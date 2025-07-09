A Taxpayer’s Guide:

licans have passed and President Trump has signed into law their “One Big, Beautiful” tax-and-spending package, individual taxpayers need to know how it will impact their own 1040 federal tax returns for 2025, and determine whether they can benefit from some of its broad range of new and enhanced tax breaks.

The most important accomplishment of the bill, which the president signed into law on the White House lawn on his July 4 target date, was to make permanent most of the tax cuts for individuals that he instituted in 2017, which were originally scheduled to end after 2025.

FIRST PRIORITY: PRESERVING TRUMP’S 2017 TAX CUTS

If Trump’s new tax cut bill had not passed, more than 60% of American taxpayers would have seen the effects of a $4.5 trillion tax increase in five of the seven federal income tax brackets, which would have automatically reverted next year to their higher Obama-era values as follows:

* The tax rate on $0-$9,525 in annual income would have remained unchanged at 10%;

* The tax on $9,525-$38,700 in annual income would have increased from 12%-15%;

* The tax on $38,700-$93,700 in annual income would have increased from 22%-25%

* The tax on $93,700-$195,450 in annual income would have increased from 24%-28%

* The tax on $195,450-$424,950 in annual income would have increased from 32%-33%

* The tax on $424,950-$426,700 in annual income would have remained unchanged at 35%

* The tax on $426,700 in annual income and over would have increased from 37%-39.6%

The most significant of Trump’s 2017 rates for the bulk of middle-income American families were the 22% and 24% rates, which were reduced by 3% and 4% respectively from the Obama era, and which provided significant tax savings to married couples filing jointly who earned a total of about $100,000 to $400,000 yearly.

Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill also temporarily increased the Obama-era individual standard deduction from $6,500 to $15,000. That considerably simplified the preparation of annual tax returns for many taxpayers who no longer had to itemize their deductions, or hire a financial professional to do it for them, to reduce the amount of federal taxes they owed to the legal minimum.

As a result, after the increased standard deduction went into effect, the percentage of taxpayers itemizing their deductions fell from 30% to less than 10%. But that increased standard deduction was also due to expire at the end of this year. Instead, the new Trump bill made it permanent, increased it to $15,750 for this year, and provided for it to increase in each successive year, enabling it to keep pace with the rate of inflation.

Also scheduled to expire at the end of this year was Trump’s 2017 increase in the exemption for the federal estate tax for individuals to $14 million. Instead, the new Trump tax bill prevents the estate tax exemption from falling back to $7 million, makes it permanent, and raises it to $15 million in 2026. The same $15 million figure will also apply to the lifetime gift tax exemption starting in 2026. In addition, both of the exemption amounts will be indexed for inflation in future years.

Republicans argued that preventing all of the 2017 tax cuts from expiring at the end of this year by making them permanent would also provide more confidence and security to older taxpayers now making financial plans for their retirements in the near future.

DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS CLASH OVER CBO DEFICIT ESTIMATES

On the other hand, Democrats, citing estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), argued that keeping the expiring 2017 tax cuts in place, along with the new tax cuts in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” would drive up the federal deficit by several trillion dollars.

But Republican supporters of Trump’s bill challenged the accuracy of the CBO’s deficit spending estimates because they did not take into account the faster growth of the economy, likely to generate a net increase in tax revenues, due to the stimulus from both the old and new tax cuts authorized by the bill. Republicans also pointed out that the CBO had made the same mistaken deficit prediction when the Trump tax cuts were first enacted in 2017. Those tax cuts ultimately generated more rather than less tax revenues for the federal government, because of the overall increase in economic activity that they generated.

Trump and his fellow Republicans also warned, in making their case for passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” that allowing the 2017 tax cut measures to expire would have severely reduced consumer demand that supports two-thirds of the American economy, and possibly throw it into recession.

Trump is also confidently predicting that the tax cuts and extensions in his bill, combined with his administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of federal regulations on American businesses, will soon lead to a historic spurt in American economic growth. Trump has also boasted that his tariff incentives have already attracted trillions of dollars of new foreign investment in America’s domestic manufacturing sector,

WHY REPUBLICANS QUADRUPLED THE CAP ON SALT TAX DEDUCTIONS

The Trump bill also provides tax relief to middle and upper-class homeowners in highly taxed red states by increasing the $10,000 cap that was set by Trump’s bill in 2017 on the previously unlimited federal deduction for state and local income and property taxes (SALT). The new SALT deduction cap is $40,000 (indexed for inflation), which will benefit taxpayers with incomes of up to $500,000 per year, and who itemize their deductions on Schedule A of their 1040 tax returns.

