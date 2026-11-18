From launching potentially deadly drone and missile attacks on U.S. troops stationed on military bases across the Middle East to two foiled terrorist attacks on British airfields where U.S. warplanes were based, as well as the credible evidence of planned assassination attempts targeting Trump and his senior administration officials, Iran’s campaign against American targets is entering a much more brazen phase. But meanwhile, Trump continues to hold back from renewing the intense air strikes, in conjunction with Israel, with which the war against Iran began last February.

The latest threatening Iranian message, this time targeting the captain and executive officer of a U.S. warship which participated in a March attack on Iran, was posted on X the day after President Donald Trump warned in an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that if Iran were to succeed in assassinating a senior American official, the Iranian regime, “They will not exist very long, any longer.”

But after months of holding back the U.S. military, as the Iranians work to restore their ballistic missile and nuclear threats, and continue to attack international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, it is long past time for President Trump to prove that his repeated threats to renew the bombing campaign to finally bring Iran’s Islamic regime to its knees are more than just empty bluster.

While Trump has said that he is not yet ready to return to major combat operations against Iran, he has quietly authorized a series of limited U.S. air strikes against the Iranian naval base on Quesh Island in the middle of the Strait of Hormuz, which is being used by the IRGC to launch drones and missiles against shipping trying to pass through the strait without Iran’s permission. In recent days, Iran has been retaliating for those air strikes by launching a pair of attacks on the island of Bahrain in the Persian Gulf, which serves as the home of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The Iranian attacks specifically targeted the American early-warning radar facilities in Bahrain, which closely monitor the air activities over the Persian Gulf.

Trump Still Insisting On “Total Victory” Over Iran

Trump told Hewitt that if the current Islamic regime is still in power two years from now, when his term of office in the White House is over, that he would consider it to be a “defeat” for the U.S. Earlier, in a speech marking Veterans Day (commemorating the day that World War I ended in an Allied victory in 1918), Trump said that he would not be satisfied with anything less than “total victory” against Iran.

Trump also told his vice president, JD Vance, last week, that he doesn’t want him to continue negotiating with Iranian hardliners in search of a peace deal. Instead, Trump told Vance to focus on domestic issues.

Yet Trump still seems to be reluctant to carry out his many threats to finish the war he started, with Israel’s help, against Iran in February. He still claims that Iran was already defeated militarily, even though it is still attacking international shipping that is passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and issuing dire threats of military retaliation against both the U.S. and its allies should Trump order the U.S. military to complete Iran’s destruction.

Iran’s Threats Force Trump Officials To Leave Their Homes

Meanwhile, several of the most powerful people in President Donald Trump’s cabinet who have been targeted for death by Iran in its desire for vengeance against the United States have been told by their government security details that it was no longer safe for them to keep sleeping in their own homes.

In response to the information from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency warning the CIA of Iranian plots to assassinate President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, Trump’s schedule of public appearances has been significantly reduced. The Secret Service has responded by implementing additional defensive measures against a possible drone attack instigated by Iran in revenge for his orders to attack Iran over its refusal to abandon its nuclear weapons program. In addition, according to a report by Israel Hayom, Trump has given up on U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace deal with Iran. Trump wrote on his Truth Social account last week, “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!”

Trump Insists He Has No Regrets About Attacking Iran

Trump also insists that he has no regrets about his decision to start the war against Iran despite its role in the Republicans’ midterm election defeat, by declaring that, “If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again, because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a . . . nuclear weapon or [else] everything that you see here someday might not exist.”

At the same time, Iran has been pressing its demands that Trump lift the naval blockade on its shipping and the other expanded sanctions on Iran’s economy, and release the Iranian assets that have been frozen in foreign banks, before agreeing to resume peace negotiations.

But as Secretary of State Marco Rubio observed last week, so far, trying to negotiate with Iran “hasn’t been very productive” because Iran’s demands are “outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic.” In addition, even though Iran has been “demanding pallets of cash” in return for agreeing to resume negotiations, which is what President Obama gave them a decade ago, Rubio insists that, “We’re not going to pay.”

Instead, it has been reported that Trump is trying to impose even more limitations on Iran’s economy by warning Iraq and Turkey, which share a portion of their borders with Iran, to halt their cross-border trade with Iran.

