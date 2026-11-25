Full disclosure. I had the zechus of being the guest speaker at the melava malka of Yeshiva Madreigas Ha’Adam in Queens. The rosh yeshiva, Rav Moshe Faskowitz, and the menahel, Rav Avrohom Yitzchok Berman, have raised several generations of loyal talmidim in the Novardoker tradition. Since my rebbetzin is related to the Alter and several other Novardoker gedolim, I was somewhat familiar with this school of mussar, but I dug a bit deeper. In preparing for this event, I found that one of the major concepts that arose would be appropriate for my audience, but I now feel that our esteemed Yated readership might be interested in the broader scope of this approach.

The author of Madreigas Ha’Adam, Rav Yosef Yoizel Horowitz, known as the Alter of Novardok, taught many important lessons, in addition to founding a network of Bais Yosef yeshivos in the Novardoker tradition. One of these teachings is menuchas hanefesh. By this, the Alter means developing an inner tranquility and serenity that doesn’t allow one to be shaken by external events or even personal crises, such as danger or disappointments. Although we have dealt with aspects of this middah here before, under the title “Just Don’t Panic,” our times require a deeper look.

One of the stories with the Alter illustrates this dramatically. He was making Havdolah one Motzoei Shabbos when some Cossacks broke in, menacingly brandishing their rifles. Appropriately enough, the Alter continued his melodious rendition of the distinction between Klal Yisroel and the nations, not spilling a drop of the traditionally full becher. The intimidating soldiers continued their threats, the Alter ignoring them as he completed all the brachos. He smelled the besamim, held his hands up to the candle, and drank from the kos. The enraged miscreants pulled their triggers, to no avail, no bullets emerging from their useless weapons, finally all leaving frustrated and confused” (Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein, Aleinu Leshabeiach 2:234).

Later, the relieved family and talmidim asked Rav Horowitz how he was able to maintain his equanimity under the circumstances. I believe that his answer might enable us to deal with many forms of adversity. He responded, “Why should I be afraid of people who are even lower than animals? The Torah (Yeshayah 1:3) says that ‘an ox knows his owner and a donkey his master’s trough,’ but this wretched human being doesn’t even know that he has a Creator Who is in charge of the world and will hold him responsible for every action.”

In other words, although it is much easier said than done, all we really have to do is accept the absolute power of our Creator in all things and we can be impervious to any of life’s challenges and formidable events.

Let us begin with the seminal words of the Alter himself (Madreigas Ha’Adam, Darkei Habitachon, page 149). He cites a posuk, “Trust in Hashem with all your heart and do not rely upon your own understanding” (Mishlei 3:5). The Vilna Gaon, in his commentary, as quoted by the Alter, says, “Don’t accept your own intellectual opinion, even as an aid.” The proof may be found in the words of Chazal (Rosh Hashanah 26b) that the rabbis didn’t know how translate the phrase, “Cast upon Hashem your yehovcha (burden) and He will sustain you.” We have translated yehovcha as “burden,” yet the literal translation of the Gemara implies that the Amoraim didn’t know that. This cannot be, so the Vilna Gaon explains that the chachomim knew clearly that the word means “burden.” Their query was much more profound than simple linguistics. To return to the Gaon, from the Gemara later it is clear that their question was: If we do have absolute faith in Hashem, do we have to do anything at all or should we always make our hishtadlus (effort)?

To this, the Alter adds the key to achieving the composure we seek. He reveals that “[One who achieves full bitachon in Hashem] gains absolute menuchas hanefesh (tranquility) from any worries the world brings to him. He is saved from all anxiety (isn’t almost everyone on something for it?] and from constantly searching for ways to alleviate his discomfort. This kind of activity can disrupt normal happy life. However, one who truly believes that Hashem is totally in charge is rescued from living a life of falsity and duplicity. Since we can never add to what the Creator has decreed, even if it seems that the world is falling apart [my emphasis], he will have nothing to fear at all.”

At this point, I must add a moshol (parable) offered to explicate the words of the Vilna Gaon by several great baalei mussar, such as Rav Matisyohu Salomon and others. They give the parable of someone carrying a heavy bag who receives a ride from a kindly driver. He keeps his heavy briefcase on his lap, but the driver suggests that there is still a long way to go so he could put it on the floor. The passenger thinks that he is smarter than the driver and explains that he doesn’t want to burden the motor and tires unnecessarily. The driver, of course, sets him straight. “My friend,” he intones, “it makes no difference where you put your bag. The motor and tires will take you and your bag where you are going, so you may as well relax.”

The nimshol is obvious, but we will pursue the point. We may think, somewhat arrogantly but certainly foolishly, that Hashem needs us to help Him help us. In truth, however, He doesn’t need us at all. Yes, sometimes we must do our hishtadlus, as mentioned earlier, but only if we understand that Hashem is really doing everything; we are just along for the ride. Going to the doctor, working at a job, investing money, and buying a lottery ticket may seem to bring results. But if we forget Who is making the wheel turn, we have missed the lesson of life itself.

The Ramchal (beginning of Derech Hashem) illustrates creation itself with this concept. Hashem had no need for this world at all. He only created it as a vehicle for the opportunity to do chesed. But in order to make this kindness meaningful, He gave us opportunities — Torah and mitzvos — to earn our keep so that we would not receive nahama dekisufa, bread of shame. But if we think for a moment that we are doing Hashem any favors, we must think again. If we think that we are reducing His burden by holding the bag on our lap, we are not only being foolish. We are actually being apikorsim — heretics — in the most basic aspects of our belief system.

Another line from the Alter may be helpful here. A person was embarrassing and castigating a fellow Jew in public. Someone tried to stop him by reminding him that “one who humiliates another person in public loses his share in the World to Come.” The transgressor responded arrogantly, “It would be worth losing part of my Olam Haba to expose this person’s sins.” When the Alter heard this, he commented poignantly that “it would be worthwhile discovering if he would as easily give up part of his Olam Hazeh (this world) as he was willing to give up the true world” (Aleinu Leshabeiach 3:472). In other words, when this world is much more precious and real to us than the World to Come, we have entered into the dimension of disbelief and lack of serious thought. It is then that we have lost our emunah and bitachon and begun relying upon our own poor judgment and reasoning.

It has been pointed out that when the Anshei Knesses Hagedolah began instituting decrees and teachings for Klal Yisroel, the first was “be deliberate in judgment” (Pirkei Avos 1:1). The first and worst of the curses in the Tochacha (Vayikra 26:16) is “I will assign upon you panic.” In these past few weeks, there have been several phenomena that can be explained as the hacking of the world’s technology. This has taken the form of planes not being able to land, communication disruptions and the like. So far, the government has denied that eight or more of these events happening simultaneously are connected in any way. It remains to be seen whether this is true or not, but, in the meantime, many thousands have panicked, buying large quantities of water and other basic human needs. This may be hishtadlus, but it also may be behalah, absolute chaos, leading sometimes to anarchy. The Alter would certainly not have approved, nor even stopped doing anything in which he was engaged.

It is time for us to realize that Hashem has been realigning the world to bring the geulah sheleimah. We should neither panic nor lose our composure. No, we don’t need a sedative, only the calming reassurance that we are totally in the soothing hands of Hashem. Let’s make the Alter’s Havdolah every day, not falling into the world’s trap of cowering in apprehension. This is not the time for self-driving cars. Hashem is in the Driver’s Seat. All we need to do is to hang onto His every word, as He leads he way.