The increase in the SALT deduction cap was demanded by a handful of moderate Republican congressmen representing competitive districts in the high tax states of New York and California, who feared that they would not be able to win re-election in the 2026 midterms if they could not deliver meaningful tax relief to their voters by restoring the full SALT deduction. Because the Republican majority in the House is so thin, the votes of those red-state GOP congressmen were crucial to the final passage of Trump’s tax bill last week, which was then sent to the White House for the president’s signature, making it law.

FOUR MORE TRUMP CAMPAIGN PROMISES KEPT

The new bill also fulfills Trump’s tax cut promises to three sets of voters during his 2024 presidential campaign: people who work for tips (tax free up to $25,000 per year), people being paid extra to work overtime (tax free up to $12,500 per year), and people on Social Security who will receive an extra $6,000 taxable income deduction bonus ($12,000 for couples filing jointly) on their 1040 federal tax returns to compensate them for the federal tax on their Social Security retirement benefits. However, according to an analysis by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, 64 percent of Social Security retirement recipients are already exempt from federal tax on their Social Security benefits due to their low level of income, and the new bonus deduction will raise that number to 88 percent.

Also, to keep his promise to boost the domestic automobile industry, Trump’s new tax bill includes a special deduction for the payment of car loan interest of up to $10,000 per year for the purchase of new American-built automobiles.

However, all four of these new targeted tax breaks are temporary. To minimize their impact on increasing the national debt, they were set to expire in 2028, shortly before the end of Trump’s second term as president, and eligibility for them is limited to low or middle-income taxpayers.

TRUMP IS ENDING BIDEN’S EV PURCHASE AND GREEN ENERGY SUBSIDIES

At the same time, the new Trump bill terminates, as of September 30 of this year, the $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of a new American-built electric vehicle, or a $4,000 credit for a used American-built EV. Those credits were originally supposed to remain in place until the end of 2032, in order to encourage the forced consumer transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

The EV purchase credits were established by President Biden’s cynically named 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). That same bill was also filled with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of wasteful, long-term green-energy programs, subsidies, and tax breaks ostensibly intended to fight climate change. In fact, many of the green energy programs that Trump’s bill will halt primarily benefited politically well-connected liberal NGOs and wealthy, elitist liberal Democrat campaign donors.

In addition, even though Biden and the Democrats used reconciliation rules to pass the IRA bill almost three years ago, very few of the green energy projects it funded have yet to see the light of day. This has raised serious questions about whether the Biden administration’s aggressive timetable for the green energy revolution was ever achievable.

But in addition to curtailing the Biden administration’s most impractical green energy goals, including its California-inspired move to gradually ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars over the next decade, Trump’s bill has also short-circuited the tax credits in the IRA bill that encouraged consumers to invest in making their homes more energy-efficient, by requiring those improvements to be completed by the end of 2025.

BOOSTING FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR RAISING CHILDREN

Trump’s new bill also increased the maximum child tax credit for 2025 from the $2,000 level Trump set in 2017 to $2,200 per child (under age 17) beginning this year, and again to be indexed for inflation. Of that amount, up to $1,700 of the credit is refundable as a cash payment for parents who do not pay enough in federal income taxes to fully use the $2,200 credit.

The new Trump bill also provides a one-time $1,000 bank deposit by the federal government in the name of every child born to American parents from 2025 through 2028. The parents will then be able to contribute up to $5,000 a year to their child’s tax-deferred “Trump account,” which will be invested in a diversified fund that tracks a major U.S. stock index. The funds will ultimately be available to pay for higher education and other types of authorized expenses after the child turns 18.

INDIRECT FEDERAL TAX SUPPORT FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL TUITION VOUCHERS

The Trump bill creates a new kind of tax credit, starting in 2027, for individuals willing to make a school voucher fund donation of up to $1700 to qualifying non-profit organizations, which then use the money to fund scholarships to send eligible K-12 students from low- or middle-income families in their state to private schools, including parochial schools and yeshivos.

Trump’s new law also includes two key changes to the deductions for charitable donations, each of which will take effect for tax year 2026. Taxpayers using the standard deduction instead of itemizing their deductions on Schedule A will also be allowed to deduct their qualified donations of up to $1,000 for single filers and up to $2,000 for joint filers.