More U.S. Weapons Put In Place To Attack Iran

Meanwhile, the recent arrival of a third U.S. aircraft carrier and its vast firepower in waters within striking distance of Iran, in addition to the carriers USS George Washington and the USS George Bush, increases America’s already powerful naval presence there, including two guided missile cruisers and 14 guided missile destroyers. The fact that Trump no longer needs to fear the impact of renewed air strikes on midterm election voters also means that his ability to exercise the military option for achieving “total victory” against Iran is more feasible now than ever before.

A Wall Street Journal editorial has noted that Trump’s “best chance” to boost his legacy during the last two years of his presidency would be “to finish the Iran war with a good outcome.” But the editorial also notes that Trump will need “patience and fortitude to resist critics on Capitol Hill and inside his own White House.”

The editorial also notes that at this point, Trump has nothing further to lose by renewing the war against Iran because he “has already endured the political cost in the midterms. He has running room in the coming months to pursue a result that would make the political losses worth it and leave the world a safer place.”

In addition, the editorial reminds us that, in many ways, Trump’s war against Iran is already a success. It observes that, “More crude oil now transits the Persian Gulf than before the war. Washington is in a stronger position than it was before the failed April ceasefire or June Memorandum of Understanding negotiated by Mr. Vance.”

Clear Evidence That Trump’s Iran Blockade Strategy Is Working

In addition, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio do have reason to claim “that the U.S. blockade-and-escort strategy is working well enough that the U.S. doesn’t need to resume bombing [Iran]. . .

“[Last week] saw the largest and second-largest drops in U.S. retail gasoline prices in 18 years, [and] October was one of the best months for Saudi crude oil production in the past decade. . .

“Meanwhile,” the editorial argues, “Iran is suffering economically with the U.S. Navy blocking oil exports and the Treasury targeting other lifelines. Inflation is some 90% amid reports of unpaid wages, and Iran’s rial currency is plumbing record lows of 1.7 million to the dollar. . .

“The [only] question is whether Mr. Trump and the Navy can maintain the pressure.”

Iran May Be Hoping For Relief From Congressional Democrats

Iran’s increasingly hostile recent rhetoric could mean that it has given up on the idea of negotiating with Trump. Instead, Iran’s leaders may be looking forward to the Democrat takeover of the House and Senate in January, and the post-midterm election promise by incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the U.S. war against Iran to a quick end, presumably on Iran’s own terms.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed in an interview with CNBC that he has been moved by the Secret Service into a home on a U.S. military base near Washington, D.C. Bessent’s security was compromised because a photo published by the Wall Street Journal allowed the precise geolocation of Bessent’s deluxe residence in Washington’s upscale Georgetown neighborhood. A senior administration official also told reporters that Iran’s threats against Bessent, who has supervised the expansion of crippling sanctions against Iran’s economy, have now passed “more than an advanced stage.”

Bessent told CNBC that by threatening his life, Iran was acting “like a dangerous cornered animal.” But he insisted that the threats would not deter him from executing Operation Economic Outcast, which, together with the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the Persian Gulf, is designed to lead to the collapse of Iran’s economy.

Israeli Intelligence Detected Iran’s Threat To Kill Top U.S. Officials

Meanwhile, according to a report from Israel’s TV channel 13, Israeli intelligence was the source of the information about Iranian plans to target senior American officials, including President Trump, as well as both Bessent and Trump’s Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, with the possible use of explosive drones.

Other targeted Trump cabinet members forced to leave their homes for their own safety include the nation’s top federal law enforcement official, Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and War Secretary Hegseth are said to be neighbors at historic Fort McNair, located on the shores of the Potomac River, and living in plush old houses that were originally designed for the comfort of top-ranking army generals.

Trump’s newly appointed White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, also felt compelled to move into more secure U.S. military housing more than a year ago, in September 2025, after being harassed in his Virginia home.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was publicly criticized for implementing the Trump administration’s roundup of criminal illegal aliens, was also moved for her own protection to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military facility in southern Washington, D.C. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was also quietly moved to that military base, according to the New York Times, after her life was threatened for cracking down on the criminal activities of the drug cartels.

