Immigration, Border Security Emerging as Top Election Issues Migrant Votes May Influence Election

As illegal immigration climbs to the position of top concern among voters in national polls, non-citizens—illegal migrants as well as those who may be in the country legally but are not American citizens—are receiving voter registration forms from welfare agencies across the United States,” reports the NY Post.

Strikingly, these agencies are providing migrants—who show up seeking welfare benefits or drivers licenses—the voter registration forms even without being asked, and without demanding proof of citizenship.

The mass distribution of voter forms has prompted Republicans and conservatives to call for swift federal action to stop the registration handouts, which is partially protected by law. That law requires welfare and other federal offices to provide voter registration forms along with application papers to those seeking drivers’ licenses or public benefits.

At least 19 states and Washington, DC, allow non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. An applicant needs only to attest that he/she is a US citizen and the person is then registered to vote.

The SAVE Act

To counter the vast potential for fraud in the current system, the House last month approved the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The bill requires states to receive proof of citizenship when anyone registers to vote by mail, at a DMV or a welfare agency office.

“While Biden and radical progressive Democrats give terrorists and criminals an app to literally schedule their illegal entry, Republicans must fight any chance of illegal voter registration until we can mass deport [criminal elements],” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who introduced the bill, told the NY Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., mirrored these sentiments in a statement following the introduction of SAVE. “President Biden has welcomed millions of illegal aliens through our borders including criminal syndicates and foreign adversaries,” he told the House committee. “It is incumbent upon Congress to implement greater enforcement measures that secure the voter registration process, and ensure only American citizens decide the outcome of American elections.”

Republican leaders have yet to schedule a floor vote for the bill, although insiders suggest it could come up before the August recess.

Hundreds of non-Americans have since been caught after casting ballots in races ranging from the local to the presidential, and were subsequently purged from voter rolls, writes the NY Post.

Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at the Heritage Foundation, presented many such examples in testimony to the House committee, ahead of the panel’s May 23 approval of the SAVE Act.

“The numbers are not enough to change election results — even in critical swing states like Pennsylvania—but they are enough to cause consternation as a record-breaking number of migrants have entered the US every year since 2021,” the Post article said.

SAVE Would Preserve Election Integrity, Restore Public Trust

The SAVE act would force states to kick non-citizens off voter rolls, which can be verified through access to federal databases at the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration,” the New York Post elaborated.

“What I’ve seen over the years is [federal agencies] put up all kinds of red tape to make it difficult for state election officials to access their databases,” Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation noted. “This bill tries to override that too.”

The SAVE Act would further allow Americans to bring civil lawsuits against election officials who refuse to have their agencies demand proof-of-citizenship documents.

Supporters of SAVE believe that once the legislation successfully amends the National Voter Registration Act, proof-of-citizenship laws would “get passed in a lot of states” — such as New Hampshire and other states where such a bill is under consideration.

Even if it passes the House, the SAVE Act will face an uphill battle for consideration by the Democrat-controlled Senate, though several Republican members of the upper chamber have already signaled their support.

“Preventing non-citizens and illegal aliens from registering and voting in American elections should garner 100% support in Congress,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) told The NY Post. “Unfortunately, Democrats have taken the false stance that this violation of the law never happens, so we don’t need to give states the tools to ensure it doesn’t happen — which is absurd,” Lee said.

“The SAVE Act would defend election integrity and preserve public trust in the voting process,” he added, “something we need now more than ever.”

Taking Advantage of a Loophole

There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election, notes the Post article.

Consequently, in cities across America, hundreds of thousands of migrants line up at their local Motor Vehicle Department (where voter registration takes place) seeking public benefits and often mail-in ballots. [SEE SIDEBAR]

Such scenarios which would have been unthinkable before Biden took office, flow directly from the current administration’s years of open border policies. Over the past three years, the Biden administration has effectively rewritten U.S. immigration law, creating a new stream of semi-legal immigration under the rubric of “humanitarian parole.”

Between 2021 and 2023, more than 6 million migrants were listed on a federal court docket that consists of cases involving noncitizens who have been temporarily released from ICE custody on “parole.” [The Biden Administration anticipates that number will swell to 8 million by Oct. 1, according to DHS documents sent to Congress.]

