said “that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk caused results to be reported incorrectly.”

That statement conflicted with earlier reports that a technological “glitch” was to blame. Electronic fraud experts have testified that the 6,000 vote flip was consistent with Dominion software capability to manipulate vote tabulation inside the machine.

William Bailey, an Antrim County resident, reportedly asked the judge Nov. 23 for an investigation into the county’s Dominion Voting Systems tabulators, based on allegations that the Antrim County election “lacked all accuracy and integrity.”

Bailey told the judge that he was one of the first individuals to notice a vote reporting error that put Biden thousands of votes ahead of President Donald Trump in the Republican county, the morning of Nov. 4, the Detroit Free Press article stated.

Bailey said he alerted an election official to the issue, causing the results to be corrected to reflect a 6,000 vote lead for Trump.

In a news release, Antrim County spokesman Jeremy Scott said a security group called ASOG will begin taking the forensic images Sunday morning, with several witnesses in attendance, The Detroit Press reported.

Elsenheimer’s Friday evening order was followed by a tweet from Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called it a “big win for honest elections.”

“This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened all over the state,” he said.

“Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines,” Trump Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said on Fox & Friends.

Dominion spokesmen have vigorously denied all allegations about the machine’s built-in vulnerabilities. Top executives have consistently declined to appear for questioning before state legislature committees.

Accounts of Fraud Stun Listeners

The ruling by Judge Elsenheimer came a few days after an explosive public hearing held by the Michigan state Senate Oversight Committee. Republican poll monitors at the meeting said that they witnessed mysterious truckloads of absentee ballots delivered to a counting center in Detroit after poll stations were officially closed. They said they observed Democratic workers scanning the same ballots multiple times in tabulation machines.

“What I witnessed at the TCF Center was complete fraud,” said information technology specialist Melissa Carone. “The whole 27 hours I was there, there were batches of ballots run through the tabulating machines numerous times, being counted eight to 10 times. I watched this with my own eyes. None of them were for Trump.”

Another poll watcher, Hima Kolanaregeddy, an Indian-born woman and naturalized American citizen who owns her own IT firm, told the Michigan senators that she was struck by a bizarre feature of the batch of absentee ballots she was asked to sort. The ballots were numbered sequentially, instead of bearing random numbers as one would expect from their having been mailed from all over the county at different times.

She noted another weird fact: one after another of these ballots carried the same month and year of birth, Nov. 1900. When she brought this impossibility to the supervisor’s attention, she was told to ignore the anomaly and just continue counting.

Patty McMurray, a Republican poll challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit, claimed she saw copies being made of supposedly military ballots, to increase Biden’s vote total. “Not one of the ballots was a registered military voter, and the ballots looked like they were all the same Xeroxed copies of the ballot,” she told the committee.

“They were all for Biden across the board. There wasn’t a single Trump vote,” the witness said.

She also observed election workers entering names and addresses with phony birthdates that she said “would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters.”

“Throughout the day, that’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or the supplemental, updated poll book,” McMurray said.

Machines Illegally Connected to The Internet

Former Michigan state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has a background in information technology and cybersecurity, spoke to the committee about his own observations that the voting machines were connected to the internet—clearly illegal, as well as potentially prone to hacking.

“Every one of those tabulator machines was connected to an ethernet cable,” he testified. “That ethernet cable connected to a router. That router connected to all of the other computers in that network, including up to what is called the local data center, which was managing all the returns for 503 precincts in the city of Detroit.

Even more disturbing, Colbeck said, he saw “an ethernet cable coming from the wall, connecting into one of these routers that was in turn connected to the local data center, which was connected to all the tabulators and adjudicators.”

That to him was clear evidence of an outside internet connection.

Referencing what he said was significant evidence of election fraud, Colbeck urged the legislators not only to push for an audit of the balloting but to take control of the selection of presidential electors. “There are options before you,” Colbeck told his former colleagues.

