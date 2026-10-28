A Rebbetzin Every Day of Her Life- In Tribute to Rebbetzin Miriam Blum a”h

Khal Yereim is the shul in Cleveland Heights I was raised in, back in the days when a shul was a place where people were raised. Rav Yehuda Blum has guided the kehillah with wisdom, dedication, and love for over fifty years, and his wife, Miriam, always stood resolutely at his side. Rebbetzin Blum, as she was known to us all, was niftar on Chol Hamoed Sukkos, taking with her the primary source of our shul’s stubbornly elevated spirit.

As is often the case with people of the rebbetzin’s stature, trying to record all her achievements is a fool’s errand. Even should a successful attempt be made to track them all down, it would fall short of capturing her indomitable spirit. Rebbetzin Blum’s essence was far more than the things she accomplished.

The world stands on the pillars of Torah, avodah, and gemilus chassodim, Chazal teach us, and Rebbetzin Blum’s life added immeasurably to all three.

When Miriam Kayla Oelbaum was 18, she married her husband, an acclaimed talmid of Telshe, and moved from Toronto to Cleveland to start her new home. Rav Yehuda joined the Telshe kollel, and the new couple settled in the yeshiva neighborhood on Tremaine Road.

They would not stay there for long. Her father-in-law, Rav Amram, a giant of a man in the prime of his life, passed away suddenly at just fifty-seven years old, and the younger Rabbi Blum took over the reins of his father’s Cleveland Heights kehillah.

The young kollel wife became a rebbetzin overnight. She accepted her new role with the refined grace that came to define her, and for the next fifty years, faithfully filled the role as she understood it.

In retrospect, she had always been destined for that kind of leadership and primed for that kind of sacrifice.

Her father, Rav Yitzchok, had been a rov all his life. A prime disciple of Rav Shaul Brach, the well-known rov of Kashau, he was a genuine talmid chochom who had served as a dayan in various important Slovakian towns before the Nazis arrived.

Rav Yitzchok’s wife and five children were murdered by the Nazis, but like so many others in the courageous generation to whom we owe our eternity, he was determined to rebuild. Rebbetzin Chaya Bracha, the daughter of the Humene Rov and rosh yeshivah, Rav Yitzchok Eizik Friedrich, a prime disciple of the Kedushas Yom Tov of Sighet, became his second wife. Together, these two surviving scions of Hungarian Jewish royalty started over again, holding firmly onto their past.

Post-liberation, Rav Yitzchok presided over a kehillah of Bobover refugees in Techin, a Slovakian town bordering Poland. Rebbetzin Blum’s only sibling, her older brother Rav Noach Aizik, today a world-class talmid chochom and rov who leads a prominent Queens, New York shul, was born during his time there.

Within a few years, Techin’s returnees immigrated abroad, and the congregation disbanded. Rav Yitzchok was then offered a rabbinical position in Hamburg, and that is where the Oelbaums lived when their second child, Miriam Kayla, was born.

The people there were ehrliche Yidden, and the new rov and his wife were happy and comfortable in their new home, Rav Noach Aizik reports. However, there are things more important than happiness and comfort to people focused on eternity. The chinuch infrastructure in postwar Hamburg was sorely lacking, and their dream to raise children genuinely devoted to Hashem and the Torah would not come to fruition if they stayed there.

And so, this exhausted couple who had finally found some stability packed their bags one more time. A story of Hashgocha beyond the scope of this article provided visas to Canada. Rav Yitzchok opened a shul in Toronto, where he served with distinction for the rest of his life.

Their story of sacrifice didn’t end there. Noach Aizik left for the Nitra Yeshiva when he was only fourteen, and when his sister reached high school a few years later, she followed him out of the country to study at the iconic Williamsburg Bais Yaakov. After losing five children, the elder Oelbaums sent their only son hundreds of miles away to learn Torah. A short while later, they did the same for their only daughter. For people focused on eternity, there are things more important than not living alone.

Rabbonus, to the Oelbaums, was more than a profession. It was a holy achrayus that entailed devotion to Hashem and dedication to His people. It called for practical wisdom and a sense of truth strong enough to do hard things even when there seem to be easier options. Rav Yitzchok and Rebbetzin Chaya Bracha lived for Hashem and His people and not for themselves.

And when the opportunity to walk the same sacred path as her parents presented itself to Miriam Blum, she embraced it. Although tragically, her destiny arrived earlier than anyone ever expected, the rebbetzin was ready. Her father and mother had prepared her to lead since the day she was born.

Khal Yereim became her life, her personal pillar of avodah. She gave everything she could muster to the shul on the corner of Shannon and Taylor. There were ten children at home, and yet somehow, Rebbetzin Blum was sitting calmly in her seat every Shabbos morning as the rov spoke, a queen listening with quiet pride to her king. She managed the affairs of a busy household entirely on her own, leaving her husband the burden of tending to his flock, and the freedom to pursue the wisdom inside the hundreds, if not thousands, of seforim spilling off the shelves in his study.

Like her parents and his, rabbonus was more than a profession for the rov and his wife. He always kept late hours, his life spent learning and saying shiurim, and meeting the needs of his people. He established chadorim, set standards for kashrus and mikvaos, baked matzos in New York, officiated weddings and levayos, and shouldered every other responsibility old school rabbonim used to see as their duty. The rebbetzin had a hot meal waiting for him regardless of how late it may have gotten, and as her granddaughter wrote to her father upon her petirah, “I cannot ever remember Zeidy eating supper alone.”