Millions received Notices to Appear (NTAs) before an immigration court—which, due to a backlog of millions of cases, could allow them to stay in the United States in limbo for years before their court date arrives.

An estimated 1.5 million are illegal immigrants called “got-aways,” people who sneaked across the border or overstayed their visas and remain, with the government having no idea of their whereabouts.

An ‘Immigration Election’?

Surveys show that concerns over uncontrolled immigration and border security may decide the outcome of Election Day, noted an article in Time Magazine.

“As fears of migrant crime and overwhelmed communities dominate the landscape in parts of the country, former President Donald Trump finds himself better positioned in these places, even in some of the “battleground” states, the article says.

The writer quoted the Wall Street Journal which last week released an array of surveys from seven swing states that “indicate the Democratic coalition is visibly fraying, with substantial bleeding among Black and Latino voters, and younger voters.”

“New surveys make clear the border is the clear top issue for voters, particularly in key swing states, where most don’t trust Biden on the issue of border security, the Time Magazine article said. Of these swing states, “Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are plausibly up for grabs.”

According to polls analyzed by the Wall Street Journal, voters say they worry the migrant influx is affecting important aspects of life, from crime and fentanyl to national security and government spending—as the federal government has been unable to resolve the problem.

“Americans have read the tea leaves and concluded that no matter how profoundly conditions deteriorate in their local communities, no matter crime running amok and the millions of their dollars wasted funding illegal immigration, change is not in the wind,” wrote a leading policy analyst in the Highland County Press.

Through the news, Americans tragically stand witness to heinous acts by migrants assaulting police officers; MS-13 gangs wreaking havoc on the population; migrants stabbing innocent people; attacking women; engaging in violence all over the country. These tragedies have become routine occurrences.

“Major sanctuary city municipalities in New York, Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, to name just a few, are forced to stand by and watch illegal alien criminals destroy their communities,” the writer, syndicated columnist Joe Guzzardi, noted.

“While voters know that local and federal governments are willing to bankrupt their cities to keep illegal aliens comfortable, they also know that space to house the continuous illegal alien inflow will eventually run out.”

What does that mean? It means no more free hotel rooms, no more gym space, no more property to build tent cities, “and no airport terminals to house the overflow at the border,” the op-ed continued. “Citizens wonder what will happen when there’s no more room anywhere. They are rightly concerned that an increase in squatter home invasions is inevitable.”

As incredible as it sounds, squatter home invasions in liberal cities like New York and San Francisco are no longer even treated as felonies but rather misdemeanors, as long as the invaders are not armed. If they claim they broke into the home not to rob the homeowners but to get out of the cold or to have a place to sleep, they are likely to be let off the hook completely.

The bottom line, political analysts say, is that while immigrations has influenced the outcome of past elections, the issue could be a game-changer in 2024.

Biden’s Eleventh-Hour Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Meanwhile, a new executive order that appears to toughen deportation protocols for illegal migrants, issued by President Biden on June 4, has been slammed by Republicans as an “election-year ruse.”

The new law, they say, is aimed at soothing public alarm over uncontrolled immigration while doing nothing to actually combat it.

“This rule would enable DHS to more quickly remove those who are subject to the ban and pose a risk to our national security or public safety,” read a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Rand Paul R-KY, slammed the move as “a farce,” noting on a Fox News appearance that the executive order becomes operational only after migrant border crossings exceed 2500 per day.

“That means allowing 900,000 illegal migrants a year into the country, over and beyond the one million who are legally admitted,” Sen. Paul emphasized. “The number of illegals should be zero per day, not 2500.”

Sen. Paul excoriated President Biden for “a false show of concern” about the damage being done to national security by a tidal wave of uncontrolled immigration.

He noted that “Biden took 94 executive actions during his first 100 days, all aimed at repealing President Trump’s executive orders to control the border. He did this in order to open the border because Democrats believe in open borders, Sen. Paul said. “They have said so explicitly.”

“Democrats say the birth rate in the country is going down; they say we need to bring in more people who will vote Democrat,” the senator continued. “They can come from the Middle East, they can be members of terrorist groups, or come from prison. We don’t care where they’re from.”

‘Scrambling To Cover Themselves’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, added his own scathing criticism. “Biden is announcing these new rules on criminal migrants because they have released migrants with links to terrorism into America, and are now scrambling to cover themselves in case we have an attack before the election.”