Former Fbi Official Blames Democrats For The Threat Environment

In describing how the need for these extraordinary security measures to protect senior Trump administration officials became necessary, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News, “You have this. . . permission structure on the left for violence … and these threat matrices go crazy.”

According to Bongino, the federal government decides who needs its protection based upon assessments that account for threatening communications, social media activity, and intelligence gathered by security personnel. The federal agencies responsible for protecting senior government officials then use those assessments to determine what level of protection is necessary.

Bongino also said that the accessibility of incriminating information on social media has made threats against public officials easier to track, but the sheer volume of online activity has also created more work for investigators trying to determine which threats are credible.

President Trump Remains Iran’s Top Assassination Target

President Trump has been the most visible target of several serious assassination attempts, including two attempts while he was a presidential candidate in 2024, including the sniper attack during a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign event in which Trump was wounded in the ear and barely escaped death, a second attempt on a Palm Beach, Florida, golf course, and a third attempt while he was president attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner earlier this year.

According to the federal Justice Department, two men, Arif Merchant and Farhad Shakeri, were recruited by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a murder for hire scheme that targeted Trump while he was running as a 2024 presidential candidate, as well as three other American citizens, including a dissident Iranian-American journalist and two Jewish businessmen. Merchant was convicted on federal terrorism charges this past March, while Shakeri, who masterminded the plot, is still at large and living in Iran.

In July 2016, the Secret Service was informed of a plot to kill Trump on his way home after attending a NATO summit meeting in Turkey. According to evidence first uncovered by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, an Iranian terror cell planned to shoot down Air Force One with Trump on board as it took off from an airport in Ankara, using a shoulder-fired missile that had been smuggled into Turkey and tracking data on Trump’s exact whereabouts.

To foil that plot, the U.S. Secret Service secretly smuggled Trump off of Air Force One and drove him across the airport in a catering truck to an unmarked U.S. Air Force jet. That plane flew him to London, where he was transferred back onto Air Force One for the rest of the trip back to the U.S.

Iran’s American targets also include John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security advisor during his first term as president. Earlier this month, the FBI added IRGC operative Shahram Poursafi to its Most Wanted Terrorists list for his failed plot to assassinate Bolton because he had urged Trump to crack down on Iran.

Iran’s Terrorist Plots Have Now Reached The U.S. Homeland

U.S. intelligence agencies have recently picked up disturbing signals warning that Iran has “substantially increased” its efforts to target American personnel and weaponry, with lethal plots reaching advanced stages in the Middle East, Europe, and even targeting senior Trump administration officials inside the American homeland.

Just days after the State Department ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to escalating attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Jay Clayton, the Director of National Intelligence, sent a memo to Secretary of State Rubio warning that, “Specifically, through various channels, we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

The State Department has also renewed its general security warning first issued in late September to all American citizens traveling in and through the Middle East.

Yet the Trump administration has failed to respond to these plots, other than to say that it is monitoring the situation and evaluating the evolving security threats.

Iran Said Planning Dirty Bomb And Chemical Weapon Attacks

CNN reported this week that U.S. intelligence agencies have also picked up signs that Iran is developing a plan to detonate a so-called dirty (radioactive) bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, D.C., to target senior Trump administration officials. CNN identified its sources as seven different U.S. officials who say that for now the Iranians are still exploring their options and do not yet have a finalized attack plan. “Whether they [the Iranians] actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources told CNN.

However, according to two of CNN’s sources, the Iranians have selected very specific locations and targets for the attack, prompting officials of U.S. security agencies to meet over the past week in order to start drawing up contingency plans to defend against it.

The CNN sources also said that the fact that Iran is now actively planning to escalate the conflict with the U.S. using a weapon of mass destruction in America’s capital city is a sign of the Islamic regime’s growing desperation due to the damage being inflicted upon Iran’s economy by the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian shipping in the Persian Gulf and the other sanctions on Iran’s economy.

One of CNN’s sources also says that U.S. intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter on social media claiming that the necessary radioactive material for putting together a dirty bomb, or the agents necessary to turn a conventional bomb into a chemical weapon, have already been smuggled into the United States.

Iran May Have Used Open U.S. Borders To Bring In Deadly Weapons

Another CNN source said, “As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy [for Iran] to get operatives inside the country.”