Arizona Legislators Devote Full Day to Election Fraud Hearing

Witnesses at a 10-hear public hearing with nine members of the Arizona legislature last week brought forward a stream of strong testimony about the alleged voter-fraud and violations of the law they had witnessed.

The event was not a formal legislative hearing, since the Legislature is out of session, but Republican members of both the state Senate and the state House of Representatives participated in the panel, asking questions of witnesses.

“The purpose of this public hearing, an inquiry into the integrity of the election that just passed, is to provide a forum, where no others have been permitted, for the president’s litigation team to present the evidence and testimony,” said Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, a Republican, who organized the hearing.

He added, “We are caught between the desire to trust the process and the suspicion that it has failed the people of Arizona, and potentially the people of our sister states. If there is voter disenfranchisement, we must identify its source and eradicate it, as we would any disease.”

Alleged Plan to ‘Embed’ 35,000 Votes for Democratic Candidates

The most shocking revelation to emerge from the forum was an alleged plan to embed 35,000 illegal votes for every Democratic candidate in the federal and local elections.

Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, with a military background in electronic warfare, testified that an anonymous email from a Pima County tech provider alleged that 35,000 votes were illegitimately given to Democratic candidates in that county.

“He wanted to remain anonymous, but had enough concern that he sent this to the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice,” Waldron said. “He did not want to be included in the investigation, but the information the [Justice Dept] recorded is what we or a forensic team of your choosing, should investigate on your behalf.”

If the allegation of illicit votes is true, the 35,000 votes would be more than three times enough votes to flip Arizona to Trump.

Waldron read from the message, highlighted on a screen, in which the whistleblower alleged that Democratic Party members invited him or her to a meeting on Sept. 10 and outlined a plan to add those votes.

“When I asked how in the world will 35,000 votes be kept hidden from being discovered, it was stated that spread distribution will be embedded across the entire registered-voter range and will not exceed the registered-vote count. And the 35,000 was determined allowable in Pima County, based on our county registered-vote count.”

“When I asked if this has been tested and how do we know it works, the answer was yes, and has shown success in Arizona elections since 2014.”

“[The embedded votes are] even undetectable in post-audits because no candidate will spend the kind of funds needed to audit and contact voters to verify votes in the full potential of total registered voters, which are more than 500,000 registered voters,” the whistleblower was told at the meeting.

Asked by Rudy Giuliani if it were possible to discover forensically if in fact, 35,000 votes had been embedded for every Democrat candidate, Waldron said it was feasible, provided he would be given access to the voting machines, software, tabulating and auditing logs.

Move to Decertify

After the daylong hearing, the lawmakers led by Rep. Mark Fincham called for a special session of the legislature in which they would discuss the fraud allegations, and rally support for selecting eleven different electors to replace those certified by Arizona’s pro-Biden vote.

The move to overturn election results gathered momentum in the next few days. But the resolution was shot down last Friday by Rep. Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, who refused to convene a special session of the legislature to even discuss, in the words of Sen. Finchem’s resolution, “whether fraud corrupted our 2020 elections.”

“I cannot and will not overturn the election,” Bowers said.

He did, however, demand an independent audit of the Dominion voting machines used in the Nov. 3 election, saying suspicions of fraud in the presidential election deserved the government’s full attention.

“A significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred and it’s easy to understand why,” said Arizona State House Majority Leader Petersen. “Especially concerning are the allegations made surrounding the vendor Dominion. It is imperative that the County immediately do a forensic audit on the Dominion software and equipment to make sure the results were accurate.”

Pennsylvania GOP Lawmakers Seek to Void Election Results

Similar attempts to overturn certification got off the ground in Pennsylvania after a 4-hour public hearing in Gettysburg brought forth credible witnesses alleging widespread fraud and election misconduct in their state.

The hearing climaxed three days later with a resolution submitted by more than two dozen state legislatures to decertify Pennsylvania election results. The resolution cited ‘substantial irregularities and improprieties,’ in the administration of the election.