However, charitable donations for those who do itemize them on Schedule A of their tax returns for this year will be subject to a new reduction in their charitable deduction equal to 0.5% of their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) as listed on their 1040 return. So, for example, a taxpayer with a MAGI of $300,000 would get no deduction for the first $1,500 of their charitable donations claimed on Schedule A.

CONTROVERSY OVER EXPANDED MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS

To help pay for Trump’s new tax cuts, the bill will institute reforms expected to reduce federal spending by $930 billion over the next decade on the Medicaid program, which currently provides joint state and federally funded medical care for 70 million low-income individuals. The new rules, starting in 2027, will require all relatively healthy individuals between the ages of 19 and 64, without dependents, to work or volunteer for community services for at least 80 hours a month in order to qualify for Medicaid benefits. States will also be required to confirm the eligibility of their Medicaid recipients every 6 months rather than once a year under the old rules.

Democrat critics of the Trump bill have cited CBO estimates predicting that its reductions in federal Medicaid spending will result in more than 11 million Americans losing access to their current Medicaid coverage, but President Trump has challenged that number as being far too big. He also claims that most of those who will lose their Medicaid coverage, which was originally intended only for the poor, were not entitled to it in the first place.

The bill also establishes a new $50 billion fund to support financially endangered hospitals serving rural areas across the country, which may suffer due to the overall reduction in federal Medicaid funding.

The Trump tax-cut bill also expands the work requirements for recipients of food stamps under the federal Agriculture Department’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It forbids the states, which administer the program, from giving food stamps to illegal immigrants. It also requires some states to start paying a small percentage of the cost of providing food stamps to their citizens and legal residents.

REVISING THE FEDERAL STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM TO END BIDEN GIVEAWAYS

The bill also reforms the federally run student loan program to make it more financially viable, after President Biden exceeded his constitutional authority by trying to cancel, without the constitutionally required authorization from Congress, the outstanding loan balances owed the government by tens of millions of middle-and upper-income former college students. The Trump reforms impose new upper limits on the yearly and total amounts of student loans for college and graduate school students, end their repayment deferments, and starting next year, offer a choice of two new types of repayment programs for new student loan borrowers.

Trump’s new tax cut bill also makes permanent the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction Pass-through (also known as Section 199A) for small business owners, which Trump first instituted as a temporary measure in his 2017 tax cut bill. It also increases the amount of the deduction to 23%. In addition to traditional small businesses, the extended small business deduction will apply to self-employed “gig economy” workers, including independent contractors, freelancers, and part-time Uber drivers.

According to an op-ed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent published on the Fox News website, the new permanence of the Trump business tax cuts will “give businesses of all sizes the certainty they need to grow, hire, and plan for the long term.” In addition, Bessent predicts that, by providing 100% expensing for new factories or the expansion of existing factories, the new Trump tax cut bill will enable American businesses large and small “to expand their workforce and reinvigorate [the] Main Street [American economy],” unleashing a new economic boom while rebuilding America’s industrial manufacturing base.

OTHER POLICY SAFEGUARDS

Bessent writes, “The One Big Beautiful Bill is more than just a tax bill. It works to ensure that illegal immigrants are not taking unfair advantage of the safety net that was created for American [citizens and legal immigrants]. The bill also funds the completion of the [southern] border wall and provides resources to hire thousands of additional federal agents to protect our country against future illegal immigration.”

The Treasury Secretary also predicts that “ending the black market of undocumented labor by funding enforcement of our existing immigration laws will result in a massive pay raise for the working class.” He also expects that, like Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, the new bill will enable “the net worth of the bottom 50% of households [by income to] increase faster than the net worth of the top 10% of households.”

MEANINGFUL HELP FOR LOWER AND MIDDLE-INCOME AMERICAN FAMILIES

Bessent cites estimates that the new and extended Trump tax cuts “will allow the average worker to keep an additional $4,000 to $7,200 in their annual real wages and allow the average American family of four to keep an additional $7,600 to $10,900 per year in take-home pay.” Those millions of American families will then be able to use those savings to help make their monthly mortgage or rent payments, buy a new car, or put aside some money for their children’s future college educations.

