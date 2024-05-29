A State of Mind

The world does cheer!
They say it’s great
Let’s give the terrorists
A state
Let’s get on board
Let’s spread the news
We’ll get the sane
To change their views
This is clever
This is fun
Get them on board
Just one by one
Ireland
Norway and Spain
It’s 1492
Again!
Isabella! Ferdinand!
Kick the Jews
From their
Own land!
Norway joins
The wicked fight
Forgetting that
They’re lily white
And soon they’ll have to
Take to flight
We all know
And we are sure
Soon there will be
More and more
The world will dance
And celebrate
A country built
On war and hate
Like Mr. Lenin
Aptly said
When Russia turned
Completely red
Like a fool
And like a dope
Democracies
Will sell the rope
That we will very
Gladly use
To hang them on
With our noose
They’ll march and scream
For Palestine
From River to the Sea
But they don’t know
The way they go
Will seal their destiny
Sure, all is good
And all is fine
With a state of
Palestine
Free speech
They shall not tolerate
Unless that speech
Is filled with hate
It’s not what they anticipate
And soon the mobs
Will start to cheer
Bring shariah law
To here!
The USA and Europe too
They’re also coming
After you
And colleges
Throughout the land
Will soon be shut
Professors banned
And we will laugh
At the big joke
When they’ll destroy
Your senseless woke
And for the equal rights
You strive
Just try to get
A mom to drive
I’m writing to a wall
No one here
Will heed the call
‘Cause it’s not Arabs
Who they love
It’s hate of us
And He above
And once again
We all do know
That this is how
The world does go
The biggest joke!
“Rely on them!”
The nations, world
And the UN
Enough! Just stop!
Don’t count on them
We’re only left
With our Hashem