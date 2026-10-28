A Few Words About Politics

By the time you read these words, the elections in Eretz Yisroel will be over, but we will still have no idea who the prime minister will be, who will be part of the government, or whether anyone will be able to form a government at all.

By the time you read these words, we will be in the final stretch before the midterm elections here in the United States and the many local races in which the various frum communities across the country will be participating.

Before we discuss these, let me introduce my remarks by saying that what we are about to shmooze through in this column is certainly not daas Torah, and it isn’t even daas baalei battim. It is just some basic common sense and a presentation of different tzedadim, different sides and facets to think about when viewing these races and what they may mean for us.

Let us split this discussion into three parts.

The U.S. national elections for governorships and Senate seats in states throughout the country. The local races in the numerous frum enclaves throughout the tri-state area and beyond. The Israeli elections.

Let’s first talk about how we, as frum Yidden, view the national elections and whether there is a “frum position” that we should take.

Some Valid Points to Consider

Let us do so by raising several points.

First and foremost, are elections solely transactional? In other words, are they just about “What can we get from the politicians for our communities?” Can it be that the only questions we have to ask before elections are about how we can get more government funding, services, building approvals, etc.? Does it not matter who the politicians are, what their positions are, what they really hold, whether they love us or hate us, love Jews or hate Jews, or what their positions are on moral issues or on Eretz Yisroel? Yes, it is important that we, as a community, receive funding, services, etc., but there should be other questions for which we seek answers in order to form our voting opinions. We should also look at the candidate’s moral positions. If we support a candidate, are we, in effect, supporting their positions on morality, whether it is the definition of marriage, gender, etc.? What about their positions on Eretz Yisroel? Do they count for something? What about their positions on taxes, big government, or small government? Should those matter? Perhaps the overarching question is this: Even if you say that the above-mentioned items in “B” are important, what if the candidate with immoral positions is going to win anyway? Should we at least try to get what we can? Or do we say that voting for such a person is a chillul Hashem and shows that Torah-observant Jews don’t care about any of the matters that affect the moral fabric of the country, and that they only care about themselves? On the other hand, perhaps it is not a chillul Hashem because everyone knows that you are not voting for the candidate because of his social or moral positions, but because he or she is going to win anyway.

One School of Thought

Now, anyone who has discussed politics with friends, neighbors, acquaintances, or even family has bumped into at least two schools of thought. There is the view of some Chassidic communities that regard politics as completely transactional. We were in golus under the antisemitic Polish or Russian governments, and we knew that they hated us, wanted to hurt us, and were even murderers and immoral people, we dealt with them. We did whatever we felt was necessary to try to get what we could for our people. Just as we were not proud citizens in Poland or Czarist Russia, we are not proud citizens of the United States. We do shtadlanus. We try our best.

Just as Yaakov Avinu smiled at Eisov, gave him gifts, and did whatever he could to appease him, so must we look at politicians. We must wonder: How can we get what we need? That, and only that, should be our question.

A Second School of Thought

Then there is the view of those like Rav Avigdor Miller, who held that being an American citizen and living in a country stands for something. As Yidden, we have a responsibility to try to preserve the moral fabric of the country so that we should not all suffer the fate of the Dor HaMabul. This isn’t Russia or Poland. We have equal rights. Not everything is only about our government funding, our school funding, and the myriad other things that we might get from a friendlier government. We have an obligation to Hashem to make the country more hospitable to morality, regardless of what we do or don’t get as a result of our efforts.

In his opinion, it was therefore a chillul Hashem to vote for candidates who are diametrically opposed to basic morality, who free murderers, and who harass citizens who fight to preserve morality.

Is There a Middle Ground?

Is there a middle position between these two?

If the candidate is going to win anyway, is it still a chillul Hashem? If everyone knows you are voting for the winner so that, if he or she wins, at least you should get something from it, is it still a chillul Hashem?

Remember, I am not daas anything.

I am just putting down the variables, because clearly legitimate arguments can be made for all three of these positions.

Politics Is Local

Now, let’s turn to local elections. It doesn’t matter whether you live in Monsey, Lakewood, Brooklyn, Passaic, or the Five Towns. I think the same rules apply.

Once again, let’s break it down into three categories.

Public Individuals Public together with individuals

Public: The first school of thought says that local politicians should first and foremost cater to the needs of the mosdos of Torah and chesed in town. Thus, whenever there is a conflict between the “klal as a klal” and the “klal as a klal of individuals,” the “klal as a klal” wins.