Furthermore, if the raw materials have already been pre-positioned in the United States, to carry out such an attack Iran would only need to infiltrate a single agent, or recruit a person already living in the United States willing to prepare and detonate the dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” said one of CNN’s sources. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

Two of CNN’s sources also cited a New York Times report claiming that there is separate information indicating that Iran is planning on using chemical weapons against U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East. This warning has reportedly triggered a second contingency planning effort, according to another one of CNN’s sources, to provide the necessary preventive equipment and training to enable those U.S. personnel in the Middle East to protect themselves from such a chemical attack.

Plots Against U.S. Military Aircraft Based In England

Earlier this month, the Justice Department unsealed an eight-count indictment against three men tied to the IRGC and an Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group in Iraq known as Kata’ib Hizballah. They organized a plot in which several British nationals were recruited to attack the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Fairford, England, which was hosting U.S. bombers and military personnel supporting the war against Iran. On September 26, the terrorists loaded three vans disguised as commercial vehicles with fuel barrels and metal intended to become shrapnel and headed for the base, but the vans were stopped outside the base at a security roadblock, and upon finding evidence of the plot, British police arrested the vans’ occupants.

One of the three defendants indicted by the Justice Department was Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi. He helped to coordinate the plot against the British airbase from a federal jail cell in Brooklyn, New York, by passing coded messages through phone calls to relatives in Iraq. Al-Saadi has also been accused of directing 18 earlier terrorist attacks across Europe, targeting Jewish organizations and an Israeli embassy, including the bombing of a shul in Liege, Belgium, and the stabbing of two Jewish men in London. He also tried to coordinate an attack on a Manhattan synagogue and planned an assassination attempt against Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.

Al-Saasi and his two co-conspirators now face terrorism-related federal criminal charges which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

After the indictment against the three organizers was unsealed, Attorney General Todd Blanche declared in a news release that, “Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members [anywhere in the world] will be prosecuted by the United States government.”

Iran’s Serious Threat To U.S. Warplanes Parked At British Air Bases

The discovery of the plot prompted the U.S. Air Force to remove its B-1 bombers from the Fairford RAF base last month and return them to their base in the United States. Last week, 13 other U.S. military aircraft were removed from the RAF base in Mildenhall, England, as a “precautionary measure,” after security at the base was raised to the second-highest alert level, suggesting that another terrorist plot had been discovered. Those planes were moved to other airfields across Europe, including the nearby RAF base at Lakenheath, which features aircraft shelters that have been hardened against attack.

Meanwhile, throughout the Middle East, Iranian missiles and drones have successfully attacked U.S. radars, early-warning systems, and dozens of warplanes, doing billions of dollars worth of damage. As a result, many American military assets recently brought into the region have now been moved to bases in Israel, where they are much better protected from Iranian missile and drone attacks by Israel’s highly effective multi-layer air defense systems.

At one point this summer, there were so many U.S. Air Force KC-135 jet tankers parked at Ben Gurion Airport that it ran out of room for all of the commercial jetliners which normally land there during the peak travel season. To relieve the overcrowding, the IDF then agreed to let some of the American jet tankers be moved from Ben Gurion to other military airbases across Israel.

The recent rise in acts of violence against prominent American political figures is not entirely due to Iran. Some were attributed to unstable individuals who had been radicalized by social media and the highly polarized culture of our times to acts of domestic political violence, including the assassination of the charismatic leader of the conservative Turning Point USA organization, Charlie Kirk.

Secret Service Leaders Say That Domestic Threats Are Up By 40%

In a CBS News “60 Minutes” TV interview last month, U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran and his Deputy Director, Matt Quin, confirmed that threats of violence against people under full-time Secret Service protection were up more than 40% over last year. They attributed the largest part of the problem to mental health issues, which result in more people being “pushed over the edge in either direction,” meaning right-wing or left-wing politics. Secret Service Director Curran then added that, “The world is different than what it was 20 years ago. You know, social media changes people.”

Meanwhile, the hostile rhetoric employed by Iranian officials threatening American targets in the region, in Europe, and in the American homeland has become much more alarming. For example, last week, Iran’s embassy in South Africa posted a warning on the X social media platform specifically threatening the two U.S. Navy officers in command of the USS Spruance, a guided missile destroyer, which recently returned to its home base in San Diego, California, after having been part of the large flotilla of American ships and planes which attacked Iran and enforced the ongoing American blockade on all Iranian shipping going to or from the Persian Gulf.