“Less than 6 months before an election, [the president] is attempting one small change in the narrative about our chaotic border. This shows they have the authority to do so much more, but they won’t use that authority,” posted Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to shift the blame for the tidal wave of illegal immigration onto Congress.

“The proposed rule we have published today is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the American public, Mayorkas said in a statement. “We will continue to take action, but fundamentally it is only Congress that can fix what everyone agrees is a broken immigration system.”

Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House in Feb. 2024. The impeachment articles said that the Homeland Security secretary ‘refused to comply with Federal immigration laws’ amid a record surge of migrants, and that he had ‘breached the public trust’ with his false claims to Congress that the US-Mexico border is secure.

His impeachment was the first for a sitting Cabinet official in U.S. history.

“This historic vote followed a thorough, fair, comprehensive, and nearly year-long investigation conducted by the House Committee on Homeland Security into Secretary Mayorkas and his handling of the unprecedented border crisis,” Sen. Greene told the Daily Signal.

Although the House passed two articles of impeachment against him, Mayorkas was not removed from office. Senate Democrats, who constitute the majority in the chamber, were able to dismiss the articles upon their delivery to the Senate, enabling Mayorkas to avoid standing trial and to retain his post.

Luring Migrants to Vote Democrat

“The Democratic Party is threatened today with long-term demographic decline—declining industries, declining states, declining cities, declining churches and nonprofits,” argues a lengthy Tablet article. “Party members have united around the hope that they can reverse the unpopularity of their offerings among U.S.-born Americans by importing new citizens en masse.

This idea that if not enough American voters like what you are offering, you should compensate by importing supportive voters “may seem like something from Alice in Wonderland,” the article notes. “But that’s exactly what the leadership of the Democratic Party is doing, by refusing to enforce existing immigration laws and preventing states from securing their borders.”

Even worse, left-leaning, pro-Democratic organizations have allegedly recruited new voters from the ranks of illegal immigrants, sparking a scandal that spilled over into allegations against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas shortly before he was impeached.

An advocacy group based in Northeastern Mexico that lobbies U.S. lawmakers allegedly distributed flyers encouraging illegal immigrants to vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

Translated from Spanish by the Oversight Project, the flyers say: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open. You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible.”

The pro-Biden flyers were found throughout Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) in Tamaulipas, Mexico, including on the walls of portable toilets, the Daily Signal and Daily Mail new outlets report.

The city of Matamoros, Mexico borders Brownsville, Texas, where Biden spoke in February about the crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border. RCM describes itself as a six-unit office complex that is “the home for HIAS, which is providing legal and job-search assistance for applicants waiting to access the asylum process in the U.S.”

HIAS, founded more than 100 years ago to help Jews fleeing persecution in Europe, originally stood for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, attests Daily Mail.

RCM also has ties to Angry Tias & Abuelas, a left-leaning organization supported by George Soros that says it is dedicated to helping illegal aliens at the southwest border enter the United States, the paper said.

Mayorkas’s Ties to Shadowy Advocacy Group Exposed at Congressional Hearing

During an April House Homeland Security Committee hearing examining the DHS’ $108 billion 2025 budget request, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Mayorkas for his ties to RCM.

‘You worked as a board member of an NGO that is working in conjunction with other NGOs, not only on financing the invasion of this country, but also telling illegal aliens to vote in the United States elections,’ Rep. Greene charged.

‘They are telling illegal aliens, noncitizens, to come vote for Joe Biden. That’s your boss. This is corruption at the deepest level,’ Greene added. ‘As a matter of fact, I would call it treason.’

Republicans lashed out at Mayorkas during the hearing for willful dereliction of duty. This took place just hours before articles of impeachment for the secretary were scheduled to be delivered to the Senate.

“You abolished working policies, and upheld statements your boss made on his campaign trail—promises to improperly grant asylum to anyone who came,’ Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in his opening remarks.

‘As a result, people from all over the world tested the system, came and were released, phoned home about their success, and the mass waves began. With this increased demand, the cartels took advantage, regulated that flow to overwhelm the crossing sites at our border. This is what you, sir, are responsible for.”