“Witnesses testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on November 25, 2020 have provided additional compelling information regarding the questionable nature of the administration of the 2020 General Election,” the resolution stated.

The Pennsylvania lawmakers argued that Democratic state officials passed measures that changed the nature of the Nov. 3 election that were not authorized by the Legislature, and that these changes resulted in widespread violations of the Election Code.

Republicans say the Democrat-controlled court “legislated from the bench,” usurping the power of the legislature and rendering the new laws unconstitutional.

The resolution asserted that the “selection of presidential electors…in this Commonwealth is in dispute,” and that the secretary of state’s office and Gov. Tom Wolfe should “withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors.”

The resolution was introduced by 26 House Republicans just about 48 hours before the legislative session, but the clock ran down before it could win enough support to extend the session.

Turning to Pennsylvania’s Delegates in Washington

60 Republicans then chose an alternate remedy: asking the state’s congressional delegation in Washington to reject electors for Joe Biden.

To start the process of rejecting electors, at least one U.S. House member and one U.S. senator would have to sign an objection, according to the Congressional Research Service, reports the Patriot News. It would then have to be accepted by both the U.S. House, which is controlled by Democrats, and the GOP-led U.S. Senate.

GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the state’s U.S. representatives and senators on Friday, outlining the reasons why they should dispute the state of electors. The letter claimed that Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of the commonwealth “undermined” the state’s new vote-by-mail law, approved in 2019.

The new law approved “no-excuse” mail voting as part of a long-awaited update to the Election Code. November was the first general election during which universal mail voting was an option in the state, and more than 2.5 million people opted to vote that way.

“Unfortunately, Governor Wolf and others quickly set about undermining the many protections provided under this law,” reads the letter. Robust safeguards had initially been put in place to counter the ease with which mail-in ballots can be exploited. Many of these were removed.

The lawmakers claim that Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar used her influence to loosen regulations governing mail ballots with issues — like a missing signature or secrecy envelope — undermining the intent of the law.

Positive Signal From Supreme Court Justice Alito?

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Sunday moved up the deadline for Pennsylvania officials to file response briefs in a lawsuit by GOP members seeking to overturn the state’s certification.

Legal observers noted the move by Justice Alito was possibly signaling that the court may take up the case.

Alito had previously set the deadline for Dec. 9, one day after what is known as the “safe harbor date,” the federal cutoff date for states to “lock in” their electors for the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.

But Alito unexpectedly moved up the deadline for Pennsylvania officials to respond Tuesday by 9 a.m. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the move is significant because it “would give the court a few hours Tuesday to act on Rep. Mike Kelly’s petition if it chooses to do so.”

Alito’s original selection of the Dec. 9 deadline indicated to most legal observers that the court was not inclined to act on the case in a way that would alter election results.

The Republicans seek an order to temporarily block Pennsylvania from certifying the results of the 2020 election before it’s too late. The injunction, if granted, would remain in place while the full U.S. Supreme Court considers and resolves the Republicans’ appeal.

The plaintiffs in the case are seeking to have the court ultimately toss all of Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots, on the grounds that a state law passed in October 2019 that allows for no-excuse absentee voting is unconstitutional. The state constitution specifies that absentee votes can be cast for only a limited number of reasons.

Should the courts rule that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots or post-Election ballots cast in the state be lost, Joe Biden’s 80,000 vote lead would be easily wiped out.

The election would be sent to the state’s Republican-controlled legislature for a vote, which would no doubt guarantee a Pennsylvania victory for Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Rep. Kelly’s expedited appeal, saying the matter “raises serious legal issues.”

Cruz, the longest serving solicitor general in the history of Texas and a former law professor, is the first U.S. senator to publicly support the appeal.

“Hearing this case now – on an emergency expedited basis – would be an important step in helping rebuild confidence in the integrity of our democratic system,” Cruz said in statement, adding that a Reuters poll found 39% of Americans from all sides of the political spectrum believe the election was “rigged.”

