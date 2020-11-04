As Scandal Grows, Concern That Joe Biden Has Been Compromised

The mainstream media’s campaign to suppress the Biden scandal appears to be backfiring, as disclosures continue to stream forth from conservative news outlets about the Biden family multi-million-dollar deals and “influence peddling” in China, Ukraine and other countries.

These activities were allegedly conducted while presidential candidate Joe Biden was vice president, and he possibly benefited financially from his son Hunter’s schemes. The disclosures have raised the specter of foreign governments possessing highly sensitive information about the Bidens that could pose security risks to a Biden administration.

Far from burying revelations about these affairs, the news blackout has forced millions of people to seek the facts from the few courageous sources committed to unraveling the story.

An electrifying interview by Fox News with eyewitness Tony Bobulinski who was directly involved with many Biden transactions over a period of two years, was viewed 2.5 million times in 12 hours, the network reports.

It’s a riveting and disturbing saga, backed by reams of documents, photos, emails and texts, whose message holds implications for every American, say those who have perused the material.

If the emails and eyewitness testimony are genuine, as they appear to be, they raise serious questions about Joe Biden’s integrity and judgment. Regardless of the election’s outcome, it’s likely Biden won’t be able to get the ‘genie back in the bottle,’ experts say.

In a Sunday Morning Futures interview, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the situation is “a huge mess” that is “not going away” and will likely intensify in the coming weeks.

Sen. Johnson: ‘Two Systems of Justice’

Johnson’s committee has launched an investigation into the much-publicized emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, as reported by the New York Post.

“I take no joy in uncovering and revealing the truth about the Bidens,” Johnson said, adding that “those of us who are investigating this” are “doing it for a very serious purpose.”

Last month, Johnson called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to confirm or deny key details regarding emails that indicate Hunter introduced his father in 2015 to a top executive at Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma Holdings. The emails surfaced in a laptop allegedly left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware in Sept 2019.

Johnson noted in a letter to Wray that more than a year has passed since the repair shop owner brought the laptop to his committee. The Senate committee had turned the material over to the FBI, asking the FBI to confirm certain details in order to validate the claim.

The bureau failed to comply, but a justice department official has since confirmed to Sinclair Broadcasting that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019, focused on allegations of money-laundering. The official said the probe remains active.

In his letter to FBI director Wray, Johnson said he asked why the FBI hadn’t opened an investigation into Hunter Biden earlier. “Perhaps because of his last name?” he asked ironically in the Sunday Morning Futures interview.

“We probably have two systems of justice, one for Democrats and the well-connected, and one for Republicans like President Trump and the rest of Americans,” Johnson said.

“That’s one of the reasons the American people are losing confidence in agencies like the FBI,” he added, referring to growing awareness of how the FBI has shown itself to be deeply partisan, and to drop the ball when it serves its partisan interest.

Scandals That Cry Out for Investigation

Johnson said that the Biden allegations have lifted the lid on three unfolding scandals that cry out for investigation. Foremost, he said, are the allegations themselves.

“Look at how much we know now about the Bidens that the mainstream media is not reporting, so there’s the second scandal: the suppression of this important story by the mainstream media and social media as well,” Johnson said. “It’s basic censorship.”

Last month, Twitter and Facebook censored the New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s alleged business deals based on emails and documents in his abandoned laptop. Twitter not only forced the incriminating story off their platform but suspended the accounts of users who re-tweeted the story.

The top executives of these social media companies were summoned (virtually) before the Senate to respond to allegations of discriminatory practices designed to influence the presidential election. Twitter executive Jack Dorsey denied the allegations but after a lengthy standoff, admitted he erred.

Abandoning all pretense of journalistic integrity, ABC, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post and other major media have tried to bury the Biden story.

“Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden can count on his allies in the press and Big Tech to protect him through Election Day,” wrote the New York Post editorial board. The article noted that whenever journalists had a rare chance to ask Joe Biden a few questions, they avoided all sensitive issues.

Not one reporter has asked him for his response to allegations arising from emails on his son’s computer and from eyewitness testimony that he was involved in Hunter’s shady foreign enterprises, and how that could impact a Biden administration.

Intelligence Committee and Deep State Aligned with Team Biden

In addition to the outrage of social and mainstream media acting as a propaganda arm of the Biden campaign, Johnson singled out a third scandal tied to the Hunter Biden allegations: “the suppression [of information] by the Intelligence Committee and the deep state.”