During almost an entire year on duty as part of the naval strike group escorting the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the Spruance sailed for more than 88,000 nautical miles. It also launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at a variety of Iranian military targets and destroyed 12 aerial drones and four anti-ship cruise missiles, as part of its core mission, which was protecting the Abraham Lincoln from Iranian attacks.

In April, the Spruance intercepted and disabled the engine of the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska, after the ship failed to heed repeated warnings that it was violating the U.S. blockade of Iran.

The chilling message that the Iranians directed last week, by name, against the Spruance’s captain, Commander Leigh R. Tate, and his executive officer, Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey E. York, was, “We will find you.” The Iranians then repeated a previous accusation that Tate and York had ordered the Spruance to launch a Tomahawk cruise missile strike in March that Iran alleges was responsible for killing 168 children at a school in the Iranian city of Minab.

Trump Fails To Respond To Iran’s Threats Mocking The U.S.

Several commentators called the Trump administration shameful for failing to push back strongly against Iran’s blatant threat against two U.S. naval officers for doing their duty.

The mocking statement from Iran’s embassy in South Africa also ridiculed Trump’s cabinet members, claiming that “Rubio, Bessent, Hegseth, and other U.S. officials live in constant fear, haunted by the crimes committed, and now confined to military bunkers for their own protection.”

Meanwhile, former IRGC general Mohsen Rezaei, who is now the chief of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned U.S. allies in a November 11 interview on Iranian television that if American aircraft are permitted to attack Iran once more from the bases of its European NATO allies, those bases will be targeted for retaliation by long-range Iranian missiles. “If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not limit ourselves to nearby bases,” he declared.

How Iran Quickly Rebuilt Its Ballistic Missile Threat

Iran has been able to recover much more quickly from those air strikes than the U.S. and Israel had expected. The Wall Street Journal reported in September that by using the spare parts and finished missile components that Iran had stockpiled before the war with the U.S. started, it has been able to resume its production of long-range ballistic missiles.

The latest estimate from the U.S. intelligence community is that the Iranians now have between 1,500 and 2,500 ballistic missiles available for attacks. But even the lower estimate means that Iran has replenished its arsenal to more than half the number of missiles that Iran began the war with in February. The wide range of missile numbers in these intelligence assessments has been labeled “low-probability,” because so much of Iran’s remaining missile inventory is stored underground, and because of the diligence with which the Islamic regime has always guarded its military secrets. Also, even if the actual number of ballistic missiles Iran now has is at the low end of the estimates, it is probably still more than the total number of American Patriot and THAAD missile interceptors that are available to shoot the Iranian missiles down.

While Iranian missile production facilities were badly damaged by the joint U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign, satellite imagery shows the Iranians digging out the collapsed entrances to their known underground missile storage sites. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that many of the short- and medium-range ballistic missiles at those sites probably survived the air strikes intact, but buried out of reach.

The BBC reported that analysts at a British intelligence company found signs in satellite photographs taken this month of significant new construction near Iran’s Garmdareh and Shahroud missile bases, extensive repairs to damage from repeated air strikes on Iran’s secret Parchin military complex, including the repair and reinforcement of an underground bunker with concrete, as well as a dozen other known missile sites and air bases, and the digging of tunnels for the construction of a new facility at Karaj. There was also evidence of new Iranian construction and excavations near the Fordo underground uranium enrichment complex that American B-2 stealth bombers destroyed last year with 15-ton GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker buster bombs.

Iran’s Newest Missile And Drone Attacks Are More Effective

Iran has also recently improved its military tactics, launching mixed attacks with both drones and missiles, which makes defending the targets of such attacks more difficult. In addition, Iran’s attacks against U.S. military targets have also become more accurate because, some experts say, Russia has been supplying Iran with more precise targeting data gathered by its military satellites.

In addition, Israeli weapons experts were alarmed by satellite photos showing that Iran is now hardening its remaining nuclear facilities at sites near Isfahan and Pickaxe Mountain. Once completed, the work will make them more resistant to damage from future U.S. and Israeli attacks from the air using conventional munitions, if and when Trump orders the resumption of the bombing campaign.