Surveillance Video: Georgia Poll Workers Apparently Counting Ballots Illegally Caught In the Act

A group of House Republicans in Washington is calling on AG Barr to open an investigation into the Nov. 3 election in Georgia, following back-to-back hearings at the Capitol in Atlanta with the state Senate’s Government Oversight and Judiciary committees.

Witnesses at the public hearing aired eyewitness testimony about election irregularities and voter-fraud, and a surveillance videotape was shown to the Judiciary members by the Trump team that left people stunned.

The footage was of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County on Election Night, engaging in what appeared to be illegal activity and possibly outright fraud regarding the handling of ballots.

According to the affidavits of Republican poll watchers, and as recounted by Trump attorney Jackie Pick who narrated the surveillance video, the poll watchers and the press were asked to leave at around 10 p.m., after being told that the ballot-counting would stop for the night.

But as shown in the video, when the press and the Republican observers gather up their things and leave, four election workers stay behind. When the room has fully emptied out, these individuals approach a table draped with a cover. Four concealed suitcases on wheels are swiftly withdrawn from underneath the table.

The election workers are seen wheeling the suitcases to their tables, removing what appears to be ballots. They continue to sort and scan the ballots, unobserved, for two hours, according to the time frames on the footage, as explained by the campaign team.

“What are these ballots doing there separate from all the other ballots? And why are they only counting them when the place is cleared out with no witnesses?” Pick asked the lawmakers. “These machines can process about 3,000 ballots per hour. You have multiple machines there. They are there for two hours. Do the math. We believe [the number of possibly fraudulent ballots] could easily be beyond the margin of victory in this race.”

Dead, Illegal, Unregistered, Past-the-Deadline Voters

Biden won Georgia by only about 12,500 votes, Ray Smith, the Trump team’s lead counsel in the state, reminded the Judiciary Committee at the Georgia public hearing.

However, 2,506 felons voted illegally in Georgia, he told the committee. He said another 2,423 voters weren’t registered to vote; 1,043 of those who cast ballots registered at a post office box, church or commercial property; and 4,926 voted despite registering to vote after the deadline.

A staggering 10,315 ballots appeared to be cast by voters who were dead by Election Day.

Smith also asserted that 15,700 individuals had filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service before Nov. 3, and 40,279 voted after moving across county lines at least 30 days before Election Day without reregistering in their new county.

Despite these massive discrepancies and the evidence of fraud, On Nov. 20, Georgia certified results showing the state went for Biden.

“Because of the abject failure of the secretary of state of this state and the counties to properly conduct the election, it is impossible to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election,” Smith told the lawmakers.

After the State Farm Arena video went viral, Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp called on Secretary of State Raffensperger to implement a signature verification audit on all absentee ballots to verify their legitimacy. Raffensperger has yet to act on that plan.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign’s legal team filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court contesting the outcome in Georgia. “Normally in an election contest under Georgia law, the remedy is a new election. That would certainly be a possible remedy in the instance,” attorney Smith said. “We are asking the court to order a new election.”

He said the Legislature must act to appoint electors, citing the U.S. Constitution’s provision that “each state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in Congress.”

Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

“You as a Georgia Legislature are the body that is empowered to choose the presidential electors,” Smith said.

‘Too Slow and Too Lax’

A Republican House letter to US Attorney General William Barr signed by 25 congressmen called out the Attorney General for being “too slow and too lax” in investigating voter fraud and corruption in the recent election. The letter noted that Barr has lost the confidence of many Republican members of Congress for his apparent inaction.

The congressmen urged Barr to take steps to prevent fraud during the two Senate runoff races in Georgia scheduled for Jan. 5.

“We strongly urge you to use your authority as Attorney General to issue a restraining order or temporary injunction preventing organizations from registering illegal voters in the upcoming election,” the congressmen wrote. “Swift action is needed to ensure that illegal votes do not dilute the rights of legal voters.”