He pointed to the dozens of former senior intelligence officials who, according to an article in Politico, have signed on to a letter expressing their belief that the Hunter Biden emails show “classic earmarks” of a Russian disinformation.”

The letter went forward despite Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s assertion that this was clearly not the case, the emails were not related to any Russian scheme.

“This is not Russian disinformation,” Johnson continued. “This is important information the American voters need to hear, and the deep state and the media are covering it up.” The letter, he said, was designed to give Biden the cover he needed to worm his way out of embarrassing questions.

“The press and now much of the intelligence community and the deep state are in the tank for Joe Biden,” remarked Johnson, stressing that all three “scandals” have to be investigated as “they all represent an enormous threat to our democracy.”

Explosive Interview

After the New York Post published some of the incriminating emails discovered in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, former Hunter business partner Tony Bobulinski came forward to authenticate the emails in which he was referenced.

Bobulinski said he was disturbed that his name was being linked to allegations that the emails were fake, or part of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Russians. Bobulinski says he was also alarmed by a September report from Senators. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley that “connected some dots” on the Biden-China CEFC deal to which he had been a partner, causing him now to believe the Bidens sold out their U.S. partners.

In an hour-long interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski shared an in-depth account of his dealings with Hunter and Joe Biden in 2017, and why he believes Joe Biden is “compromised” by those dealings.

He attests that all the correspondence he provided including emails, texts, photos, receipts and legal documents are genuine, including documents that suggest Hunter was cashing in on the Biden name and that Joe Biden was involved.

His trove of evidence establishing context, dates, timeframes and legal information collapses any allegation of Russian meddling, writes the WSJ, whose editors have reviewed the documents.

A former Navy lieutenant of an elite command unit who later built a prosperous investment firm, Bobulinski explained that he was recruited by Hunter and associates beginning in 2015, to serve as CEO of a joint Biden-Chinese investment company called SinoHawk.

Bobulinski said that in 2017 he twice met with former Vice President Joe Biden, as part of the Biden family effort at wooing him to take on the CEO role. The business enterprise involved Hunter, Jim Biden (Joe’s brother), and CEFC Energy, a company tied to the Chinese Communist government.

CEFC achieved “capitalist” goals for the Chinese government that the Communist ruling party could not overtly support, Bobulinski explained.

Bobulinski said Joe Biden was supposed to personally benefit from a stake in the new company, without being officially listed as a stakeholder. He pointed to documents in which Hunter and others refer to Joe’s involvement in the deal, including an email from a Hunter partner that proposed the “big guy” be paid 10% of the company equity, held in Hunter’s name. Bobulinski identified “the big guy” as Joe Biden.

Chinese Sought Access to White House Through Biden

Following his interview with Fox News, Bobulinski shared his portfolio with Senate investigators and later with the FBI.

“My impression was everyone in that room was aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved, and potential multiple impacts to this country and every citizen living in it,” Bobulinski later said of his meetings with officials, in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

Bobulinski stressed that documents provided to the Senate, to Congress and to the Department of Justice via the FBI, show that CEFC was effectively loaning $5 million directly to the Biden family.

It was his understanding, he said, that the Chinese were interested in business connections with the Bidens not for financial profit but as a path to high-level political influence.

“To them, [the prize] was always the Biden family. Notice they don’t say in their document they’re loaning the money to Hunter or Jim Biden or to Bobulinski…it was to the Biden “family” who’s obviously led by Joe Biden.

Some of the texts shared by Bobulinksi illustrate the concerns he had over Hunter’s unreliability. In a warning to James Gilliar who was involved in forging the partnership, he says they need to “manage” Hunter because “he thinks things are going to be his personal piggybank.”

The two men share concerns in their text correspondence over Hunter’s “mental state,” substance abuse, and other deficits.

Hunter Biden: ‘The Chinese Are Coming to Be MY Partners’

Hunter, in his own texts to Bobulinski makes clear that his role as a “Biden” is the driving force in the partnership, one that entitles him to special perks. When the two had a dispute over Hunter wanting $5 million of the investment capital to be wired to his own law firm, as opposed to the new company Sinohawk, Hunter rails that the CEFC heads are “coming to be MY partner – to be partners with the Bidens.”