Those Israeli concerns were conveyed to senior American security officials by Mossad director Roman Gofman, who spent three days in Washington, D.C. last week meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and other senior administration officials.

During those discussions, the Mossad chief presented Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs will soon become much more difficult to attack successfully, which means that time is fast running out for the U.S. and Israel to eliminate those threats, once and for all.

Israeli experts do not believe that Iran has launched an effort to achieve a nuclear breakout, given the reports that its uranium enrichment centrifuges at the new Pickaxe Mountain installation have not yet been installed. But they are concerned that when and if Iran’s nuclear program does reach the brink of a breakout, it will no longer be possible for the U.S. or Israel to stop it, short of a massive ground invasion of Iran, which, by putting boots on the ground in Iran, would put the lives of many of their soldiers at risk.

The situation is further complicated by reports of deep disagreements within Israel’s security establishment over whether it would be preferable for the IDF to take that inevitable military action against Iran sooner rather than later.

Mossad And Idf Chiefs Disagree About Attacking Iran Now

According to an i24NEWS military analyst, Yossi Yehoshua, about a month before the recent elections in the U.S. and Israel, when President Trump was on the verge of ordering a resumption of air strikes against Iran, IDF Chief of Staff, General Eyal Zamir, announced his opposition to the military operation, because he was not sure that it would succeed. However, Mossad chief Gofman reportedly disagreed and supported proceeding with the attack, because he feared that there might never be another opportunity for Israel to attack Iran with the full support and participation of the U.S. military under orders from President Trump.

In the end, that debate between two top Israeli security officials became moot when Trump changed his mind and decided not to move forward with the attack on Iran at that time. However, given Trump’s continued threats to take military action against Iran if it does not agree to negotiate in good faith, that debate could become relevant again at any time.

On the other hand, it is important to bear in mind that both Zamir and Gofman fundamentally agree on the necessity of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even if it means going to war, and that their disagreement is only over the timing of such a war, and the conditions necessary for it to succeed.

U.S. Racing To Refill Its Depleted Interceptor Missile Stockpiles

Meanwhile, the capabilities of the U.S. military to renew its attack on Iran have been seriously compromised by the critical shortage of missile interceptors remaining in its arsenals due to their heavy usage during the war against Iran earlier this year, and by Ukraine in its long war of attrition against Russia. The Pentagon has responded to the problem by contracting with Lockheed Martin, the American defense contractor that builds the Patriot air defense system, to embark on a crash program to increase the rate of production of the system’s PAC-3 MSE interceptors, from the current 650 to 2,000 missiles per year. But Lockheed Martin doesn’t expect to reach that goal until 2030.

To make the Patriot system more affordable while retaining its effectiveness in most situations, Lockheed Martin has announced that it has started development of a new version of the interceptor to be called the PAC-3 ACE. The cost of the new missiles will be half the $4 million cost of each of the current MSE interceptors, while retaining two-thirds of the MSE’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, the global shortage of Patriot interceptors is a problem for America’s NATO allies in Europe who rely on the Patriot for their own defense against the Russian missile threat. But it is much more serious for Ukraine, which has been forced to cut back on the use of its limited supply of the Patriot MSE interceptors because they cannot be quickly replaced. That has enabled more of Russia’s ballistic missiles to get through, devastating Ukraine’s civilian population centers and energy infrastructure.

The shortage is even greater for the interceptor missiles of the more sophisticated THAAD system, which is designed to intercept long-range incoming ballistic missiles at much higher altitudes than the Patriot. Until now, only 96 THAAD interceptors were being produced each year, and its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, expects that it will take another seven years before production can be ramped to its new target rate of 400 a year.

According to media reports, the limited remaining number of interceptor missiles in America’s arsenals was an important factor in President Trump’s decision to hold off on launching another air bombardment campaign against Iran when the Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the U.S. and Iran collapsed this summer.