By eliminating the generous Biden-era federal subsidies for large-scale new wind and solar electrical power installations, Trump’s new bill has made America’s huge fossil fuel-based energy reserves far more competitive. Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” domestic energy policies have brought down the cost of gas at the pump without having to drain this country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, as Biden did. By bringing down the cost of all forms of energy to consumers and businesses alike, Trump’s policies have further reduced the rate of inflation across the entire economy, “made life more affordable for American families… [and] improved the lives of Americans on every rung of the economic ladder.”

REBUILDING THE DEPLETED AMERICAN MILITARY AND OBSOLETE DEFENSES

One of the least publicized aspects of Trump’s new bill is its long-overdue $150 billion expansion of investment to modernize and rebuild America’s military-industrial base. That need has grown more urgent in the face of increasing military threats from China aimed at America’s key allies and trading partners in the Asian Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as the growing arms and ammunition shortages in American military inventories that were revealed by the war of attrition between Russia and Ukraine, and the Israeli military’s replenishment requirements in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas sneak attack. Israel’s requirements have been worsened by an informal but nearly worldwide embargo on fresh arms and ammunition sales to Israel.

The extra Pentagon spending will finance the development of Trump’s proposed new “Golden Dome” nationwide missile defense project, based upon the latest combat-proven Israeli anti-missile technology. It will fund the development of new strategic bombers and high-performance fighter-bombers for the U.S. Air Force, and increase the rate of U.S. shipbuilding needed to maintain the current size of our naval fleet. Finally, the extra money for the Pentagon will hasten the replenishment of badly depleted Pentagon stocks of artillery shells and various advanced U.S. precision weapons and air defense systems, which are in high demand worldwide.

GRUDGING PRAISE FROM TRUMP’S OPPONENTS

Even Trump’s liberal media critics, including Ed Kilgore, writing in New York Magazine, have expressed their grudging admiration for the scope and audacity of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” for effectively addressing and implementing so many of Trump’s policy priorities at the same time.

As Kilgore writes: “Thanks to this bill, Trump could resign tomorrow and still point to an enduring legacy. Quite a few of his executive orders may ultimately be reversed or curtailed by the courts; his key appointees may fall by the wayside out of incompetence and corruption; and some of his policies, like his protectionist tariff regime, may collapse from sheer incoherence. But the 940-page bill he [signed] on July 4th will change the country in ways that will be difficult to reverse, even if his party loses Congress and the White House [to Democrats in the next two national elections.]

“It is, in fact,” Kilgore declared, “the single most sweeping piece of legislation in American history. Other presidents have used… budget reconciliation to get around Senate filibusters obstructing their initiatives. But none before Trump have packed a year’s worth of legislation, much of it designed to make major changes in federal policies and personnel, into a single bill, a One-and-Done agenda with no Plan B if it failed. . . It was arguably this high-risk but even higher-reward strategy that in the end enabled Republican leaders to convince nearly all their troops to go along with a bill” that many didn’t like because none of them wanted to cross Trump by voting against it. . .

“Give the devil his due,” Kilgore concedes. “Precisely because of its [bad] consequences and infernal implications, Trump’s megabill is an accomplishment that will justify his lavish self-congratulations.”

Kilgore also cites New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, who suggests that Trump’s bill, despite the embarrassing late spending compromises introduced by a handful of recalcitrant Senate and House Republicans, fully realizes several ancient Republican dreams. “It is,” Bouie writes, “perhaps, the longest-standing priority of the modern Republican Party to starve the welfare state, lower taxes as much as possible and spend what little federal revenues remain on internal and external security.”

On the other hand, Sarah Chamberlain, writing on the Fox News website, has nothing but praise for the Trump bill for delivering “real relief to hardworking Americans.”

She notes that “this law protects the middle-class tax cuts that have fueled economic growth, expanded the child tax credit that so many families rely on, and ends taxes on tips and overtime, giving hourly workers the raise Washington never let them keep before.”

BRINGING HOME THE GOP MESSAGE OF PROMISES KEPT

Chamberlain concludes that, after months of high-profile struggles to reach a consensus, Trump’s bill has given Republicans in the House and Senate “a clear message to take home: We kept our [campaign] promises. .

“They can return to their districts,” Chamberlain continues, “and point to a concrete achievement. Not rhetoric. Not talking points. Real reform that helps the people they represent.”

Hopefully, Chamberlain concludes, in preparation for victory in next year’s midterm election, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will serve the Republicans as a “foundation [upon which] to build trust with voters who are tired of excuses and hungry for results.”

“These wins are not abstract. They are personal, tangible, and powerful.”