He reminds Bobulinski “that in this instance only one player holds the trump card and that’s me. May not be fair but it’s the reality because I’m the only one putting an entire family legacy on the line.”

In a private text to Bobulinski, James Gilliar advises Bobulinski that Hunter is correct in stating the primary draw for the Chinese is the Biden name and influence. “I know why [CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming] wants the deal and what makes it enormous, it’s the family name.”

Bobulinski slowly began to grasp more of the picture as time went on and to consider withdrawing from the venture. He now believes the Chinese government was able to obtain highly sensitive information about the Bidens that could cause them to be vulnerable to subtle forms of exploitation.

“CEFC was closely entwined with the Chinese government and military until it went bankrupt, following U.S. charges of money laundering. There is no question CEFC was buying Hunter for influence,” writes the Wall Street Journal.

Hunter Biden Became Chairman Ye’s Personal Lawyer

The deal apparently fell through on the Chinese end in the summer of 2017. According to Bobulinski, CEFC was supposed to supply $10 million to grow the business; it never arrived. Bobulinski suspects Hunter and Jim had found an easier way to cash in on their name, by circumventing their partners.

Hunter as much admitted to this, disclosing to Bobulinski that he had become Chairman’s Ye’s “personal lawyer.”

This is where Sen. Johnson’s report fills in the gaps. The Senate report notes that CEFC wired $5 million to a company called Hudson West in August 2017, and Hudson West sent $4.7 million in “consulting fees” to Biden’s law firm over the course of a year.

The report elaborates that an associate of CEFC, Chairman Ye, opened a line of credit under Hudson West’s name. Hunter, Jim Biden and Jim Biden’s wife, Sara, were given credit cards associated with the account, and spent more than $100,000.

‘You’ll Bury Us All’

After Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, social media platforms and the Biden team dismissed the New York Post’s exposés from Hunter’s laptop as nothing but “Russian disinformation,” Bobulinski asked Biden aide Rob Walker to use his influence to have the Biden team retract the statement, which he felt was “offensive” and a slur on his name.

“I said if I didn’t hear back from them by midnight, I would have no choice but to go on record,” Bobulinski recalled. The conversation with Walker had been recorded, and Tucker Carlson played the final fragment in the televised interview.

“Tony, don’t, you’ll bury us all,” Walker had warned.

“I don’t want to bury or hurt anybody. I didn’t want to put my family at risk [by coming forward],” Bobulinski told Fox News, adding that he’s received death threats.

He spoke of his pride in his years of service in Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, and of his family’s long history of service to the country. “To have Joe Biden at a public debate referencing ‘Russian disinformation,’ when he knows he sat face-to-face with me, that they traveled me around the world with his son and his brother… to associate that [slur] with my name is disgusting.”

“The Hunter tale is at best the story of a wayward son and indulgent father,” writes the WSJ. “At worst, it is an example of the entire Biden clan cashing in on its name with a U.S. rival. But given Hunter’s exploits in China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and elsewhere, much more is yet to come.

Rep. Khanna of California Vouches for Bobulinski

Despite efforts by mainstream media to suppress Bobulinski’s dramatic narrative, his story has riveted the country and evoked strong reactions.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of Ca. has vouched for the former CEO’s trustworthiness in an email of support telling him he would defend him against slander in the media.

A former co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, Rep. Khanna told Bobulinski he’d been following the reports about his dealings with the Bidens.

“Tony, I hope you are doing okay,” Khanna wrote in the email (obtained by Fox News), adding that he had given a statement to The NY Times “that I know you, you have always acted honorably with me, and you and other family members supported me.”

“I respect your service to our country… I told [the NYTimes] that you have never been a ‘partisan hack’ in our interactions and have talked about putting country over party. “I also have made it clear that I do not think you are a Russian agent. I will continue to make that statement to any media that asks.”

Khanna signed off his email to Bobulinski with his cell phone number and an offer to chat. “After the heat of the election, if you want to, I am happy to chat,” he wrote. “On a personal level, I wish you and your family the best.”

*****

‘Listen, My Dad’s On the Way…’

While presidential candidate Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever discussing his son’s business affairs with him, whistleblower Tony Bobulinski describes to Tucker Carlson of Fox News a scenario in a Los Angeles hotel, where a meeting with himself and Joe Biden had been arranged. Bobulinski had just agreed to join a Biden family business venture with a powerful Chinese Energy company, CEFC.