Israel Opens A New U.S. Factory For Iron Dome Interceptor Missiles

However, it appears that Israel’s interceptor missile inventory is in much better shape, with the recent start of deliveries from a new factory in East Camden, Arkansas. Jointly operated by Rafael, the Israeli defense contractor, and America’s Raytheon, the factory is dedicated to producing the Tamir interceptor missiles designed for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Since Iron Dome became operational 15 years ago, the IDF has used it to intercept more than 10,000 projectiles aimed at Israel, with a better than 85% success rate. Because of its effectiveness, a variant of the Iron Dome has now been adopted by the U.S. Marine Corps to protect its fighters from short- and medium-range missile attacks in combat.

Originally designed as a defense against short-range homemade rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, the Iron Dome system has been improved to the point that the IDF now uses it as a defense of last resort against the few longer-range ballistic and cruise missiles that manage to get through the newer Arrow and David’s Sling defense systems that were designed specifically to counter the longer-range missile threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

The Israeli defense contractors who build the high-altitude Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missile defense systems are also working with their American suppliers to vastly increase the rate of production of their interceptor missiles as well, including needed investments to build up their supply chains to be able to meet the increased demand.

Israel Starting To Replace Interceptor Missiles With Laser Beams

The IDF is now in the process of deploying the long-anticipated Iron Beam laser missile defense system, which does not use interceptor missiles. As the name implies, the Iron Beam uses a high-intensity laser beam to heat up and destroy incoming missile warheads while still in the air, which reduces the amount of potentially deadly debris falling on the ground below. Because the laser is powered by electricity, it is cheap to use and can be fired repeatedly at incoming targets as long as the electricity is flowing, unlike the much more expensive Tamir interceptor missiles, each of which can only be fired once.

According to Israeli media reports, the war planners of the IDF do not believe that the current relative lull in the fighting between the U.S. and Iran can last. They expect that at some point, President Trump will green light the resumption of the air bombardment campaign against Iran, and they have been building up the IDF’s stockpiles of munitions and missile defense systems accordingly.

Meanwhile, the IDF is reportedly operating at a heightened level of combat readiness, as is the United States Central Command, until Trump’s intentions concerning renewing the attacks on Iran become clear.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Binyomin Netanyahu has reiterated his warnings about Iran’s attempts to renew its nuclear weapons program. In a message published on his X social media account, Netanyahu wrote this week, “The Iranian regime, which seeks to destroy Israel, is once again working to revive its nuclear program. This murderous regime, which did not hesitate to murder many thousands of its own people, will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons against us [Israel]. We must remove this existential threat from over our heads once and for all,” he concluded.

Netanyahu’s office later denied several media reports claiming that the prime minister had asked Trump to greenlight a separate Israeli attack on Iran’s missile and nuclear sites just before Israel’s October 27 Knesset election. However, those media reports remain credible because if an Israeli attack had taken place, it very well might have bolstered Netanyahu’s somewhat tarnished post-October 7 security credentials in the eyes of some Israeli voters. In addition, if Netanyahu were to admit that Trump had turned down such a request from him, it would have damaged Netanyahu’s carefully cultivated reputation for exerting his influence on Trump’s decisions.

Why Trump Has Not Yet Resumed All-Out Bombing Of Iran

Despite the pressure from Netanyahu and Mossad chief Roman Gofman, President Trump has been reluctant to resume the full-scale air strikes with which the war against Iran began for a variety of reasons. First of all, the other Persian Gulf oil states have told Trump that they fear Iran will retaliate against them, causing more damage to their own oil and gas facilities, which were badly damaged and have still not fully recovered from the first wave of Iranian retaliatory attacks.

Trump also reportedly rejected the urging from Netanyahu to attack Iran before the recent elections in Israel and the U.S. because he knew that the war was already opposed by most American voters and that it would complicate his planned summit meeting this week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump has also reportedly told his advisers that he would prefer to hold off on the resumption of full-scale air strikes for as long as possible, unless Iran or the Houthis commit new military provocations that demand a U.S. response in kind.

How Long Will It Take For Trump’s Sanctions On Iran To Work?

In the meantime, Trump seems to be relying on the opinion of some strategic analysts who believe that the current total U.S. blockade against Iran’s oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the other crippling U.S. sanctions on Iran’s economy, has already done irreparable damage to Iran’s economy, and will inevitably lead to the Islamic regime’s internal collapse. However, when that collapse will take is impossible even for that strategy’s most outspoken advocates to predict.