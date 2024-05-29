Friday, May 31, 2024
A State of Mind

 

 

The world does cheer!

They say it’s great

Let’s give the terrorists

A state

 

Let’s get on board

Let’s spread the news

We’ll get the sane

To change their views

 

This is clever

This is fun

Get them on board

Just one by one

 

Ireland

Norway and Spain

It’s 1492

Again!

 

Isabella! Ferdinand!

Kick the Jews

From their

Own land!

 

Norway joins

The wicked fight

Forgetting that

They’re lily white

And soon they’ll have to

Take to flight

 

We all know

And we are sure

Soon there will be

More and more

 

The world will dance

And celebrate

A country built

On war and hate

 

Like Mr. Lenin

Aptly said

When Russia turned

Completely red

 

Like a fool

And like a dope

Democracies

Will sell the rope

 

That we will very

Gladly use

To hang them on

With our noose

 

They’ll march and scream

For Palestine

From River to the Sea

But they don’t know

The way they go

Will seal their destiny

 

Sure, all is good

And all is fine

With a state of

Palestine

 

Free speech

They shall not tolerate

Unless that speech

Is filled with hate

It’s not what they anticipate

 

And soon the mobs

Will start to cheer

Bring shariah law

To here!

 

The USA and Europe too

They’re also coming

After you

 

And colleges

Throughout the land

Will soon be shut

Professors banned

 

And we will laugh

At the big joke

When they’ll destroy

Your senseless woke

 

And for the equal rights

You strive

Just try to get

A mom to drive

 

I’m writing to a wall

No one here

Will heed the call

‘Cause it’s not Arabs

Who they love

It’s hate of us

And He above

 

And once again

We all do know

That this is how

The world does go

 

The biggest joke!

“Rely on them!”

The nations, world

And the UN

 

Enough! Just stop!

Don’t count on them

We’re only left

With our Hashem

 

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