The driving force behind the effort is Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks who has stated his plans to challenge state Electoral College votes in the House. Admitting it’s an uphill climb even though the Republicans hold a majority of state legislatures, Brooks has said that “not all Republicans are willing to do what’s necessary to protect the sanctity of our election system.”

*****

Allegations of U.S. Postal Service Shenanigans To Influence Election Results

Several whistleblowers who worked as U.S. Postal service contractors in various states cast fresh doubt on the 2020 election process in a press conference last week, arranged by the Amistad Project of the nonpartisan Thomas Moore Society.

The witnesses shared experiences that “indicate widespread malfeasance in the Postal Service,” a press release said. Some of the testimonies implicated USPS workers in illegal actions to influence election results through ballot manipulation.

In the most extraordinary report, a U.S. Postal Service contractor said his trailer full of 144,000-288,000 completed mail-in ballots, which he drove from Beth Page, New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, disappeared after he delivered it to a Lancaster depot, as instructed by postal service higher-ups.

The driver, Jesse Morgan, disclosed that the “weird” runaround he was given by a Postal Office Transportation supervisor during a routine unloading in Harrisburg, Pa. and the bizarre disappearance of his trailer with its load of completed election ballots kindled his suspicions, prompting him to come forward.

Another witness, Nathan Pease, said he was told by two separate postal workers on two separate occasions that the USPS in Wisconsin was gathering over 100,000 ballots on the morning of Nov. 4 to backdate the ballots to Nov. 3, so that they would be counted even if they arrived after the Election Day deadline.

Yet another whistleblower in Traverse City, Michigan, reported that Trump campaign mail was allegedly put in bins labeled “Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail,” while Biden campaign material was ordered to be delivered in a timely way.

*****

President Trump: ‘Most Important Speech of My Presidency’

Delivering what he called “the most important speech” of his presidency, President Donald Trump said all his achievements in office take second place to a higher cause: ensuring the integrity of American elections.

In his 46-minute address last week, he castigated the “rigged” election, saying the system was under a “coordinated assault and siege.”

“This colossal expansion of mail-in voting opened the floodgates to massive fraud,” Trump said. “It’s a widely known fact that the voting rolls are packed with people who are not lawfully eligible to vote, including those who are deceased, have moved out of their state, and even are non-citizens of our country.”

“Beyond this, the records are riddled with errors, wrong addresses, and many other issues. This is not disputed. It has never been disputed.”

Democrats mailed out tens of millions of ballots, permitting “fraud and abuse on a scale never seen before,” Trump noted.

Using “the pandemic as a pretext,” he said, Democrats and courts overrode constitutional election law. Dozens of counties in key swing states have more registered voters on the rolls than they have voting age citizens, including 67 counties in Michigan,” Trump said.

“Wisconsin could not confirm the residency of more than 100,000 people,” Trump said, adding they refused before the election to clean up the registrations. “I knew why: because they’re illegal voters.”

Key battleground states, like Wisconsin, saw a “massive dump of votes” overnight, swinging the lead from Trump to his opponent.

Michigan had a dump of 149,772 votes overnight, flipping Trump’s lead to Biden, he maintained. He said hundreds of thousands of votes were unlawfully counted without meaningful observation, or no observation at all.

He also described untold numbers of voters who showed up to vote on Election Day but were told they had already voted by mail-in ballot, despite not having done so.

Trump took aim at Dominion Voting Systems, saying that in addition to its many built-in vulnerabilities, it might have counted votes on overseas servers, which were vulnerable to hacking and fraud.

“We’re showing you hundreds of thousands [of cases of fraud],” Trump said. “Far more than the margin of victory.

“If I lost, I would be a very gracious loser…Trump said at a recent rally in Georgia. “I’d go to Florida, I’d accept it, knowing I did a good job. But you can’t ever accept it when they steal and rig and rob…”

“Their mail-in voting scam is the latest part of their four-year effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election… Even what I am saying now will be demeaned and disparaged, but that’s okay. I just keep on going forward.”