Immigration, Border Security Emerging as Top Election Issues

Migrant Votes May Influence Election

By Debbie Maimon

Migrant Votes May Influence Election

By Debbie Maimon

As illegal immigration climbs to the position of top concern among voters in national polls, non-citizens—illegal migrants as well as those who may be in the country legally but are not American citizens—are receiving voter registration forms from welfare agencies across the United States,” reports the NY Post.

Strikingly, these agencies are providing migrants—who show up seeking welfare benefits or drivers licenses—the voter registration forms even without being asked, and without demanding proof of citizenship.

The mass distribution of voter forms has prompted Republicans and conservatives to call for swift federal action to stop the registration handouts, which is partially protected by law. That law requires welfare and other federal offices to provide voter registration forms along with application papers to those seeking drivers’ licenses or public benefits.

At least 19 states and Washington, DC, allow non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. An applicant needs only to attest that he/she is a US citizen and the person is then registered to vote.

The SAVE Act

To counter the vast potential for fraud in the current system, the House last month approved the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The bill requires states to receive proof of citizenship when anyone registers to vote by mail, at a DMV or a welfare agency office.

“While Biden and radical progressive Democrats give terrorists and criminals an app to literally schedule their illegal entry, Republicans must fight any chance of illegal voter registration until we can mass deport [criminal elements],” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who introduced the bill, told the NY Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., mirrored these sentiments in a statement following the introduction of SAVE. “President Biden has welcomed millions of illegal aliens through our borders including criminal syndicates and foreign adversaries,” he told the House committee. “It is incumbent upon Congress to implement greater enforcement measures that secure the voter registration process, and ensure only American citizens decide the outcome of American elections.”

Republican leaders have yet to schedule a floor vote for the bill, although insiders suggest it could come up before the August recess.

Hundreds of non-Americans have since been caught after casting ballots in races ranging from the local to the presidential, and were subsequently purged from voter rolls, writes the NY Post.

Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at the Heritage Foundation, presented many such examples in testimony to the House committee, ahead of the panel’s May 23 approval of the SAVE Act.

“The numbers are not enough to change election results — even in critical swing states like Pennsylvania—but they are enough to cause consternation as a record-breaking number of migrants have entered the US every year since 2021,” the Post article said.

SAVE Would Preserve Election Integrity, Restore Public Trust

The SAVE act would force states to kick non-citizens off voter rolls, which can be verified through access to federal databases at the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration,” the New York Post elaborated.

“What I’ve seen over the years is [federal agencies] put up all kinds of red tape to make it difficult for state election officials to access their databases,” Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation noted. “This bill tries to override that too.”

The SAVE Act would further allow Americans to bring civil lawsuits against election officials who refuse to have their agencies demand proof-of-citizenship documents.

Supporters of SAVE believe that once the legislation successfully amends the National Voter Registration Act, proof-of-citizenship laws would “get passed in a lot of states” — such as New Hampshire and other states where such a bill is under consideration.

Even if it passes the House, the SAVE Act will face an uphill battle for consideration by the Democrat-controlled Senate, though several Republican members of the upper chamber have already signaled their support.

“Preventing non-citizens and illegal aliens from registering and voting in American elections should garner 100% support in Congress,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) told The NY Post. “Unfortunately, Democrats have taken the false stance that this violation of the law never happens, so we don’t need to give states the tools to ensure it doesn’t happen — which is absurd,” Lee said.

“The SAVE Act would defend election integrity and preserve public trust in the voting process,” he added, “something we need now more than ever.”

Taking Advantage of a Loophole

There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election, notes the Post article.

Consequently, in cities across America, hundreds of thousands of migrants line up at their local Motor Vehicle Department (where voter registration takes place) seeking public benefits and often mail-in ballots. [SEE SIDEBAR]

Such scenarios which would have been unthinkable before Biden took office, flow directly from the current administration’s years of open border policies. Over the past three years, the Biden administration has effectively rewritten U.S. immigration law, creating a new stream of semi-legal immigration under the rubric of “humanitarian parole.”

Between 2021 and 2023, more than 6 million migrants were listed on a federal court docket that consists of cases involving noncitizens who have been temporarily released from ICE custody on “parole.” [The Biden Administration anticipates that number will swell to 8 million by Oct. 1, according to DHS documents sent to Congress.]