That would mean, for example, that if it is good for public institutions not to pay any taxes, not to be subject to zoning laws, or to have free services such as garbage pickup, etc., then the klal of individuals should pick up that slack in the form of higher taxes, fewer services, and perhaps a compromised quality of life, traffic, etc.

Individuals: When discussing number two, the thought would be to elect politicians who will represent you as an individual or a klal comprised of tens of thousands of individuals. If your property taxes will go down, if you will get better services, if traffic will be under control or less chaotic, and if zoning will be applied equally to everyone, that is the person you should vote for.

Public together with individuals: This third category says that, yes, we all need mosdos of Torah and chesed. They are important, and they should be given some latitude. At the same time, you cannot have things so lopsided that individuals suffer terribly, keep on paying and paying and suffering while getting fewer and fewer services, while the mosdos and special interests whom the mosdos are interested in helping, because they in turn help the mosdos, keep on being given preference.

When voting, most members of local kehillos, no matter where they are located, have a variation of the above three choices.

A piece of advice for anyone living in a frum enclave where the frum community has some degree of control over the services and running of the city, town, district, or village is to stop, think, and contemplate.

If the incumbents have been in power long enough to make a difference but you still feel worse off than you did before, then it is time to put fresh blood into the system. If you are not happy with the formula that your elected officials are implementing, then vote for change. You don’t need some askan(im) to tell you how to vote when the answer is as clear as day. Perhaps the person telling you how to vote has different interests than you do. I think it was Ronald Reagan who once said, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago or eight years ago?”

I don’t know if that applies to all elections, but it certainly applies to local elections.

The Difficult Situation in Eretz Yisroel

And now, let’s discuss the elections in Eretz Yisroel. It is not really relevant as a practical matter for those of us who don’t live in Eretz Yisroel or vote there, but since there is so much confusion about what is happening there, let us at least elucidate some devorim peshutim.

We must realize that among the secular parties and the religious but non-chareidi parties, we have no friends. Zero. The right wing can turn against us just as the left wing can.

In this week’s parsha, Avrohom Avinu said, “Ein yiras Elokim bamakom hazeh.” When there is no yiras Elokim, it doesn’t matter if the politician is officially “right wing,” wears some kind of kippah, or doesn’t. If there is no yiras Elokim, he can even sell his own mother, and certainly he will sell you.

That is why all the talk about Binyomin Netanyahu as some kind of savior is foolish at best. He is a politician the same way the others are, although in many ways he may be a more skilled one.

What I think does have to be understood by all chareidim is that even though they are living in Eretz Yisroel, they are still very much in golus. Therefore, their conduct regarding the government must be rooted in the way we conduct ourselves in golus: pragmatism. Try to find common ground with those who will advocate for your interests, and try not to antagonize anyone, even those with whom you vehemently disagree. You may need them at some point down the road when your interests converge.

It is said that the Brisker Rov once commented about a certain kanna’i who would go head-to-head, fighting and demonstrating against secular people in Yerushalayim, that he was also a bit of a Tzioni, because otherwise he wouldn’t go head-to-head with them and fight with them. The Rov said that if he believed, as Rav Chaim Brisker said, that they were even suspected of retzicha, he would not conduct himself in that way.

It is important for chareidim in Eretz Yisroel to realize that not every person who doesn’t understand why chareidim don’t go to the army is a hater. How does one expect a secular person, or even a shomer Shabbos person who does not understand the value of limud haTorah, to understand why they have to put their lives in danger and keep going back to serve while the chareidim don’t have to serve? How do you explain this to a father, mother, or wife who is worried sick over whether their son or husband might not come home from his tour of duty in Gaza or Lebanon or from manning a checkpoint near Chevron?

Instead of calling regular people names and Torah-haters, and instead of engaging in conduct that will alienate people and turn even those who don’t naturally hate us into haters, we must try to find common interests, common ground, and common humanity. Not everyone is a rabidly anti-religious follower of Meretz or its present incarnation led by Yair Golan.

Chareidim are in a tough position. They cannot afford to squander anyone’s goodwill through irresponsible public pronouncements by politicians, violence, etc.

We must remember: We have no friends. We only have interests. We must never be beholden to any one person or any one political position, such as right or left.

We are in golus, and sometimes that means trying to behave with nobility, to be gentlemanly with everyone, while maximizing the political capital we have by not giving carte blanche to anyone.