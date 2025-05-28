Chasunah Season!

Sometimes we really act like babies. The same childish understanding of concepts that we learned in

kindergarten—or maybe in first grade—often remains with us for life, simply because we never take the time to revisit them with an adult’s mind.

One such idea is found in the well-known words of Chazal regarding Matan Torah. Chazal teach that when Hashem approached all the nations of the world and asked whether they wanted to accept the Torah, each one responded by asking, “What does it contain?”

When the nation with a proclivity for murder heard that the Torah prohibited killing, they replied, “No, thanks. This isn’t for us.” Likewise, when the nation inclined toward theft was told that stealing was forbidden, they also declined. And so it went with each nation.

We all know how the story ends. When Hashem offered the Torah to Klal Yisroel, they immediately responded, “Naaseh v’nishma!” And with that, Hashem gave them the Torah.

But let’s stop for a moment and think.

Weren’t the other nations actually being responsible? After all, if someone presents you with a contract that will obligate you in many ways, wouldn’t the responsible thing be to read it carefully—including the fine print—before signing?

Who Was Irresponsible Here?

Imagine that you’re at a job interview and the employer offers you a position without first explaining your duties. Would you sign the contract without knowing what you’re committing to?

If I were the employer, I wouldn’t hire someone like that. I’d want an employee who is conscientious, careful, and detail-oriented. Someone who blindly signs a contract without understanding it doesn’t strike me as a serious person. In fact, it suggests recklessness and immaturity.

Given the choice between two potential employees, one who accepts an offer without asking any questions and one who makes sure to understand the details, I’d hire the second one every time.

So why do we celebrate the Bnei Yisroel’s response of “Naaseh v’nishma” as something positive? To someone thinking critically, it can seem like the height of irresponsibility, maybe even foolishness or naiveté.

What was so commendable about “Naaseh v’nishma”?

I’ve pondered this question for years and considered numerous answers, but none ever truly satisfied me.

Employer-Employee Versus Marriage

A Yid who davens in my shul has a son in Eretz Yisroel who recently authored a sefer. This year, the father gave me the sefer, and when I looked inside, I saw that his son raised this very question. The answer he proposed was far more satisfying than anything I had come up with.

He explained that the relationship between us and Hashem is fundamentally different from that of employer and employee.

Let me illustrate: Imagine you’re at a chupah. The chosson walks in. The singer begins “Mi Adir” while the chosson davens with heartfelt emotion. Then the kallah enters, circling the chosson seven times. The grandmothers are wiping away tears. It’s a moving, sacred moment.

Now, imagine that under the chupah, the kallah leans over and whispers, “By the way, I forgot to ask: How much do you earn each month? We have bills to pay—rent, food, utilities. What can you contribute?”

Or picture the chosson pausing his Tehillim to whisper, “I don’t mean to pry, but what do you plan on serving for dinner after sheva brachos? Also, I’m kind of a neat freak. Are you good at keeping things tidy?”

Everyone witnessing such an exchange would be mortified. It would seem so inappropriate, wouldn’t it?

Marriage Is Different

Why? Because marriage is not a business contract. It’s a bond that transcends transactional thinking.

Of course, the husband is expected to provide parnassah, and the wife might take responsibility for preparing meals. But those are just details. The essence of marriage is a deep, foundational loyalty and love. It’s a commitment to support one another through all of life’s ups and downs, to build a shared future, to walk side by side through joy and hardship.

That’s why Hashem rejected the other nations. They viewed the Torah through the lens of an employee-employer relationship: “What’s in it for me? Is this deal worth my investment?” That’s not what Hashem was looking for.

Hashem was seeking marriage—a loving, living relationship, grounded in loyalty, not self-interest. He wanted a bond that went beyond calculations and benefits.

When Klal Yisroel said, “Naaseh v’nishma,” they showed that they understood that this was not a job. It was a marriage.

That’s why “Naaseh v’nishma” was such a powerful and beloved declaration. It demonstrated that we understood the nature of the relationship. It wasn’t about profit. It was about connection. It was about loyalty.

A Relationship Based on “Want,” Not “Gain”

We didn’t enter into this covenant because we calculated that it would pay off. We weren’t playing the long game with a partner who had limitless resources. Absolutely not.

We said yes because we wanted the relationship. Not the benefits. Not the perks. Just the relationship. We wanted to be bound to Hashem. We wanted to be His nation.

And Hashem wanted a people who would be His spouse, not His employees.

That’s the deeper meaning of the Mishnah in Maseches Taanis, which refers to Matan Torah as “Yom Chasunaso—The Day of His Wedding.”

Matan Torah was a wedding. A binding of souls.

When we serve Hashem, it should be with the devotion and affection of a marriage, not the utilitarian mindset of an employee fulfilling a contract.

That’s the fundamental difference between a Yid and the umos ha’olam. Between us and them.

Think about it.