Millions received Notices to Appear (NTAs) before an immigration court—which, due to a backlog of millions of cases, could allow them to stay in the United States in limbo for years before their court date arrives.

An estimated 1.5 million are illegal immigrants called “got-aways,” people who sneaked across the border or overstayed their visas and remain, with the government having no idea of their whereabouts.

An ‘Immigration Election’?

Surveys show that concerns over uncontrolled immigration and border security may decide the outcome of Election Day, noted an article in Time Magazine.

“As fears of migrant crime and overwhelmed communities dominate the landscape in parts of the country, former President Donald Trump finds himself better positioned in these places, even in some of the “battleground” states, the article says.

The writer quoted the Wall Street Journal which last week released an array of surveys from seven swing states that “indicate the Democratic coalition is visibly fraying, with substantial bleeding among Black and Latino voters, and younger voters.”

“New surveys make clear the border is the clear top issue for voters, particularly in key swing states, where most don’t trust Biden on the issue of border security, the Time Magazine article said. Of these swing states, “Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are plausibly up for grabs.”

According to polls analyzed by the Wall Street Journal, voters say they worry the migrant influx is affecting important aspects of life, from crime and fentanyl to national security and government spending—as the federal government has been unable to resolve the problem.

“Americans have read the tea leaves and concluded that no matter how profoundly conditions deteriorate in their local communities, no matter crime running amok and the millions of their dollars wasted funding illegal immigration, change is not in the wind,” wrote a leading policy analyst in the Highland County Press.

Through the news, Americans tragically stand witness to heinous acts by migrants assaulting police officers; MS-13 gangs wreaking havoc on the population; migrants stabbing innocent people; attacking women; engaging in violence all over the country. These tragedies have become routine occurrences.

“Major sanctuary city municipalities in New York, Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, to name just a few, are forced to stand by and watch illegal alien criminals destroy their communities,” the writer, syndicated columnist Joe Guzzardi, noted.

“While voters know that local and federal governments are willing to bankrupt their cities to keep illegal aliens comfortable, they also know that space to house the continuous illegal alien inflow will eventually run out.”

What does that mean? It means no more free hotel rooms, no more gym space, no more property to build tent cities, “and no airport terminals to house the overflow at the border,” the op-ed continued. “Citizens wonder what will happen when there’s no more room anywhere. They are rightly concerned that an increase in squatter home invasions is inevitable.”

As incredible as it sounds, squatter home invasions in liberal cities like New York and San Francisco are no longer even treated as felonies but rather misdemeanors, as long as the invaders are not armed. If they claim they broke into the home not to rob the homeowners but to get out of the cold or to have a place to sleep, they are likely to be let off the hook completely.

The bottom line, political analysts say, is that while immigrations has influenced the outcome of past elections, the issue could be a game-changer in 2024.

Biden’s Eleventh-Hour Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Meanwhile, a new executive order that appears to toughen deportation protocols for illegal migrants, issued by President Biden on June 4, has been slammed by Republicans as an “election-year ruse.”

The new law, they say, is aimed at soothing public alarm over uncontrolled immigration while doing nothing to actually combat it.

“This rule would enable DHS to more quickly remove those who are subject to the ban and pose a risk to our national security or public safety,” read a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Rand Paul R-KY, slammed the move as “a farce,” noting on a Fox News appearance that the executive order becomes operational only after migrant border crossings exceed 2500 per day.

“That means allowing 900,000 illegal migrants a year into the country, over and beyond the one million who are legally admitted,” Sen. Paul emphasized. “The number of illegals should be zero per day, not 2500.”

Sen. Paul excoriated President Biden for “a false show of concern” about the damage being done to national security by a tidal wave of uncontrolled immigration.

He noted that “Biden took 94 executive actions during his first 100 days, all aimed at repealing President Trump’s executive orders to control the border. He did this in order to open the border because Democrats believe in open borders, Sen. Paul said. “They have said so explicitly.”

“Democrats say the birth rate in the country is going down; they say we need to bring in more people who will vote Democrat,” the senator continued. “They can come from the Middle East, they can be members of terrorist groups, or come from prison. We don’t care where they’re from.”

‘Scrambling To Cover Themselves’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, added his own scathing criticism. “Biden is announcing these new rules on criminal migrants because they have released migrants with links to terrorism into America, and are now scrambling to cover themselves in case we have an attack before the election.”