CARLSON: Okay, so I want to fast forward to early May, 2017, and at this point you’ve agreed to become part of this deal. Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, James Gilliar… they’re asking you to meet with the former vice president in Los Angeles. Describe the context; describe why they wanted you to meet with him.

BOBULINSKI: OK. In May of 2017, I met with Hunter Biden and Rob Walker multiple times at the Chateau Marmont and the discussion was they wanted me to sit down with Hunter’s father, just to meet him and, at a high level, discuss the Biden family and how they approach things.

CARLSON: How did that play out?

BOBULINSKI: [Joe Biden] was flying in, and we were to meet at the Beverly Hilton; the Milken Conference was going on…And Joe was flying in to speak. Hunter and everyone was in town and they wanted to coordinate me meeting with Joe.

And so it was set up for the night of May 2nd. I first met with Hunter Biden and Jim Biden where they briefed me that, “Listen, my dad’s on the way, and we won’t go into too much detail on the business front, but we’ll just spend time talking at a high level about you, your background, the Biden family. And then he’s got to get some rest because he’s speaking at the conference in the morning.”

CARLSON: So this was at night. The vice president had just flown across the country. He’s an older man; he’s got work to do. But they carved out a piece of his schedule for you to meet with him late at night. Why would they do that?

BOBULINSKI: Because they were wining and dining me. Presenting the strength of the Biden family to get me more engaged, to want to take on the CEO role and develop Sinohawk, both in the United States and around the world, in partnership with CEFC… Hunter brought his father over to where we were sitting and introduced me as “the one who’s helping us with the business we’re doing with the Chinese.”

CARLSON: This is a company with direct connections to the communist government of China. The former vice president has said he had no knowledge whatsoever of his son’s business dealings and was not involved in them at all.

BOBULINSKI: That is a blatant lie.

******

‘Plausible Deniability:’

The ability to deny involvement in illegal or unethical activities because there is no clear evidence to prove involvement. –PoliticalDictionary.com

Each day brings to light new disclosures about the Biden scandal while also heightening the frantic efforts of pro-Biden forces to quash the story. Excerpts from a Fox News interview with Tony Bobulinski describe how Biden family members in May 2017 shrugged off all concern that their foreign business entanglements could hurt a Joe Biden presidential run in 2020.

TUCKER CARLSON: So was it clear to you from the beginning that what Jim Biden was bringing to this deal was his relationship with Joe Biden?

BOBULINSKI: One thousand percent, crystal clear. I met with Joe Biden the morning of May 3rd at the Milken Conference and then was taken backstage after Joe had spoken. We joked around for about 10, 15 minutes and then he asked me to walk him out to his car. He just asked how he did, what I thought of his speech. And then he just sort of asked me to keep an eye on his son and his brother.

CARLSON: This is Joe Biden?

BOBULINSKI: Joe Biden, yes. And then after that, I went over the Peninsula Hotel and I sat with Jim Biden for two hours, where he walked through all the work he did to get Joe Biden elected and then through the family history, and the role that he had played in it.

And I’m sitting there, listening and thinking how are they doing this? I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future? And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, how are you guys getting away with this? I mean putting your brother’s future presidential campaign at risk with the Chinese deal and stuff you’re doing around the world…Aren’t you concerned? And he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, “plausible deniability.”

CARLSON: So he said, essentially, we’re lying about it?

BOBULINSKI: Anyone watching this interview can look up what “plausible deniability” means.

CARLSON: Were you surprised, given the trove of documents you have, given the credibility that I think is apparent that you have, that no other news organization took the time to unpack this story?

BOBULINSKI: Surprise would be an understatement. Because it would be different if this was [just] my word against Jim, Hunter and Joe Biden. But I’ve provided so many documents and facts that validate times, meetings, who participated….Text messages from Hunter Biden and Jim Biden in first person, speaking to me.

So yes, I was shocked that not only the media is not only discussing this, they’re dismissing it as Russian disinformation!

CARLSON: What are the implications of this going forward? If Joe Biden is elected president, which could very well happen, how does this constrain his ability to deal with China?

BOBULINSKI: Given the history here with CEFC and the facts… I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. When I think to what extent the Chinese have sensitive information about them… I think the American people should demand an investigation. I would encourage people to go online and download Senator Johnson’s 87-page report after watching this, and read pages 65-87 and form your own conclusion.