Man malki- rabbonon, and our shul and the Blum home had an unquestioned king. No one dared threaten Rav Blum’s authority or kavod, and if someone did, the rebbetzin’s fierce spirit came unsheathed. She was a strong woman and wise enough to know exactly when that facet of her personality was supposed to be used.

When someone was needed to keep the shul’s books, she kept them, and if a pledge was outstanding for too long, it was not beneath the rebbetzin’s dignity to place a call to the would-be donor himself. I know because I got that phone call more than once.

She was a regal woman who kept an immaculate house. Yet, on Purim, Rebbetzin Blum cheerfully invited the wine-imbibing masses to overrun her beautifully appointed home, a hard plastic covering draped over the couch her only noticeable line of defense. That cover made a second appearance on Simchas Torah, when, after davening finally ended, everyone came to partake of the choloptzes the busiest woman we knew had spent hours crafting by hand. My sister claims that in the early years, the kiddush was served on real dishes. Although her daughters deny that particular charge, they all agree that it would have made total sense for their mother to have done it that way.

The rov’s wife mothered the same way she rebbetzined, with wisdom and strength and a large helping of humility and compassion. And most importantly, with giving. With that, more than anything else.

Ten children grew up in her home. Each one left a genuine ben Torah or married to one, her pillar of Torah reaching ten stories high. Despite everything going on in her life, her sons do not remember being asked to help in the house. If they were learning, that is. The rebbetzin did not believe in just sitting around, and when her boys were bored, she found them something to do.

Shabbos never came in rushed or unannounced. The table was set well before lecht bentchen, Rebbetzin Blum waiting for her Queen to arrive and never the other way around. That state of calm before Shabbos was taught to her daughters, and something she fully expected them to carry on in their own homes.

Her children occupied her mind during every waking moment, and I think they would argue that they stayed there even while she slept. At any given moment, the rebbetzin could be found working the phones on their behalf. She was either tracking down cleaning help for a daughter in Lakewood, looking for someone to take a package for her grandchildren living in Eretz Yisroel, or discussing a delicate matter with one of her sons.

Every Friday afternoon, her local grandchildren were invited for cholent, “with cut-up watermelon for dessert, and of course Fruit by the Foot, Stern’s, and orange juice on the table,” as her granddaughter put it.

Rebbetzin Blum never stopped giving to the people she loved most. Most of them live out of town, but it could be said that none of her children ever left home.

And in between and amidst all the responsibilities to her family and kehillah the rebbetzin carried so faithfully, she built her third pillar of chesed, the same way she built the first two: by giving everything she had to everyone else.

A steady stream of wandering people found their way into the stately home on Bendemeer Road, and her guests always received so much more than a delicious hot meal served on an always beautifully set table. The rebbetzin gave them her ear in exchange for their hearts, and no woman ever left her without thinking that they had made a new and genuine friend. Someone had heard them and seen them, and without ever needing to formally express it, had promised to carry their difficult burdens. To her, that’s what being a rebbetzin meant.

The rebbetzin had a well-developed eye for beauty. That flair, along with her natural penchant for giving, led her to open the Chaya Bracha Gemach, a tablecloth resource founded in memory of her mother.

The gemach was not the kind of place where someone had ten minutes to choose between two basic options or was handed a bag of fancy goods without thought. The rebbetzin saw people, not things. She sat with every woman for as long as they needed, dignifying each one with the attention she understood they deserved.

Elevating Yiddishe simchos was a holy objective, and supporting a mother overwhelmed by making a simcha was another avenue of the chesed of Rebbetzin Blum.

Shabbos afternoon often found her together with her best friend, Rebbetzin Kaplowitz, traversing the blocks of Cleveland Heights. They were visiting the homebound, elderly, or ill in desperate need of their special brand of charm and good cheer. When finding good cleaning help became an issue in Cleveland, the rebbetzin took lessons in Spanish and started a non-profit agency.

Maybe someone would describe the rebbetzin as selfless, but placing the needs of the people she loved before her own always seemed natural to her, and selflessness is not usually natural. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say that giving defined her. Carrying other people was how she carried herself, and maybe that’s why Rebbetzin Miriam Blum never got tired. She lived to help other people, and most people don’t get tired of living.

Oz, our rebbetzin was strong and relentless. Vehadar levusha, and her soul became adorned with a beauty that came only from giving herself completely away; to her husband and children and her neighbors and her community, and to Hashem and His people.

Vatischak, and her constant giving never wore her down. The rebbetzin smiled constantly and laughed frequently, grateful for each new opportunity to live the way she understood life was meant to be lived.

LeYom Acharon — everything she did stemmed from her deep belief that a Jew does not live for now but for later. She sacrificed comfort and built a home where the Shechinah resided, and she raised children for Hashem’s honor and uplifted His people when they were in pain.

Because Maras Miriam Kayla bas Rav Yitzchok was a rebbetzin every day of her life, and a rebbetzin knows there is a higher purpose to life and that rabbonus is more than a profession.

It is a holy achrayus, a responsibility and obligation to constantly give. And so Rebbetzin Blum gave, offering her heart and soul to her people.

With the wisdom and strength and refined grace that came to define her.