“Less than 6 months before an election, [the president] is attempting one small change in the narrative about our chaotic border. This shows they have the authority to do so much more, but they won’t use that authority,” posted Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to shift the blame for the tidal wave of illegal immigration onto Congress.

“The proposed rule we have published today is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the American public, Mayorkas said in a statement. “We will continue to take action, but fundamentally it is only Congress that can fix what everyone agrees is a broken immigration system.”

Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House in Feb. 2024. The impeachment articles said that the Homeland Security secretary ‘refused to comply with Federal immigration laws’ amid a record surge of migrants, and that he had ‘breached the public trust’ with his false claims to Congress that the US-Mexico border is secure.

His impeachment was the first for a sitting Cabinet official in U.S. history.

“This historic vote followed a thorough, fair, comprehensive, and nearly year-long investigation conducted by the House Committee on Homeland Security into Secretary Mayorkas and his handling of the unprecedented border crisis,” Sen. Greene told the Daily Signal.

Although the House passed two articles of impeachment against him, Mayorkas was not removed from office. Senate Democrats, who constitute the majority in the chamber, were able to dismiss the articles upon their delivery to the Senate, enabling Mayorkas to avoid standing trial and to retain his post.

*****

Luring Migrants to Vote Democrat

“The Democratic Party is threatened today with long-term demographic decline—declining industries, declining states, declining cities, declining churches and nonprofits,” argues a lengthy Tablet article. “Party members have united around the hope that they can reverse the unpopularity of their offerings among U.S.-born Americans by importing new citizens en masse.

This idea that if not enough American voters like what you are offering, you should compensate by importing supportive voters “may seem like something from Alice in Wonderland,” the article notes. “But that’s exactly what the leadership of the Democratic Party is doing, by refusing to enforce existing immigration laws and preventing states from securing their borders.”

Even worse, left-leaning, pro-Democratic organizations have allegedly recruited new voters from the ranks of illegal immigrants, sparking a scandal that spilled over into allegations against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas shortly before he was impeached.

An advocacy group based in Northeastern Mexico that lobbies U.S. lawmakers allegedly distributed flyers encouraging illegal immigrants to vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

Translated from Spanish by the Oversight Project, the flyers say: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open. You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible.”

The pro-Biden flyers were found throughout Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) in Tamaulipas, Mexico, including on the walls of portable toilets, the Daily Signal and Daily Mail new outlets report.

The city of Matamoros, Mexico borders Brownsville, Texas, where Biden spoke in February about the crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border. RCM describes itself as a six-unit office complex that is “the home for HIAS, which is providing legal and job-search assistance for applicants waiting to access the asylum process in the U.S.”

HIAS, founded more than 100 years ago to help Jews fleeing persecution in Europe, originally stood for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, attests Daily Mail.

RCM also has ties to Angry Tias & Abuelas, a left-leaning organization supported by George Soros that says it is dedicated to helping illegal aliens at the southwest border enter the United States, the paper said.

Mayorkas’s Ties to Shadowy Advocacy Group Exposed at Congressional Hearing

During an April House Homeland Security Committee hearing examining the DHS’ $108 billion 2025 budget request, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Mayorkas for his ties to RCM.

‘You worked as a board member of an NGO that is working in conjunction with other NGOs, not only on financing the invasion of this country, but also telling illegal aliens to vote in the United States elections,’ Rep. Greene charged.

‘They are telling illegal aliens, noncitizens, to come vote for Joe Biden. That’s your boss. This is corruption at the deepest level,’ Greene added. ‘As a matter of fact, I would call it treason.’

Republicans lashed out at Mayorkas during the hearing for willful dereliction of duty. This took place just hours before articles of impeachment for the secretary were scheduled to be delivered to the Senate.

“You abolished working policies, and upheld statements your boss made on his campaign trail—promises to improperly grant asylum to anyone who came,’ Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in his opening remarks.

‘As a result, people from all over the world tested the system, came and were released, phoned home about their success, and the mass waves began. With this increased demand, the cartels took advantage, regulated that flow to overwhelm the crossing sites at our border. This is what you, sir, are responsible for.”

Immigration, Border Security Emerging as Top Election Issues

